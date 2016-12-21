Merry Christmas, Y’all!

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care…

Ha. No they weren’t. I say “weren’t,” because, hopefully, by the time you read this, they will be. We are always behind this time of year. That’s not new. What’s new is the fact that Christmas is less than one week away, and my tree isn’t decorated. Not a present has been purchased.

Artwork courtesy of Bennett Wright.

I do care. I’ve been pretty diligent about making sure our elf, Elife, travels to and from the North Pole each night. He’s missed a few nights. Actually he got a late start, too.

In the days following Thanksgiving, we waited for Elfie to show up. We looked for him everywhere. No really, everywhere. I checked all of my regular safe places, where things end up in our house. The crazy thing is, I finally found him on the shelves in the Christmas section at Target.

The Boy tried to tell her Elfie looked different, that maybe he should be renamed “Jake,” because clearly he was an imposter. I tried to tell The Boy to get it together and untell his sister every last word about this being a different elf. I love how quickly the clenched teeth of a mother can change the opinion of a very observant little boy.

Elfie started traveling with a friend, our dog’s rubber chicken toy. While it seemed like a good idea at the time, it’s proven to be a bit of a problem. The dog can see his toy all the way up there on the mantle, arm in arm with Elfie. The dog barks at Elfie, because Elfie has stolen his friend.

Friends keep asking, “Is your tree decorated yet?” No, but we have one! The wreath, complete with lights, is hanging out front. From the street, we look fully decorated.

I ordered Christmas cards. I only ordered them a couple of days ago, but I added “Happy New Year,” so when people get them after Christmas, it’ll seem intentional. Sorta.

Speaking of Christmas cards, my boy won a contest. His artwork was chosen by Mayor Hardie Davis’ office, to be used on the front of their card. He was their guest of honor at the Christmas parade downtown, riding on the float with Mayor Davis. When they lit the city’s tree that night, Mayor Davis and his staff brought The Boy on stage and unveiled his drawing to the big crowd on The Common.

It was a pretty big deal. The Mayor’s office made my son feel like a million bucks. I don’t know who all gets the mayor’s card each year. I’ve never gotten one. If you do, you’re welcome to say you know the artist. He won’t mind a bit.

Our tree sits dark at the moment. The stockings are still in a box somewhere. I promise to fix it tonight. The Girl wants to bake. We will do that tomorrow. I’m determined to find another buddy for Elfie, so our damn dog will stop barking. This might be easier with a Christmas cocktail. I saw a cute peppermint one on Pinterest.

Wait. Who am I kidding? My Christmas tree is still wrapped in mesh. I’m sticking with boxed wine and making a list. I might check it twice, but I’m not making any promises. Cheers and Merry Christmas, y’all.