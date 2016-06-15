Is the sheriff looking to take over the marshal’s office?

Ever since Lt. Ramone Lamkin of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office defeated longtime Richmond County Marshal Steve Smith at the polls, there has been a rumor floating around the county that just won’t go away.

The rumor is that Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree encouraged Lamkin to run for marshal with the intention of proposing that the city of Augusta, along with help from the Georgia Legislature, slide the responsibilities of the marshal’s office under the oversight of the sheriff.

The idea is that Roundtree handpicked a candidate for marshal that would agree to forgo his authority over the marshal’s office, so that the sheriff could take control of the duties of the marshal’s office and declare that he was saving the county big money by consolidating the two departments.

But, in fact, the gossip is that the sheriff is simply looking to increase his department’s budget by taking over the duties of the marshal’s office and make himself look good in the eyes of the public.

The idea seems a little far-fetched for a number of reasons.

First of all, why in the world would Lamkin put all of that time and energy into becoming an elected official just to hand over the responsibilities of the marshal’s office to Roundtree?

Well, here’s the theory: Rumor is that the sheriff promised Lamkin that if he agreed to merge the two offices, then when it comes time for Roundtree to retire, he would publicly endorse Lamkin to take over the county’s top law enforcement slot as sheriff, thereby ensuring Lamkin would be his successor.

If that’s the case, the second question easily becomes, why would Lamkin agree to such a deal when he would likely have to wait a decade for Roundtree to retire?

Everyone knows when most sheriffs are elected to that position, they stay there for at least 10 years, if not more.

For example, former Richmond County Sheriff Charlie Webster served as sheriff from 1984 until 2000. Then, former Richmond County Sheriff Ronnie Strength followed in his footsteps and served as sheriff for next 11 years.

Roundtree is still a fairly young sheriff at 47 years old and he has only served one term as sheriff so far.

Strength was 66 when he retired after serving three terms as sheriff, while Webster was 68 when he retired after serving four terms.

So, again, why would Lamkin want to lose all of his authority as marshal only to wait another decade to become sheriff?

Rumor is that Roundtree might be looking elsewhere, like for a permanent position within the federal government.

It’s no secret that Roundtree attended the FBI National Academy in 2008 and is a strong believer in continued education as a professional.

In fact, word on the street is that Roundtree has continued his FBI training as sheriff.

Over the years, Roundtree has completed more than 3,000 hours of formal law enforcement training including SWAT Levels 1, 2, and 3; general/firearms/defensive tactics instructor; criminal investigations; psychological profiling and behavioral analysis interviews; and constitutional law.

So, is Roundtree really hoping to one day become an FBI agent?

Well, let’s just say, if the gossip is true, it won’t be a cakewalk for Roundtree.

For FBI agents in training, just getting in the door isn’t easy.

He’ll have to compete against hundreds of thousands of like-minded candidates in one of the most rigorous and selective application processes in the nation.

Recruits must spend more than 800 hours studying everything from ethics to investigative techniques, learning about Bureau operations, gaining experience in conducting intelligence-led investigations, fine-tuning their computer skills, and pushing their bodies to their physical limits.

Currently, new agent training lasts approximately 20 weeks, and it can be brutal.

Candidates also have to have an outstanding record.

That’s where Roundtree might have some problems.

In 2008, while Roundtree was attending the FBI Academy, it was discovered that he had left behind several homicide case files in a former residence on Telfair Street. He was a homicide investigator at the time and, as a result of those actions, the sheriff’s office demoted him for violating the department’s policy on taking files out of the office.

Roundtree was placed on 12 months’ probation and was forced to leave the violent crimes division, according to The Augusta Chronicle.

Around the same time, Roundtree also was investigated on allegations that he had inappropriate contact with a female inmate during a criminal investigation.

The inmate, a witness in a homicide, was checked out of the jail on at least seven occasions, the Chronicle reported.

Roundtree always maintained he did nothing wrong and was never disciplined for those actions regarding the female inmate.

But, you can’t just walk away from those kinds of allegations, especially if you are looking into a position in law enforcement at the federal level.

So, back to the marshal’s office, if Lamkin actually agreed to any kind of arrangement that he would forgo his authority as marshal in exchange for a future position as sheriff, he might be in for a mighty long wait.

And most believe such an agreement couldn’t possibly be true because moving the marshal’s office under the sheriff’s office would likely take action from the state Legislature.

Everyone knows getting even minor changes in the local government at the state level is far from easy.

The only hint of proof that there might be some truth to this rumor is the fact that Lt. Lewis Blanchard of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was so supportive of Lamkin’s run for marshal.

Blanchard not only helped to publicly campaign for Lamkin, but he also donated a couple thousand dollars to the cause.

It’s safe to say, Blanchard didn’t do that without the full support of sheriff.

Guess who else didn’t campaign for Lamkin without first talking to Roundtree?

Major Scott Peebles, that’s who.

Peebles, who is a genuine friend of Lamkin, was a huge supporter of him during the campaign.

But he wouldn’t have done that without getting the green light from the sheriff.

And the fact that Peebles campaigned for Lamkin and did not support the re-election of Marshal Steve Smith was very telling.

Why?

Because Smith and Peebles’ father used to be partners back when they both worked in sheriff’s office.

Talk about a knife in the heart for Smith.

So, all indications were that the sheriff’s office was in full support of Lamkin’s run for marshal, despite what some politicos have stated about Roundtree disapproving of Lamkin’s decision to throw his hat into the ring.

But does that mean that the sheriff is actually going to suggest putting the marshal’s office under his oversight?

That seems quite a jump to conclusions.

However, as everyone well knows, stranger things have happened in Augusta-Richmond County.

When the Metro Spirit asked Lamkin during this past election if he had any future plans to run for other political offices, he said he wouldn’t rule anything out.

“If it was God’s will, then it will happen,” he said.

Or if it’s Roundtree’s will, it could possibly happen.

Maybe.

Anyway, during the election, Lamkin said he was simply interested in becoming the next marshal for Richmond County.

And he succeeded.

For the first time since 1987, Richmond County has a new marshal … with a little help from his friends.

So, keep your eyes on that close relationship between the marshal and the sheriff.

It might get even closer over the next few years.