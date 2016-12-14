Leaning on Lydia

The Lydia Project helps women fighting cancer by giving them emotional, physical and financial support that can heal an entire family

12/14/16 at 1:13 PM

When a woman receives the heartbreaking news that she has been diagnosed with cancer, it can easily turn a family’s world upside down.

That mother or wife is often the heart of the family.

She lifts up and strengthens her husband, nurtures and guides her children and fills a home with joy and love.

But when she falls ill, it can feel as if the family’s entire world is collapsing.

“To get a cancer diagnosis is devastating,” said Susan Doughtie, the social worker manager for Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University. “It is not only physically and emotionally draining, but it can also be financially devastating. Especially when our patients are from a small, rural town. Sometimes they can’t recover from the financial aspect of the illness. They may recover from the cancer, but they still have that lingering financial burden. It can be so overwhelming for families.”

That’s when the local nonprofit charity called The Lydia Project steps in and assures women coping with cancer that they are not alone.

lydia-4

The staff and volunteers of The Lydia Project instantly become that woman’s strength and support system.

The Lydia Project will grant funds for rent, utility, medical supplies and prescription assistance to local women who are unable to afford these basic expenses while undergoing cancer treatment. In order to receive this financial support, the women must reside in Burke, Columbia, McDuffie and Richmond counties or across the river in Aiken and Edgefield counties.

“A cancer diagnosis can bring about depression and it can be so isolating,” said Michele Canchola, the executive director of The Lydia Project. “Sometimes that depression can be greater than the cancer. It can absolutely be paralyzing. And when financial stresses are added on top of that, it is now a life-threatening issue.”

And because many women have always been the backbone of a family, it is sometimes extremely difficult for them to ask for help when they need it most, Canchola said.

“When you go in for cancer treatment, sometimes your family isn’t there with you or maybe you don’t tell them because you don’t want them to know,” Canchola said. “Oftentimes, Lydia is the stranger on the airplane. We are walking the journey with them. We become family. Every day, I am humbled that I get to do that with these women.”

Along with financial support, women in Georgia and South Carolina are also offered private rooms for overnight stays at the Daksha Chudgar Lydia House located on Interstate Parkway right next to Doctors Hospital, Canchola said.

The 10-bedroom facility offers 20 beds with private bathrooms that provide a quiet and relaxing environment for women undergoing cancer treatment to rest alongside a bed for their caregiver.

lydia-6

Women who reside more than 30 miles from the Augusta or Aiken area can stay overnight at the Daksha Chudgar Lydia House for free if given a referral by a physician, Canchola said.

“Just this morning, we had women from both Georgia and South Carolina staying with us before they went to treatment,” she said. “We know that in rural Georgia and South Carolina, there aren’t oncologists and especially not cancer treatment centers available for those residents. So, here in Augusta, because we are a border city, we draw patients from both sides of the river and we see a lot of folks come from the poorest of the poorest of places that don’t have funding. We know how difficult the financial hardship can be for them, so we offer a lot of relief in that regard to those folks.”

The Lydia House is named after the late Dr. Daksha Chudgar, an extremely popular obstetrician/gynecologist who worked in the Augusta area for almost 25 years. Chudgar was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2005 and initially recovered from the cancer, but it returned and she tragically passed away in 2009.

“A cancer diagnosis can bring about depression and it can be so isolating. Sometimes that depression can be greater than the cancer. It can absolutely be paralyzing.”

— Michele Canchola, the executive director of The Lydia Project

During her initial cancer treatment, Chudgar received a tote bag from a volunteer at The Lydia Project who also offered her comfort and support.

Her husband, Dr. Bipin Chudgar and the entire Chudgar family never forgot the love and kindness shown by the volunteers and staff at The Lydia Project.

Therefore, in 2011, Dr. Bipin Chudgar spearheaded the construction of The Lydia House by donating $500,000 of the $2 million necessary for the project.

For Dr. Bipin Chudgar, who is also an obstetrician/gynecologist, The Lydia House and its free, overnight lodging is saving lives.

“Anybody who needs help to stay and cannot travel long distances every day for treatment can come here,” Dr. Bipin Chudgar said. “We’ve found, if these patients don’t stay in town, then they start missing a lot of treatments. If they don’t keep up with the treatments, they can end up in the emergency room in the last stages of cancer. Getting those treatments are very, very important.”

lydia-1
While many Augustans may recognize The Lydia Project as the local charity that provides women facing a cancer diagnosis with a beautiful, handmade tote bag sewn by volunteers and filled with encouraging items and information about how to receive support, the volunteers and staff of The Lydia Project want citizens to know the organization is so much bigger than just its wonderful totes.

“We have a good number of patients that travel long distances for treatment,” said Brenda McGarr, an oncology nurse navigator for Doctors Hospital. “When my radiation oncologists are meeting with these patients during their initial visit, it is great to know that spending the night is not going to be an issue from the get-go. Right away, I can say, ‘Let’s talk about The Lydia House. You don’t have to go home. We can keep you in town. You don’t have to worry about transportation or paying for a hotel.’ And just the relief on these people’s faces to known that they have a place to go where they will be treated like family is incredible.”

Doctors Hospital is also one of only four hospitals in Georgia that has rare piece of equipment called CyberKnife, which is a form of radiosurgery that uses high-powered X-rays, computers, robotics and image-guidance technology to precisely pinpoint small tumors.

“We have patients travel sometimes three or four hours just to be able to use that equipment,” McGarr said. “In fact, I have one family from McRae who probably lives here at The Lydia House more than they live at home and we have just fallen in love with that family. Unfortunately, she has had a lot of different treatments and a lot of reasons to keep coming back and Lydia has welcomed them with open arms each and every time.”

The Lydia Project has given the family total peace of mind during this extremely trying time, McGarr said.

lydia-2“That family would have spent now in the thousands of dollars on hotel rooms if they had to stay somewhere,” she said. “Here, they are provided a room, nutritious meals and they don’t have to worry about transportation. It is just an incredible service. Lydia is a gem that people still don’t know about it.”

Every chance she gets, McGarr said she encourages people to support The Lydia Project and its mission.

“It amazes me that people living in Augusta will still say, ‘Oh, I just thought they gave out totes,’ and I want to strangle them,” McGarr said, laughing. “They have no idea. Lydia changes lives.”

Guests of The Lydia House also don’t have to live hours and hours away to be offered a room to stay during their cancer treatment, McGarr said.

“I have had people come here from Waynesboro because the struggle is just as great for them to get gas money every day for six or eight weeks during their treatment,” McGarr said. “I had one situation where the family qualified for Georgia Medicaid Transportation from the Waynesboro area, but you are talking about four or five hours of your day to wait on a van because they pick up a load of people and bring them all to Augusta. She did that for about four days and she was exhausted.”

“We’ve found, if these patients don’t stay in town, then they start missing a lot of treatments. If they don’t keep up with the treatments, they can end up in the emergency room in the last stages of cancer. Getting those treatments are very, very important.”

— Dr. Bipin Chudgar

That exhaustion can wreak havoc on a patient’s cancer treatment, she said.

“That’s when I said, ‘Look, I know we talked Lydia before, but let’s go look at it,’” McGarr said, adding that she brought the woman and her family to tour The Lydia House. “It turned out, the woman and her mom ended up coming together and staying her for the rest of her six weeks of treatment and it was the perfect marriage.”

Local cancer survivors like Jane Flanders know all too well the importance of the encouragement and emotional support that The Lydia Project provides women coping with cancer.

“I got a tote after I was first diagnosed with cancer and I was in a bad place for a little bit,” Flanders said. “I joined a support group here that kind of turned me around and I learned that I could survive this.”

The Lydia Project helped her realize that she was stronger than the cancer and could defeat it.

After her treatment and recovery, Flanders said she wanted to give back to the charity that had been so good to her during her fight against cancer.

So, Flanders began volunteering at The Lydia Project on a regular basis, providing support and encouragement to those facing cancer treatment.

“I make wellness phone calls to women with cancer who have asked for that,” Flanders said. “While I’m there to help them, you would not believe what I receive from those phone calls because I can identify with these women. I understand exactly what they are going through. In the grand scheme of things, this is the most amazing place. They do so many things for so many people.”

Jessica Harris, a student intern at The Lydia Project from the University of South Carolina, said the nonprofit organization relies on the dedication and commitment of its more than 600 volunteers.

“There have been instances where we have had women that are calling so upset and they just need somebody to talk to and they request certain volunteers,” Harris said as she smiled at Flanders. “There was one instance that a woman called and she was hysterical crying and she just wanted to talk to the amazing Jane. Well, Jane was not here, so we conferenced her in and Jane talked on the phone with her for over an hour. Now, that’s dedication.”

While Flanders insisted she didn’t want to be spotlighted for her volunteer work at The Lydia Project, she explained that it is easy to become committed to Lydia’s vision because as soon as you walk in the door, everyone is treated like family.

“People here truly care,” Flanders said. “I have hand-delivered a check to Georgia Power on Christmas Eve to pay for somebody’s power bill so their electricity wouldn’t be turned off. The support that Lydia provides is so far reaching. It’s not just about the totes.”

“I make wellness phone calls to women with cancer who have asked for that. While I’m there to help them, you would not believe what I receive from those phone calls because I can identify with these women. I understand exactly what they are going through.”

— Jane Flanders, a cancer survivor

The emotional support that The Lydia Project provides, whether through phone calls or cards in the mail, comes directly from the heart, Canchola said.

“We hear more praises about the cards in the mail that are sent to the 85-year-old woman dealing with cancer by herself or the 32-year-old single mom coping with cancer while trying to raise her family than probably anything else,” Canchola said. “We have volunteers reaching out right now, a little over a thousand women across this nation get that emotional support every month for an entire year. We hear from more women writing us saying, ‘My fingers were barely above water and you touched me.’”

There are many times that volunteers readily agree to write notes or deliver checks to the power company or the utilities department to help someone going through cancer treatment, Canchola said.

For instance, Canchola recalled an evening when McGarr had just gotten off work and was given a check to drive out to Waynesboro to Planters Electric Co-op so a family’s electricity wouldn’t be turned off.

“Georgia Power will let us fax them a letter and they won’t turn off the electricity over the weekend, if we agree to give them the money by Monday,” Canchola said. “But this co-op doesn’t play like that. So this patient was going to go all weekend without any power when it was really cold and I believe it was a long holiday weekend. But here, Brenda, gets off work and drives into Waynesboro to find this co-op and pay the bill. That’s one of the things that I love about Lydia is that we will get a call in the morning and the check is where it needs to be at the end of the day. We can do it literally within hours.”

Such a service is invaluable, Canchola said.

“Oftentimes, women and families are embarrassed,” she said. “And these healthcare professionals are not finding out about these financial issues until the water is about to get turned off in five hours or it was just turned off this morning. Well, we can tell that family, ‘We’ll take care of it today.’”

Penny Wasden, a business banker with First Citizens Bank who volunteers with The Lydia Project, said the local businesses and supporters who donate to this charity know exactly what their money is going toward when they give to Lydia.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of nonprofit organizations and, frankly, I don’t always know where my money is going. But that’s not the case here at Lydia,” she said. “It is so important for me to be able to come in and visually see the level of sincerity, the level of stewardship with that money and the fiduciary responsibility of how seriously they take it here with a local board that helps make all of their decisions. It’s incredible.”

Since the beginning of the year until the end of November, The Lydia Project had provided a total of 1,168 lodging nights in Lydia’s House and arranged transportation for 400 medical treatment trips for women battling cancer.

For McGarr, she is more than happy to assist The Lydia Project anyway that she can because they give so much back to all of her patients.

“This isn’t about me. This is all about Lydia and the passion I have for Lydia,” McGarr said. “In fact, I remember one time I took adult diapers out to a disabled woman who was going through cancer treatment. I will never forget that day.”

When McGarr pulled up to the rural house in Burke County, she said tears came to her eyes.

“When my radiation oncologists are meeting with these patients during their initial visit, it is great to know that spending the night is not going to be an issue from the get-go. Right away, I can say, ‘Let’s talk about The Lydia House. You don’t have to go home. We can keep you in town. You don’t have to worry about transportation or paying for a hotel.’”

— Brenda McGarr, an oncology nurse navigator for Doctors Hospital.

“It was one of those ramshackle, little houses,” she said. “It was freezing cold that night, but her daughter was sitting on the porch waiting for me. She was so grateful to just have adult diapers for her mother who was in treatment. She came out to the car and helped me unload and was like, ‘God bless you. Thank you so much.’ I went into the living room and met the lady and it was just one of those heartbreaking situations where you like, ‘How is this possible?’ I cried when I got back in my car. It makes you want to help as many people as you can.”

Those are the stories that keep the volunteers and staff motivated to improve the lives of all women coping with cancer.

“The Lydia Project is a rare jewel that needs to be excavated and put on display for the entire community,” Doughtie said. “Lydia touches the lives of, not only the patient, but the family and the extended family. And through that one initial touch, it changes lives forever.”

For more information about The Lydia Project and ways to help support its mission, visit thelydiaproject.org.

