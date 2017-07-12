The Media Takes Dirt Anywhere They Can Get It!

If memory serves, it was a humid, partly sunny July day in 2003, punctuated by scattered summer showers. I do remember specifically that odd smell of wet grass and wet dog that seems to permeate urban centers following such “rain in the sunshine.”

I was at home at Enterprise Mill when the phone rang. It was a female voice, and she gave me a name I did not recognize. She said she was given my private cell number by the late, great (he died in 2006) local photographer Jimmy Carter. Jimmy did not know why the woman desperately needed to speak to me, but he trusted her, and he told her she could trust me.

She stole them.

Within those boxes was proof that Walker’s local newspaper was cheating and misleading advertisers, and enough of that proof to indicate a scheme that had been going on for quite some time.

The disgruntled worker could have taken the evidence to local law enforcement, but she knew better. Good for her. What I recognized in the collection of internal paperwork and fine print was what appeared to be a pattern of fraud and even possible federal tax evasion, and I knew that since Walker was an important elected official the only law enforcement agency that could be trusted to investigate such material was the FBI. I believe I was right about that.

When the feds understood what they had been given, they knew they needed the element of surprise on their side if they were to put it to use. They asked, but could not demand, my cooperation. I gladly yielded to their request, my “scoop” wasn’t going to expire, and besides that, to purposely impede or complicate a criminal investigation is not only unwise, it is unAmerican.

A few days later, about 100 officers descended on The Walker Group with search warrants, and it took them several large moving trucks to cart off what they needed to review.

A few years later, Walker was convicted on charges of mail fraud and other corruption, and he did almost 10 years in the federal pokey as a result.

All brought to you by information furnished by an anonymous source, using pilfered evidence.

WATERGATE? All of the Pulitzer Prize winning reporting team’s (Woodward and Bernstein) most important leads were given to them by unnamed sources who were committing felonies by revealing confidential government activities/communications

to newspaper reporters.

So spare me the speeches and sermons about the son of a presidential candidate even being capable of committing a crime when it comes to discussing a report of possible misconduct between Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and unknown elements of the Russian government.

It wasn’t like he solicited the information.

Certainly not like Keith Olbermann did when he begged with teary eyes for the secret agents and shadowy figures of the intelligence units of every nation in the world to unite and deliver to the media something, some tidbit, some scandal, some something, so that they could rid the planet of President Donald Trump:

(May 12, 2017, from Olbermann’s Podcast)

“I appeal to the intelligence agencies and the governments of what is left of the free world,” Olbermann wept, “to them as entities, entireties, as bureaucracies making official decisions and to the individuals who make decisions of conscience, to GCHQ and MI-6 in the U.K., to the BND in Germany, the DGSE in France, the ASIS in Australia, and even the GRU in Russia, where they must already be profoundly aware that they have not merely put an immoral cynic in power here, but an uncontrollable one, whose madness is genuine and whose usefulness, even to them, is at an end.

“To all of them, and to the world’s journalists, I make this plea,” he continued. “We, the citizens of the United States of America, are the victims of a coup. We need your leaks, your information, your intelligence, your recordings, your videos, your conscience. The civilian government and the military of the United States are no longer in the hands of the people. Nor in the control of any responsible individual on whom you can rely.”

“We, the citizens of the United States of America, are the victims of a coup,” he warned. “For months, we have heard that your organizations have damning evidence against Donald John Trump. Whatever evidence you may have, you cannot conceal it any longer.

“Now we need your help,” Olbermann begged. “Whatever there is on Trump, reveal it. Issue it officially if you can, leak it if you cannot. If your directors and your governments want you to wait, look to the last days here and ask yourselves, plumb your consciences, if there is any time left to wait?

“Give it to a reporter,” he said. “Give it to an American friend. Put it on the internet. Leave it outside somebody’s backdoor. There is no time left for protocols and estimations of longterm impacts and tradecraft. A dictator in training has betrayed our Constitution and nevertheless survived two nights in office.”

As goofy as various members of the Trump family have been on occasion, none of them are as bat-crap crazy as indicated by that diatribe delivered by the poster boy of the hysterical left! Some nerve they have pointing fingers at anyone else.

Folks, the media has been willing to take dirt from any source willing to give it, as long as they get a juicy story out of it, since the first newspaper was put out on papyrus. Even peachy guys like me do the “greater good” when we “deign” to accept information from questionable sources in an effort to squash political and legal corruption.

I will take information from the devil, to do God’s work!

But the one thing we must all do, is insure that the information is true before we act on it. Listening to that information is not a sin, or a crime. It is due diligence. Since Trump Jr. did not spread any false reports concerning what he was allegedly going to be told, he did nothing wrong.

In the meantime, the knife is still in the back of the political corpse of Bernie Sanders over what Hillary Clinton’s minions in the DNC did to cheat him in the Democratic Primary. You wanted a crooked, hacked election?

You got one right there.