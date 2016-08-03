Kroc Center Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary

Five years ago this week, Salvation Army Augusta unveiled its brand-new, state-of-the-art Kroc Center. Built from funds donated by Joan Kroc, the widow of McDonalds founder Ray Kroc, as well as those raised by the community, people in the area had a difficult time wrapping their heads around what the $35 million, 100,000-square-foot facility was supposed to be.

Then, many believed it to be an expansion of the Salvation Army’s mission to help the homeless rather than the community center it was built to be. And though it has since found its niche, those who work for the Salvation Army say there’s still a slight disconnect when it comes to the Kroc Center’s purpose and mission.

“It’s just an amazing thing to experience, first of all, and it’s vastly underutilized in the community, simply because people are unaware of what all is available,” said Augusta Area Commander Philip Canning, who came to his new post here a month ago from Shawnee, Oklahoma. “A lot of people don’t realize that, yes, we do charge fees for certain things, but we also have quite a few things that we do not charge fees for that are available to people.”

The Kroc Center, for instance, has a gym, but it’s not just a fitness center. There’s a café in the center, but it’s not just a restaurant.

“It’s a community center,” explains Jillian Hobday, marketing and PR manager for the Salvation Army. “People can come in to get out of the heat and get something to drink. We have a theater and sometimes we’ll have family movie nights. There are so many things that are happening here that are not just for members. It’s not just a fitness facility. We are here to serve the community.”

As the Kroc Center celebrates its five-year anniversary this week, culminating on Saturday, August 6, with a yard sale in the morning and a party in the afternoon, there’s a push to better define its role in the Salvation Army’s mission. The hope is that if people better understand what it’s supposed to do, they’ll be more likely to participate and be a part of the community the Kroc Center is trying to create.

The first step to understanding the Kroc Center, said Canning, is to understand that the Salvation Army is a church that was founded in 1865 by William Booth, then a Methodist minister.

“He basically believed the church was not doing enough to reach the people that were in the most need of assistance, so he broke off from the United Methodist Church and met the people where they were and began the church that way,” Canning explained. “So everything we do springs out of the church.”

Booth went from a reverend in the Methodist church to a general at the Salvation Army, since the church has a paramilitary structure, and instituted the saying “soup, soap and salvation.” Simply put, that means Salvationists (what church members call themselves) focus on meeting a person’s physical needs first before talking to them about their spiritual needs.

“Once those needs are taken care of, then and only then will people be open to hearing about the love of Christ because, first of all, they’ve just experienced the love of Christ,” he said. “So many times, all of us, even us in the Salvation Army, get it backwards and we try to do Christ first and then give them what they need for their physical needs after that and it just doesn’t work that way. That’s not the way Jesus operated and that’s not the way we need to operate either.”

The Salvation Army meets needs for the homeless through a shelter and food bank, the Center of Hope. The Kroc Center, however, meets different needs for those struggling with poverty by providing a place for those of all socioeconomic levels to come together. And not only do people have a place to meet those they might not otherwise run into, those who buy memberships help fund scholarships for those who can’t afford them.

“One of the things that almost everybody across the board knows is that for people who are struggling with issues related to poverty, in order for them to escape from that they can’t do it on their own. They need help, just like we all do,” Canning said. “We all need mentors, we all need people to come around us and support us and show us the way through new ways of doing things. It’s the same thing with issues related to poverty, and what we have here is a facility that attracts not only individuals in poverty, but also people in middle class and wealth class individuals.”

It’s a unique opportunity to connect people.

“That doesn’t happen very many other places, and if we can leverage that opportunity of having all these people under one roof to build a tighter community, not just within the Kroc Center, but a tighter community within the Augusta area, especially the area right here around the Kroc, the possibilities are amazing when you stop and think about it,” he said. “That’s something we’re paying very close attention to and looking at creative ways in which we can leverage those opportunities to build the community around us.”

And though many focus on the Kroc Center’s central building, that building isn’t the only part of the center. There are several houses and structures surrounding the Kroc Center that provide everything from job skills classes to a variety of services and resources to those in need at the First Stop Village.

The Salvation Army has big plans for the Kroc Center, including raising its community profile and perhaps even developing the green space that sits next to the canal. Right now, however, they’re celebrating their first big milestone by focusing on one aspect of the center each day. They’ve already had Member Appreciation Day on Monday, Café Day on Tuesday and Community Day on Wednesday. Thursday is Art Gala Day, highlighting the local artists whose work they display on the walls, as well as the art classes they offer throughout the year.

Fitness Friday will focus on the classes they offer and a fitness lunch and learn, before Saturday’s big celebration. The Community Yard Sale will be from 7 a.m.-noon and the Five Year Anniversary Bash, which will include vendors, games, face painting, a kids’ area with bounce houses and more, is from 2-6 p.m.

The bash is free and open to the public, but the Salvation Army is asking for a canned good or donation to their food bank. It will be fun, but Canning stresses that those attending might also learn a thing or two.

“The one thing I would like to communicate to people is that there is more here than it seems. There is more available to everyone in the community,” he said. “Whether they would be classified in a lower socioeconomic class or a high socioeconomic class, there is something here for you to take advantage of and we would be stronger if you would come take advantage of it.”

For more information, visit salvationarmyaugusta.org.