Leaning on Lydia

When a woman receives the heartbreaking news that she has been diagnosed with cancer, it can easily turn a family’s world upside down.
That mother or wife is often the heart of the family.
She lifts up and strengthens her husband, nurtures and guides her children and fills a home with joy and love.
But when she falls ill, it can feel as if the family’s entire world is collapsing.
“To get a cancer diagnosis is devastating,” said Susan Doughtie, the social worker manager for Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University. “It is not only physically and emotionally draining, but it can also be financially devastating. Especially when our patients are from a small, rural town. Sometimes they can’t recover from the financial aspect of the illness. They may recover from the cancer, but they still have that lingering financial burden. It can be so overwhelming for families.”
That’s when the local nonprofit charity called The Lydia Project steps in and assures women coping with cancer that they are not alone.
The staff and volunteers of The Lydia Project instantly become that woman’s strength and support system.
The Lydia Project will grant funds for rent, utility, medical supplies and prescription assistance to local women who are unable to afford these basic expenses while undergoing cancer treatment. In order to receive this financial support, the women must reside in Burke, Columbia, McDuffie and Richmond counties or across the river in Aiken and Edgefield counties.
“A cancer diagnosis can bring about depression and it can be so isolating,” said Michele Canchola, the executive director of The Lydia Project. “Sometimes that depression can be greater than the cancer. It can absolutely be paralyzing. And when financial stresses are added on top of that, it is now a life-threatening issue.”
And because many women have always been the backbone of a family, it is sometimes extremely difficult for them to ask for help when they need it most, Canchola said.
“When you go in for cancer treatment, sometimes your family isn’t there with you or maybe you don’t tell them because you don’t want them to know,” Canchola said. “Oftentimes, Lydia is the stranger on the airplane. We are walking the journey with them. We become family. Every day, I am humbled that I get to do that with these women.”
Along with financial support, women in Georgia and South Carolina are also offered private rooms for overnight stays at the Daksha Chudgar Lydia House located on Interstate Parkway right next to Doctors Hospital, Canchola said.
The 10-bedroom facility offers 20 beds with private bathrooms that provide a quiet and relaxing environment for women undergoing cancer treatment to rest alongside a bed for their caregiver.
Women who reside more than 30 miles from the Augusta or Aiken area can stay overnight at the Daksha Chudgar Lydia House for free if given a referral by a physician, Canchola said.
“Just this morning, we had women from both Georgia and South Carolina staying with us before they went to treatment,” she said. “We know that in rural Georgia and South Carolina, there aren’t oncologists and especially not cancer treatment centers available for those residents. So, here in Augusta, because we are a border city, we draw patients from both sides of the river and we see a lot of folks come from the poorest of the poorest of places that don’t have funding. We know how difficult the financial hardship can be for them, so we offer a lot of relief in that regard to those folks.”
The Lydia House is named after the late Dr. Daksha Chudgar, an extremely popular obstetrician/gynecologist who worked in the Augusta area for almost 25 years. Chudgar was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2005 and initially recovered from the cancer, but it returned and she tragically passed away in 2009.
During her initial cancer treatment, Chudgar received a tote bag from a volunteer at The Lydia Project who also offered her comfort and support.
Her husband, Dr. Bipin Chudgar and the entire Chudgar family never forgot the love and kindness shown by the volunteers and staff at The Lydia Project.
Therefore, in 2011, Dr. Bipin Chudgar spearheaded the construction of The Lydia House by donating $500,000 of the $2 million necessary for the project.
For Dr. Bipin Chudgar, who is also an obstetrician/gynecologist, The Lydia House and its free, overnight lodging is saving lives.
“Anybody who needs help to stay and cannot travel long distances every day for treatment can come here,” Dr. Bipin Chudgar said. “We’ve found, if these patients don’t stay in town, then they start missing a lot of treatments. If they don’t keep up with the treatments, they can end up in the emergency room in the last stages of cancer. Getting those treatments are very, very important.”
