IRONMAN 70.3 to affect Augusta traffic this weekend

Organizers of the IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta have announced information regarding the route and traffic plan to accommodate the more than 3,500 athletes participating in the event. Traffic will be affected on area roads on Sunday, Sept. 24, beginning at 4 a.m. and continuing until 6 p.m. The triathlon will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a 1.2-mile swim from the Augusta Riverwalk Marina to The Boathouse Community Center on Riverfront Drive. From there, the athletes will transition to the 56-mile cycling leg into South Carolina. The cycling leg will wind through Aiken County, passing through Jackson and New Ellenton on the route. The cyclists will return to the transition area at The Boathouse to begin the 13.1-mile run leg of the race through Downtown Augusta.
Dozens of security vehicles including local law enforcement and city vehicles will assist with road closures and safety. These officers, along with uniformed volunteer road marshals, will monitor entrances and exits to homes and businesses. If travels catch you in the midst of the competitions, please remain where you are, enjoy the race and proceed safely when you can.
For more information visit ironman.com and to download course maps visit augustasportscouncil.org.
Along with IRONMAN 70.3 is the IRONKIDS Augusta Fun Run, which will take place the Saturday before the triathlon, Sept. 23rd at 10 a.m. for children ages 3-13 at the August Common/IRONMAN finish line. There will be both a 1-mile distance and half mile distance run. The cost is $15 online and $20 onsite at the Expo on Friday, Sept. 22nd from noon-7 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is before the event beginning at 8:30 a.m. Each athlete receives a race bib, finisher shirt, medal, goodie bag and the pride of calling themselves an IRONKID.
