Metro’s Best 2016: VOTE HERE!

Click here to cast your vote for this year’s Metro’s Best!
Three to Watch
For the next several weeks, not one person in the Augusta area should be allowed to complain, “There is nothing to do in this town.” Visitors to the downtown area and beyond will not be able to walk more than a few blocks without running into some amazing shows, enthusiastic artists or
It’s Fall, Y’all!
While we can’t expect a drastic drop in temperatures, the lack of humidity we’re experiencing now that September has rolled around makes the air feel downright crisp. That alone may put an extra spring in the step of the average Augustan. Add to that the vast number of events headed our way in
The Skids and Back
With the UFC’s recent acquisition by WME Entertainment group, the fight promotion is gunning their execution of Manifest Destiny playbook into full gear, holding events on six continents in the past year, and sometimes two in one week. With such a global expansion comes an expansion of
15 in 5
It’s fall! It’s either my first or second favorite season. Fall feels like such a nice break after the heat of the summer. Spring is supposed to be about fresh starts and renewal, but fall is the same way. I’m sure it’s got something to do with the start of school and hectic schedules, but […]
The Vagaries of Weight Class
When a fighter is looking to reboot his career, he first looks to a change in weight class. It has more of a rejuvenating effect — at least in terms of fan and matchmaking perception — when mixed martial arts is concerned. Boxing weight classes are generally separated by only a few pounds,
Welcome to Augusta
Imagine this. My mother-in-law (MIL) is talking to our cousin about family happenings. There’s a baptism, school started back, we recently had a funeral, soccer season has begun and my husband is in Oklahoma. The conversation went something like this. “Yeah, he’s in Oklahoma alone!” Cousin
America’s Digital Workforce
Editors Note: This week’s column is presented by “Bit,” the national director of the Advocacy for a Digital Workforce. Hey, guys! It’s such a pleasure to be here today. For those who don’t know me, my name is Bit. And, yes, I am an actual computer bit. I’m part of an instruction set that was
Obamacare Scheme Coming Together Nicely
Looks like the architects of Obamacare are ever closer to their original and genuine goal of bringing America a single-payer healthcare system. That single payer would be taxpayers, of course. And I don’t mean the folks who struggle through life making less than $25,000 a year in salary
Augusta loves “The Big Mo”
If you are looking for something fun to do this upcoming three-day weekend, The Big Mo will be celebrating its 18th Annual Labor Day Weekend Triple Feature Extravaganza on Sept. 2-4. While most of the legendary outdoor screens that saw many American couples through their first kiss have long
She Shoots, We Win
I would love to take credit for inspiring Kovedia Williams to have her pistol with her at work last weekend, but it wasn’t me. It was, in fact, her circumstances and her own common sense working in unison that inspired Ms. Williams to have her weapon at her side while being the only clerk
The MacGregor Playbook
Last Saturday night, Connor MacGregor won a narrow but fairly decisive victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 202. The fight was a rematch from several months earlier, wherein Diaz, who took the fight on just two weeks’ notice, choked MacGregor out in the second round to hand the Irishman his first, and
Who’s On Your Network?
I want you to do something when you get back to your house or apartment. Take out your phone or laptop and look at the available Wi-Fi connections. Most of you will probably see multiple connections, possibly even five or more. Hopefully, all the connections are locked, i.e., a passcode is
Running out of HOPE
Shockwaves were felt in households across the state this past week after a recent study by the Committee to Preserve HOPE Scholarships revealed that Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship is in jeopardy of running out of money by 2028. Even though the Georgia Lottery just announced it is transferring a
The Left’s Con Job on Guns
Chelsea Clinton spilled the beans last spring. “It matters to me that my mom also recognizes the role the Supreme Court has when it comes to gun control. With Justice Scalia on the bench, one of the few areas where the Court actually had an inconsistent record relates to gun control,” Clinton
Running to Stand Still
Editor’s Note: Please enjoy this column Josh Ruffin wrote in 2015. Talk about an appropriate headline! I’m doing my best to focus. I know I should be covering and dismantling whatever nonsense the GOP candidates are saying right now — speaking of, go and read Hillary Clinton’s response
A Birthday and a Funeral
We celebrated a birthday this past weekend in the Fisher household. Our youngest, No. 4, turned 8 on Sunday. 8! Man how time flies! My kids’ birthdays can be a little on the stressful side. There’s the “they’re another year older, where does the time go?” stress. There’s also the stress of
The Arena of Possibilities
On a regular basis, customers eating lunch at Fat Man’s Mill Cafe on Greene Street will walk up to its owner, Brad Usry, and share with him their review of the latest event at the James Brown Arena. Whether it was a Widespread Panic concert, an exhibition game by the Harlem Globetrotters
If You Don’t Tell the Story, I Damn Sure Will!
I’ve been doing the talk show thing for more than 24 years here in the Augusta metro, and you would think some of these knuckleheads in charge of some of our political subdivisions and agencies would get the message. If a criminal event, scandal or an episode involving a threat to public peace
The Best and Brightest
Each year, the Georgia Tech Alumni Network of Augusta conducts a send-off event for the class of rising freshmen from the local area. These individuals are among the best and brightest students in Augusta. This year, I had the honor of hosting this event, and it was a pleasure to welcome these
Stop. Listen.
I’m writing this from the lobby bar of a hotel in Amsterdam, a bottle deep in Sauvignon Blanc. I’m trying to make sense of my first three days here — what I’ve seen, what I’ve done and how it relates to what is going on back home. The disconnect is real; I’m seven hours