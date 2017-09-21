IRONMAN 70.3 to affect Augusta traffic this weekend

Organizers of the IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta have announced information regarding the route and traffic plan to accommodate the more than 3,500 athletes participating in the event. Traffic will be affected on area roads on Sunday, Sept. 24, beginning at 4 a.m. and continuing until 6 p.m. The triathlon will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a 1.2-mile swim from the Augusta Riverwalk Marina to The Boathouse Community Center on Riverfront Drive. From there, the athletes will transition to the 56-mile cycling leg into South Carolina. The cycling leg will wind through Aiken County, passing through Jackson and New Ellenton on the route. The cyclists will return to the transition area at The Boathouse to begin the 13.1-mile run leg of the race through Downtown Augusta. Dozens of security vehicles including local law enforcement and city vehicles will assist with road closures and safety. These officers, along with uniformed volunteer road marshals, will monitor entrances and exits to homes and businesses. If travels catch you in the midst of the competitions, please remain where you are, enjoy the race and proceed safely when you can. Bike Course:

The first group of cyclists will take the route about 8 a.m. Organizers anticipate roads to be clear by 3 p.m. The cyclists will start on Riverfront Drive. They will turn onto East Boundary then turn again on Sand Bar Ferry to begin the trek to Aiken County. Roads along the cycling route will be open to traffic. Major intersections will be monitored by law enforcement from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, and New Ellenton Police Department. Side streets will be monitored by volunteer course marshals from Fort Gordon. Run Course:

Race organizers expect the leaders to begin the run about 10 a.m. According to the race cut-off time, runners must be off the course by 6 p.m. On Greene and Reynolds Streets, one lane of traffic along the route will be designated for the race, with cones marking the circuit. Broad Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 13th Street to East Boundary. Motorists are encouraged to park on side streets. Other Closures: The westbound lane of Broad Street between 8 th and 9 th Streets will close Friday evening, Sept. 22 and remain closed until 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.

Gordon Highway ramps will be closed at Broad Street and Bay Street from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24.

The 5th Street Bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sept. 24. No Parking Areas: The following areas will be designated no parking areas from 4 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sept. 24: Broad Street from East Boundary to 13 th Street, including center parking bays.

Reynolds Street from East Boundary to Bay Street.

8 th Street from Reynolds Street to Broad Street. Bike Course Affected Roads: Affected Road Direction/Lane From To Times Affected East Boundary Southbound Reynolds Street Greene Street 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sand Bar Ferry East East Boundary Old Jackson Highway 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Old Jackson Highway Southeast Sand Bar Ferry Atomic Road (SC-125) 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Silver Bluff Road Atomic Road (SC-125) West North Old Jackson Highway Silver Bluff Road Atomic Road (SC-125) To SRS-1 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. SRS-1 East Atomic Road (SC-125) SC-19 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. SC-19 North SRS-1 Old Whiskey Road 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Old Whiskey Road North SC-19 Cherryvale Avenue 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cherryvale Avenue West Old Whiskey Road Woodland Drive 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Woodland Drive South Cherryvale Avenue Highway 278 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Gray Mare Hollow West Highway 278 Silver Bluff Road (SC-302) 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Silver Bluff Road North Gray Mare Hollow Boyd Pond Road 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Boyd Pond Road West Silver Bluff Road Horse Creek Road 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Horse Creek Road North Boyd Pond Road Herndon Dairy Road 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Herndon Dairy Road West Boyd Pond Road Pine Log Road 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pine Log Road South Herndon Dairy Road Atomic Road (SC-125) 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Atomic Road (SC-125) West Pine Log Road Cloverleaf over Sand Bar Ferry Road 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sand Bar Ferry West Cloverleaf Prep Phillips Drive 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Run Course Affected Roads: Affected Road Direction/Lane From To Times Affected Broad Street East 13th Street East Boundary 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Broad Street West East Boundary 12th Street 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. East Boundary South Reynolds Street Greene Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Greene Street East East Boundary 13th Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 13th Street North Greene Street Broad Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 12th Street Broad Street Jones Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jones Street 12th Street 10th Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 10th Street Jones Street Reynolds Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 8th Street Reynolds Street Broad Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reynolds Street 10th Street Bay Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bay Street Reynolds Street Reynolds Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information visit ironman.com and to download course maps visit augustasportscouncil.org. Along with IRONMAN 70.3 is the IRONKIDS Augusta Fun Run, which will take place the Saturday before the triathlon, Sept. 23rd at 10 a.m. for children ages 3-13 at the August Common/IRONMAN finish line. There will be both a 1-mile distance and half mile distance run. The cost is $15 online and $20 onsite at the Expo on Friday, Sept. 22nd from noon-7 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is before the event beginning at 8:30 a.m. Each athlete receives a race bib, finisher shirt, medal, goodie bag and the pride of calling themselves an IRONKID.