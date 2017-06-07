Letter from the Publisher

Marijuana is the most commonly used illicit drug in the country, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

In particular, its use is widespread among young adults with more than 11 million people between the ages of 18 to 25 experimenting with marijuana over the past year.

While rates of marijuana use among middle and high school students have dropped or at least leveled off in the past few years, the National Institute on Drug Abuse reports a growing number of young people believe marijuana use is not considered “risky behavior.”

Why?

Most experts believe that the legalization of marijuana for medical use and, in some states, the legalization of adult recreational use of pot might be affecting young adults’ view on the drug.

And while some people believe that marijuana use is harmless, research shows that marijuana use does affect brain development.

When people begin using marijuana as teenagers, the National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that the drug may reduce thinking, memory and learning functions and affect how the brain builds connections between the areas necessary for these functions.

But pot is still extremely popular.

Consider the fact that High Times, the 44-year-old magazine that has long advocated for the legalization of pot, was just recently sold to a group of investors led by Los Angeles-based Oreva Capital for $42 million.

The truth is, marijuana use is a growing industry.

So we want to hear from you. If you are a concerned parent, member of local law enforcement or an advocate of the legalization of pot throughout this country, we want to know what you think about marijuana in America.

Feel free to contact me at joe@themetrospirit.com with your thoughts.

Thank you,

Joe White

Owner and Publisher of the Metro Spirit