News

IRONMAN 70.3 to affect Augusta traffic this weekend

IRONKIDS Augusta Fun Run set Saturday, Sept. 23

written by Metro Spirit September 21, 2017

Organizers of the IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta have announced information regarding the route and traffic plan to accommodate the more than 3,500 athletes participating in the event. Traffic will be affected on area roads on Sunday, Sept. 24, beginning at 4 a.m. and continuing until 6 p.m. The triathlon will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a 1.2-mile swim from the Augusta Riverwalk Marina to The Boathouse Community Center on Riverfront Drive. From there, the athletes will transition to the 56-mile cycling leg into South Carolina. The cycling leg will wind through Aiken County, passing through Jackson and New Ellenton on the route. The cyclists will return to the transition area at The Boathouse to begin the 13.1-mile run leg of the race through Downtown Augusta.

Dozens of security vehicles including local law enforcement and city vehicles will assist with road closures and safety. These officers, along with uniformed volunteer road marshals, will monitor entrances and exits to homes and businesses. If travels catch you in the midst of the competitions, please remain where you are, enjoy the race and proceed safely when you can.

Bike Course: 
The first group of cyclists will take the route about 8 a.m. Organizers anticipate roads to be clear by 3 p.m.  The cyclists will start on Riverfront Drive. They will turn onto East Boundary then turn again on Sand Bar Ferry to begin the trek to Aiken County. Roads along the cycling route will be open to traffic. Major intersections will be monitored by law enforcement from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, and New Ellenton Police Department. Side streets will be monitored by volunteer course marshals from Fort Gordon.

Run Course: 
Race organizers expect the leaders to begin the run about 10 a.m. According to the race cut-off time, runners must be off the course by 6 p.m. On Greene and Reynolds Streets, one lane of traffic along the route will be designated for the race, with cones marking the circuit. Broad Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 13th Street to East Boundary. Motorists are encouraged to park on side streets.

Other Closures:

  • The westbound lane of Broad Street between 8th and 9th Streets will close Friday evening, Sept. 22 and remain closed until 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.
  • Gordon Highway ramps will be closed at Broad Street and Bay Street from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24.
  • The 5th Street Bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sept. 24.

No Parking Areas:

The following areas will be designated no parking areas from 4 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sept. 24:

  • Broad Street from East Boundary to 13th Street, including center parking bays.
  • Reynolds Street from East Boundary to Bay Street.
  • 8th Street from Reynolds Street to Broad Street.

Bike Course Affected Roads:

Affected Road

Direction/Lane

From

To

Times Affected

East Boundary

Southbound

Reynolds Street

Greene Street

4 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sand Bar Ferry

East

East Boundary

Old Jackson Highway

7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Old Jackson Highway

Southeast

Sand Bar Ferry

Atomic Road (SC-125)

8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Silver Bluff Road 

Atomic Road (SC-125)

West

North

Old Jackson Highway

Silver Bluff Road 

Atomic Road (SC-125)

To SRS-1

8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

SRS-1

East

Atomic Road (SC-125)

SC-19

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SC-19

North

SRS-1

Old Whiskey Road

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Old Whiskey Road

North

SC-19

Cherryvale Avenue

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cherryvale Avenue

West

Old Whiskey Road

Woodland Drive

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Woodland Drive

South

Cherryvale Avenue

Highway 278

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Gray Mare Hollow

West

Highway 278

Silver Bluff Road

(SC-302)

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Silver Bluff Road

North

Gray Mare Hollow

Boyd Pond Road

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Boyd Pond Road

West

Silver Bluff Road

Horse Creek Road

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Horse Creek Road

North

Boyd Pond Road

Herndon Dairy Road

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Herndon Dairy Road

West

Boyd Pond Road

Pine Log Road

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pine Log Road

South

Herndon Dairy Road

Atomic Road (SC-125)

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Atomic Road (SC-125)

West

Pine Log Road

Cloverleaf over

Sand Bar Ferry Road

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sand Bar Ferry

West

Cloverleaf

Prep Phillips Drive

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

Run Course Affected Roads:

Affected Road

Direction/Lane

From

To

Times Affected

Broad Street

East

13th Street

East Boundary

4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Broad Street

West

East Boundary

12th Street

4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East Boundary

South

Reynolds Street

Greene Street

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greene Street

East

East Boundary

13th Street

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

13th Street

North

Greene Street

Broad Street

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

12th Street

 

Broad Street

Jones Street

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jones Street

 

12th Street

10th Street

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10th Street

 

Jones Street

Reynolds Street

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8th Street

 

Reynolds Street

Broad Street

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reynolds Street

 

10th Street

Bay Street

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bay Street

 

Reynolds Street

Reynolds Street

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information visit ironman.com and to download course maps visit augustasportscouncil.org.

Along with IRONMAN 70.3 is the IRONKIDS Augusta Fun Run, which will take place the Saturday before the triathlon, Sept. 23rd at 10 a.m. for children ages 3-13 at the August Common/IRONMAN finish line. There will be both a 1-mile distance and half mile distance run. The cost is $15 online and $20 onsite at the Expo on Friday, Sept. 22nd from noon-7 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is before the event beginning at 8:30 a.m. Each athlete receives a race bib, finisher shirt, medal, goodie bag and the pride of calling themselves an IRONKID.
