It’s Fall, Y’all!

While we can’t expect a drastic drop in temperatures, the lack of humidity we’re experiencing now that September has rolled around makes the air feel downright crisp. That alone may put an extra spring in the step of the average Augustan. Add to that the vast number of events headed our way in the next few months, and many in the CSRA are almost giddy with anticipation.

There are so many that we here at the Metro Spirit decided to provide you with a handy list of events happening between now and Thanksgiving. We’ll worry about the winter holidays, later. Right now all we want is a pumpkin spice latte (can we get that iced?) to carry around while we stroll the aisles of a festival, shopping, listening to music, eating and looking at some art.

Sounds like heaven.

Festivals and Special Events

SEPTEMBER

Aiken’s Makin’

Downtown Aiken

Friday, September 9, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, September 10, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

This two-day craft show features a variety of exhibitors with work for sale, as well as food vendors, entertainment and more. Call 803-641-1111 or visit aikensmakin.net.

American Ballads: The Photographs of Marty Stuart Exhibition Celebration

Morris Museum of Art

Friday, September 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

An event that will include a meet and greet with musician and photographer Marty Stuart, whose Southern Soul & Song concert is later that night at the Imperial Theatre, as well as food, music, drinks, a fashion show and more. $10, members; $20, nonmembers. Call 706-724-7501 or visit themorris.org.

A Sense of Place Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony

Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art

Friday, September 9, 6-8 p.m.

This juried art competition was open to all U.S. residents ages 18 and older. It shows at the gallery until October 14. Visit ghia.org.

Historic Stable and Barn Tour

Legacy Stable, Aiken

Saturday, September 10, 9-11 a.m.

A tour of four-five historic barns and stables in the Aiken area offered by the Aiken

Training Track and the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame. Rain date is September 17. $25; pre-registration required. Call 803-643-2121, 803-642-7631 or email halloffame@cityofaikensc.gov.

Cruise-In on the Square

Washington, Georgia

Saturday, September 10, 5-8 p.m.

Visit memorylanecruisersga.com.

Observe the Moon Night

Ruth Patrick Science Education Center, Aiken

Saturday, September 10, 7-10 p.m.

Members of the Astronomy Club of Augusta will have telescopes set up on the lawn for viewing, the Bechtel Telescope in the observatory will be available and Dark Shadows will show in the planetarium at 7 p.m., followed by To the Moon and Beyond at 8 p.m. Visit rpsec.usca.edu.

Perfectly Aged

Saint Paul’s River Room

Thursday, September 15, 6:30 p.m.

Historic Augusta’s benefit auction will feature a wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, a raffle, a silent auction and more. $100; $50, those ages 35 and under. Call 706-724-0436 or visit historicaugusta.org.

Arts in the Heart of Augusta

Downtown Augusta

Friday, September 16, 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, September 17, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, September 18, noon-7 p.m.

An arts and cultural festival that includes live entertainment on several stages, food from different countries and cultures, a fine arts and crafts market, a family area and more. Weekend badges: $5, advance; $10 during the weekend. Call 706-826-4702 or visit artsintheheartofaugusta.com.

Full Moon Hike

Phinizy Swamp Nature Park

Friday, September 16, 9-11 p.m.

$5, members; $10, nonmembers. Pre-registration required. Call 706-396-1426 or visit phinizycenter.org.

Festival of the Woods

Hitchcock Woods, Aiken

Friday, September 23, 6-10 p.m.

A celebration of Hitchcock Woods that includes dinner, wine bar, live music, raffles, displays and guest speaker Walter Edgar. $55. Call 803-642-0528 or visit hitchcockwoods.org.

Silent Movie Night

Sacred Heart Cultural Center

Friday, September 23, 7-10 p.m.

Featuring the 1928 movie “The Man Who Laughs” with musical accompaniment by organist Ron Carter. A program of songs from the silent era featuring soprano Melanie Wade Larsen with Ron Carter will begin at 7:15 p.m. $20, general admission; $60, lounging La-Z-Boy and concessions. Call 706-826-4700 or visit sacredheartaugusta.org.

CSRA Food Truck Fest

Columbia County Amphitheater

Saturday, September 24, noon-6 p.m.

A Golden Harvest Food Bank event whose mission is to “drive away hunger.” $10; free, kids 5 and under. Visit eventbrite.com or csrafoodtruckfest.com.

Oktoberfest

Newberry Street Festival Center, Aiken

Saturday, September 24, 6-10:30 p.m.

German food, beer, wine and music. Call 803-649-2221 or visit downtownaiken.com.

Ironman 70.3 Augusta

Downtown Augusta

Sunday, September 25

The swim start is at Augusta Riverwalk Marina and the finish line is at the Augusta Common. The 5th Street Bridge will be open for swim spectators. Visit ironman.com.

Westobou Festival

Various Locations

Wednesday, September 28-Sunday, October 2

Westobou Central at the Augusta Common will be open throughout the festival. For complete listings and ticket prices, visit westoboufestival.com.

Bounty, Bottles and Barrels

River Island Clubhouse

Thursday, September 29

6:30 p.m.

A fundraiser for the Augusta Training Shop that includes small batch tastings for bourbon and more, along with food and live music. $100. Call 706-738-1358 or visit augustatrainingshop.com.

Oktoberfest

Fort Gordon’s Barton Field

Friday, September 30, 5-10 p.m.

Saturday, October 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (flea market) and noon-10 p.m. (Oktoberfest)

A free event that’s open to the public and includes live entertainment, shopping,

food, beverages, a carnival and more. Call 706-791-8878 or visit fortgordon.com.

Children’s Week Kick-Off Celebration

Jessye Norman Amphitheatre

Friday, September 30, 10:15 a.m.

This event will kick off a week of events by the Augusta Partnership for Children that will continue until October 6. Call 706-721-1040 or visit augustapartnership.org/special-events/ to find out about other events during the week.

OCTOBER

Oliver Hardy Festival

Downtown Harlem

Saturday, October 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The 27th annual event will feature food and craft vendors, inflatables, live entertainment and Laurel and Hardy impersonators. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Visit harlemga.org.

Family Festival

Augusta Common

Sunday, October 2, 1-5 p.m.

Held in conjunction with the Westobou festival and featuring music, performers, games, the Westobou ferris wheel and more. Call 706-721-1040 or visit augustapartnership.org/special-events/.

The Riverwalk Revival

Jessye Norman Amphitheater

Thursday, October 6, 6-11:30 p.m.

Featuring Yonder Mountain String Band with Fruition. $25-$62. Visit theriverwalkrevival.com.

Border Bash

Augusta University Golf and Gardens

Friday, October 7, 4-9 p.m.

Featuring the UGA and USC cheerleaders and mascots, as well as live music from Donna Jo, the Joe Stevenson Band and the Velcro Pygmies. $15, advance; $20, gate; $75, VIP; $20, VIP child; $500, VIP table; $10, parking pass. Visit borderbash.net.

Hispanic Festival

Augusta Common

Friday, October 7, 6-11 p.m.

Saturday, October 8, noon-11 p.m.

An event that includes authentic food stands from several different countries, entertainment from folkloric and musical groups, arts and crafts, activities for children and families and more. $5; free, children 12 and under ACHA members, active-duty military, and those dressed in authentic costume of their country. Visit elcervantino.org.

Mule Day Southern Heritage Festival

Callaway Plantation, Washington

Saturday, October 8

An event that includes mule contests, primitive demonstrations, food, an arts and crafts show, family activities and more. Visit washingtonwilkes.org.

Family Fall Fest

Mistletoe State Park

Saturday, October 8, 3:30-9 p.m.

An event that will include a pumpkin scavenger hunt, apple bobbing, marshmallow roasting, games, making corn husk dolls, music, a snake program and storytelling. Hayrides, $2, are not covered by the $10 per vehicle entry fee. Call 706-541-0321 or visit gastateparks.org.

Dash of the Dead: 2016 Swamp Stomp Fun Run

Phinizy Swamp Nature Park

Saturday, October 8, 5 p.m.

A 5K fun run to celebrate World Zombie Day, that includes food, beer, activities and more afterwards. $25. Call 706-828-2109 or visit phinizycenter.org.

The Mad Cow Zombie Run

The Maize at Steed’s Dairy

Saturday, October 8, 6 p.m.

A 5K trail run with some obstacles in which each runner will carry three flags that zombies will try and steal. $35. Visit steedsdairy.com.

15th Annual Alumni & Friends Chefs’ Showcase

Belair Conference Center

Sunday, October 9, 2 p.m.

A fundraiser for the Augusta Mini Theatre featuring food from 25 area chefs, caterers and restaurants. $40, adults; $16, ages 2-18. Call 706-722-0598 or visit augustaminitheatre.com.

Greek Festival

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

Thursday, October 13, 4-9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, October 14-15, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, October 16, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

A four-day celebration that includes traditional foods, drinks and entertainment, as well as shopping in the marketplace and church tours. Visit holytrinityaugusta.org.

Miracle Mile Breast Cancer Walk

Augusta Common

Saturday, October 15, 7:30 a.m.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with a pre-walk program starting at 8:30 a.m. and the walk beginning at 9:15 a.m. Visit 2015miraclemilewalk.kintera.org.

Colonial Times: A Day to Remember

North Augusta’s Living History Park

Saturday-Sunday, October 15-16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

A two-day, free event that includes demonstrations and living exhibits of Colonial life, a Colonial dance and more. Call 803-279-7560 or visit colonialtimes.us.

Walk with the Spirits

Summerville Cemetery

Saturday-Sunday, October 15-16, 2-5 p.m.

An Historic Augusta event in which participants will be led on guided tours by some of the cemetery’s most notable inhabitants. Tours begin each 20 minutes. Not recommended for children under 5. $15, adults; $10, children and groups of 10 or more. Pre-registration encouraged. Call 706-724-0436 or visit historicaugusta.org.

Rotary Hardy 100K

Harlem High School

Sunday, October 16, 8:30 a.m.

Presented by the Rotary Club of Columbia County West, this metric century bike ride begins and ends at Harlem High. Registration includes rest stops with food and energy drinks, sagg wagons, an after-ride lunch and a T-shirt. $30, adults, $10, children 14 and under; $35 and $15 after October 15. Call 706-833-8291 or visit active.com.

A Taste of Wine and Art

Aiken Center for the Arts

Thursday, October 20, 7 p.m.

A fundraiser featuring local cuisine, wine tastings, silent auctions and more. $50, members; $55, non-members. Call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.

Augusta Photography Festival

Various Locations

October 21-31

The 10-day celebration includes workshops for photographers of all levels and abilities, photo walks and shoots, exhibitions and more. Call 706-834-9742 or visit augustaphotofestival.org.

Southern Suds

Augusta Museum of History

Friday, October 21, 6:30-9 p.m.

An educational program about the history and future of brewing in Augusta that also includes a beer tasting. Local brewery River Watch Brewery is making a historic brew for the event from a recipe provided by the museum. $20-$45; $10, designated driver; $15, VIP designated driver. Call 706-722-8454 or visit augustamuseum.org.

Fall Farm Fest

Aiken County Farmer’s Market

Saturday, October 22 and 29, from 8:30 a.m.-noon

A celebration of the fall harvest that will feature children’s crafts, the Aiken Master Gardeners, touch a tractor and more. Call 803-293-2214.

Jack-O-Lantern Jaunt 5K Run/Walk

Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta

Saturday, October 22, 8:30 a.m.

Childcare is provided and there will be a Halloween costume contest with prizes. $25, advance; $30, event day. Call 803-441-4380 or visit artsandheritagecenter.com.

2016 Summerville Tour of Homes

Appleby Branch Library

Saturday-Sunday, October 22-23, noon-5 p.m.

Tour of homes hours are noon-5 p.m. each day and the Georgia Grown Village hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. $30, advance; $35, tour days. Visit summervilletourofhomes.com.

Puppy Howl-o-ween

Fort Gordon Dog Park

Saturday, October 22, 2-5 p.m.

An event that includes a costume contest, activities, giveaways, prizes and more. Call 706-791-4300 or visit fortgordon.com.

All Hallowed Eve Ghost Walk & Illusion Show

North Augusta’s Living History Park

Saturday, October 22, 6-9 p.m.

Guided tours in a Colonial setting, entertainment in the tavern and a grand finale hosted by Faire Wynds are all included. Pre-registration required. Call 803-441-8956 or email pam@colonialtimes.us.

Ann N. Johnson UNCF Jazz Festival

Jessye Norman Amphitheatre

Sunday, October 23, 4-10 p.m.

Call 706-821-8233 or visit paine.edu.

Time to Scare Halloween Carnival & Haunted House

Diamond Lakes Community Center

Thursday, October 27, 5:30-8 p.m.

For children ages 12 and under, this event includes a haunted house, a carnival game room, a costume contest and more. Call 706-821-1812.

Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat

Patriots Park

Thursday, October 27, 5:30-8 p.m.

Admission is the donation of one canned food item per child. Visit columbiacountyga.gov.

Bash on the Banks

River Island Settlement

Thursday, October 27, 6-9 p.m.

A benefit for the Central Savannah River Land Trust featuring live music, an oyster

roast, an auction, raffle and more. $50; $80, couples. Call 706-312-5263 or visit csrlt.org.

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

Georgia Avenue, North Augusta

Friday, October 28, 6-10 p.m.

Saturday, October 29, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

A family friendly festival that will include live entertainment on two stages, food, arts and crafts vendors, a car show, cornhole tournament, amusement rides, activities for kids and more. The headliner on Friday night is Moon Taxi. Call 803-441-4311 or visit jackolanternjubilee.com.

Harvest Bytes Hackathon

theClubhou.se

Friday, October 28, 5 p.m.

Part of a two-day event sponsored by Augusta Locally Grown and the Clubhou.se in which participants will explore ways in which sustainability and technology intersect to improve local food systems. Teams of 3-4 participants who participate in the 23-hour Hackathon will create something to address one of these six challenges: urban pollination, green growing, getting to market, food waste, agri-business, and pest and water management. Judging will begin Saturday, October 29, at 4 p.m. Visit harvestbytes.org.

Harvest Bytes Farm-to-Table Dinner

theClubhou.se

Saturday, October 29, 6 p.m.

Part of a two-day event sponsored by Augusta Locally Grown and the Clubhou.se in which participants will explore ways in which sustainability and technology intersect to improve local food systems. This dinner will feature a meal created by Charleen Tinley of Culinary Connections and Jonathan Marks, formerly of the Rooster’s Beak. Dr. Steve Fountain will speaker on Hacking the Microbiome. Tickets are $65 for individuals and $120 for couples by September 1; $75 and 150 after; $100 or $175 for VIP tickets; and $500 (regular) or $700 (VIP) for a table of eight. $65 all-weekend tickets available for those under 30, over 60 or active-duty military. Visit harvestbytes.org.

Broad Street Ramble 5K/10K/Kids Run

Kroc Center

Saturday, October 29, 9 a.m.

This Peachtree Road Race qualifier is a 10K that also includes a costume contest,

kids run and other activities. $41, 10K; $31, 5K; $10, fun run. Visit active.com to register.

Halloween Family Camping Night

Phinizy Swamp Nature Park

Saturday, October 29, 4 p.m.-Sunday, October 30, noon

Event includes Halloween costumes, campsite trick or treat, dusk cemetery walks,

family activities and giveaways, hayrides, campfire sing-along and a morning guided bike ride and more. Cost per group (up to six campers) is $29 for members and $39 for nonmembers. $5 per additional camper. Pre-registration required. Call 706-396-1426 or visit phinizycenter.org.

Art After Dark

Jabez S. Hardin Performing Arts Center

Saturday, October 29, 7-10 p.m.

An evening with the arts sponsored by the Artists Guild of Columbia County that

includes entertainment, refreshments and a silent auction. Art will be available for purchase. Visit artistguildcc.org.

Annual Benefit Concert

First Baptist Church of Augusta

Sunday, October 30, 4 p.m.

A benefit for the Jessye Norman School of the Arts featuring Laquita Mitchell, soprano, and Nicholas Phan, tenor, as well as dance and choir students from the school. $40, adults; $25, students under 25. Call 706-877-0411 or visit jessyenormanschool.org.

NOVEMBER

Oysters on Telfair

Ware’s Folley, Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art

Thursday, November 3, 7-10 p.m.

This annual event features an open bar, raw and steamed oysters, a Cajun feast, raffles, a silent art auction and live music. $75; pre-registration required. Visit oysters2015. tixclix.com.

Find Your Park Festival 2016

1905 Pearl Ave., Behind the Kroc Center

Saturday, November 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

A celebration of the Augusta Canal National Heritage Area’s 20th Anniversary and the National Park Service’s 100th anniversary that will include lots of activities. Visit augustacanal.com.

Hounds Around Towne

Evans Towne Center Park

Saturday-Sunday, November 5-6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Call 706-868-3484 or visit evanstownecenterpark.com.

Holiday Open House

Sacred Heart Cultural Center Gift Shop

Thursday, November 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

An event that, in addition to shopping, features a bake sale, cooking demonstrations, a complimentary Buona Caffe coffee bar, book signings from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and more. Call 706-826-4700 or visit sacredheartaugusta.org.

Taste of the Harvest

Golden Harvest’s Aiken Warehouse

Thursday, November 10, 6-8 p.m.

Food samples from local restaurants, caterers and specialty food shops, as well as

live music and an inside look at what Golden Harvest Food Bank does. Ticket information available soon. Visit goldenharvest.org.

Holiday Market

Augusta Convention Center at the Marriott

Friday, November 11, noon-6 p.m.

Saturday, November 12, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, November 13, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

A Junior League of Augusta event that includes vendors, a community stage with local entertainment and photos with Santa. General admission tickets, $10, are good for all three days. Free for children 12 and under. Email holidaymarket@jlaugusta.org or visit jlaugusta.org.

Holiday Market Opening Night Extravaganza

Augusta Convention Center at the Marriott

Friday, November 11, 7 p.m.

A Junior League of Augusta event that will feature shopping, giveaways, merchant bingo for gift cards, a cash bar and photos with Santa. $25 per household. Email holidaymarket@jlaugusta.org or visit jlaugusta.org.

Whiskey Road Race

Odell Weeks Center, Aiken

Saturday, November 12, 7:30 a.m.

A 10K, 5K and 1-mile race to benefit the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons. Visit raceroster.com/events/2016/8984/cumbee-center-whiskey-road-race.

Undercover Art with Walton Rehab

Aiken Center for the Arts

Thursday, November 17, 7 p.m.

Proceeds from this show of “undercover” art by local artists, celebrities and community leaders, whose names will be hidden until the end of the silent auction, will help send people ages 8-21 to Camp To Be Independent, a camp for those with acquired brain injuries. $50. Call 706-826-5809 or email haleyh@waltonfoundation.net.

Turkey Trot 5K/10K

Kroc Center

Saturday, November 19, 8:30 a.m.

A benefit for the Salvation Army that also includes a 1 Mile Fun Run and a 10K wheelchair race. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the races starting between 9:25-10 a.m. $15-$45. Visit itsyourrace.com.

James Brown Turkey Giveaway

Dyess Park

Monday, November 21, 8:30 a.m.

Call 706-724-0504 or visit jamesbrownfamilyfdn.org.

Attractions

The Maize at Steed’s Dairy

Steed’s Dairy, Grovetown

Open September 24-November 14

A real working dairy farm that has activities that include a corn maize, a petting

zoo, a jumping pillow and giant tube slide, rubber duckie races, a preschool play area, hayrides, a pumpkin patch, cow milking demonstrations and more. Open Fridays in October from 5-10 p. m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays from 1-7 p.m. The Haunted Maize is available Fridays and Saturdays in October from dark-10 p.m. $11; $8, seniors, military and groups; $5 for Haunted Maize; free, ages 2 and under. Visit steedsdairy.com.

Marvin Corner Pumpkin Patch

October 1-31

Marvin United Methodist Church

The church will have pumpkins, gourds, mums and straw for sale to support

missions and community outreach. Families are invited to bring their cameras and take pictures. Hours are 2-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. Call 706-863-0510 or visit eddboothe@yahoo.com.

Georgia-Carolina State Fair

Exchange Club Fairgrounds

October 14-24

An annual Exchange Club event that includes carnival rides, shows, exhibits, food

and more. Hours are Monday-Friday from 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from noon. Advance tickets available. Call 706-722-0202 or visit georgiacarolinastatefair.com.

Western Carolina State Fair

Aiken Fairgrounds

October 20-30

An annual event that includes carnival rides and games, exhibits, shows, food and more. Visit westerncarolinastatefair.com.

Columbia County Fair

Columbia County Fairgrounds

November 3-13

An annual event featuring carnival rides and games, food, shows, a demolition derby and more. Visit columbiacountyfair.net.