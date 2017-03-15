Living the Swinging Life in Georgia

Have you ever wondered if someone you knew or met in Augusta is a swinger?

While it might be an odd thing for some people, there is a little known fact around town that Augusta has a pretty decent population of swingers for an area its size.

In fact, there are a few swingers in the Garden City whose names would ring a bell.

There are swingers who are former politicians, attorneys, members of the local media and a long-time local restaurant owner, just to name a few.

How does The Insider know such a thing?

Swingers are usually not shy. They are discreet, but after a few drinks at the bar, you’d be amazed by what they’ll tell you about their private lives.

So, who cares what adults do behind closed doors, right?

Well, no one cares until their dirty laundry is aired out in public.

Such is the case in Atlanta right now.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported this week that a Georgia woman named Cidney Green made several thousand dollars when she billed her 27th birthday celebration as “a private party for adult swingers.”

“The event, which takes place this weekend, quickly earned the hashtag #ATLOrgy on social media,” the AJC reported. “It promises an overnight overload of food and sex at a lakefront mansion on four acres with private parking for guests and security on-site.”

But this sinful fun comes at a price.

“The cost to join is a pre-paid $99 for single women or $175 for couples and men,” the AJC reported. “The event sold out to a reported 35 guests before Green opened up additional spaces and hinted that prices would increase.”

Wow.

The swinging life in Georgia appears to be on the rise.

Apparently, Green is a phone sex operator and the writer behind the blog, “Total Liberation” where she frequently talks about multiple partners.

Are you interested in Green’s party? It looks like she is still taking reservations.

“The event begins at 8 p.m., dinner is served at 10 p.m. and at 12 a.m. the atmosphere shifts to the swingers party,” the AJC reported. “She is hoping to attract women who resent being sexually repressed or anyone who wants to shed the shame and taboo of sex.”

That is probably a pretty broad stroke of people in a conservative state like Georgia.

According to a recent story published by alternet.org called, “Open Relationships Reduce Jealousy?”, swingers are becoming so prevalent that they are now getting a new name.

“Consensually non-monogamous (CNM) relationships” is the new phrase used for those who have committed partners and have mutually agree not to be sexually and romantically exclusive to one another.

To better define swingers or people in CNM relationships, alternet.org outlined some basic statistics.

For example, apparently more than 40 percent of men and up to 25 percent of women in this country have considered a CNM lifestyle at one point in their lives.

That seems a little high, but who knows really.

The article also pointed out that stigma against CNM is “strong, robust, and incredibly pervasive.”

“CNM and the people engaged in it are considered worse that monogamists on virtually every personal or relationship characteristic you could think of, including sexual health, commitment, trust, romance, kindness, loneliness, jealousy, generosity, life satisfaction, education, and success, to name a few,” the alternet.org article stated. “In a psychological phenomenon called the ‘halo effect,’ this negativity extends to traits and behaviors that have nothing to do with relationships. People think that non-monogamists are worse at paying taxes, dog walking, taking multivitamins or teeth flossing.”

Yes. These are weird “facts.” They might be what we now refer to as “alternative facts.”

But this alternet.org story implies that swingers are viewed as the worst kind of CNM relationships.

“Swingers (who typically have purely casual sex with others, together with their partners, often in group sex situations) are perceived as dirtier, less moral, less responsible, and less mature than polyamorists (who typically have multiple, long-term sexual and romantic relationships),” the article stated. “Those in open relationships (who typically have casual sex with others, but one-on-one, separately from their main partners) were perceived somewhere in between.”

The stigma surrounding swingers is probably the main reason for all the attention that has been given to this “sex party” in Atlanta.

Of course, this highly publicized swingers party in Atlanta is not going over well with everybody.

Many Georgians are pointing out that such parties do nothing more than promoting sexually transmitted diseases.

Just last month, a new study using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention located in… yep, Atlanta… found that the Peach State ranks among the top “most sexually diseased” states.

That’s not really something you want to have on your state’s logo or printed on promotional material trying to attract visitors.

According to the study, Georgia has a gonorrhea rate of 158.3 cases per 100,000 residents and a chlamydia rate of 570.8 per 100,000 people, according to the AJC.

As a result of those findings, Georgia came in at No. 7 of the 50 states.

No. 7, folks.

Let that sink in for a moment.

So what’s the moral of this story?

If you’re a swinger, you better use a condom or make your “new friend” put on a rubber because, at the end of the night, not everything is fun and games.