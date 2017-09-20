Metro’s Best Winners 2017

Metro’s Best Restaurant (Overall)

Metro’s Best Date Night Destination

Metro’s Best Steak

Frog Hollow Tavern

As the owner of three popular downtown restaurants — Frog Hollow Tavern, Farmhaus Burger and Craft & Vine — Chef Sean Wight has changed the way many Augustans view downtown dining.

Downtown is no longer just a place to grab a quick bite or a beer before a show.

Wight has helped turn downtown Augusta into a dining destination for guests who appreciate fresh, regionally grown ingredients, meticulous service and exceptionally prepared dishes.

At Frog Hollow, the restaurant’s menu and service completely raises Augustans’ expectations of local dining. It’s no wonder that our readers not only voted Frog Hollow as the best date night destination and the restaurant with the best steak, but also Metro’s Best Restaurant (Overall).

Our readers clearly understand Wight’s crucial role in elevating downtown Augusta.

“I love downtown Augusta, and I tell the servers and the kitchen staff every day, ‘Don’t take it for granted. You have to earn it every day,’” Wight told the Metro Spirit. “Because it is truly a blessing to have people want to come here and spend their evening with us. I will never take that for granted.”

Frog Hollow Tavern

1282 Broad Street

706-364-6906

www.froghollowtavern.com

Metro’s Best Hamburger

Metro’s Best Lunch

Farmhaus Burger

Ever since opening on Broad Street in downtown Augusta in 2012, Farmhaus Burger has become known as the local stop for incredible burgers made with the freshest ingredients from regional farms. And, as is the case with all of Chef Sean Wight’s restaurants, attention to detail is always key at Farmhaus. Whether it’s the careful selection of organic ingredients for its burgers, hot dogs, salads and sides or the restaurant’s excellent customer service even on its busiest days, Farmhaus is not only our readers’ choice for best hamburger, but also the favorite local place to grab a bite for lunch. More than a year ago, residents of Columbia County rejoiced when Farmhaus opened its second location on Flowing Wells Road. Clearly, Farmhaus Burger has not only beefed up the local economy, but the restaurant has quickly become a local staple that everyone loves.

Farmhaus Burger

1204 Broad St. and 466 Flowing Wells Road

706-496-8771

farmhausburger.com

Metro’s Best Wine List

Metro’s Best Place for Craft Cocktails

Craft & Vine

When newcomers to the area walk into Craft & Vine on Broad Street for the first time, many will often jokingly ask, “Are we still in Augusta?” Many people feel like they’ve been transported to a much larger metropolitan city like New York or Chicago.

When Chef Sean Wight opened Craft & Vine in downtown Augusta about three years ago, the Prohibition-era themed cocktail bar was unlike anything else in this area. The bartenders are highly knowledgeable and understand the art of turning classic cocktails into modern drinks with quality spirits and mixers that are fresh-squeezed and homemade. Craft & Vine also easily has the best wine selection on Broad Street and, in order to ensure that each glass of wine is perfection, Wight invested in a sophisticated wine preservation system that allows Craft & Vine to offer a wide range of wines by the glass.

The bartenders and staff at Craft & Vine also aren’t playing around. They know their craft. As a result, few can resist Craft & Vine’s incredible cocktails such as the St. Elsewhere that offers a mix of house-infused cucumber gin, Aperol, Jack Rudy Classic Tonic and soda. Or how about the The Bee’s Pajamas that mixes Bar Hill Gin, lemon, Angostura Bitters, honey and pear bitters? These cocktails are a thing of beauty.

Craft & Vine

1204 Broad St.

706-496-8442

craftandvine.com

Metro’s Best Gyro

Laziza Mediterranean Grill

Laziza Mediterranean Grill in Evans is rated the place to go for a gyro. The gyro at Laziza (which means “delicious” in Arabic) is wrapped differently from most other places, with a thinner pita bread that is rolled up around the fillings like a burrito. Laziza’s gyros are filled with a seasoned blend of beef and lamb, garlic sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and tzatziki sauce. If you’re not sure how to pronounce tzatziki, it doesn’t matter — it’s scrumptious no matter how you say it. Laziza has been open for six years, serving Mediterranean food that has a home-cooked taste. They also offer catering.

Laziza Mediterranean Grill

4272 Washington Road, Suite 5A, in the Publix Shopping Center in Evans

706-504-4303

lazizagrill.com

Metro’s Best Southern Food

Metro’s Best Casual Caterer

WifeSaver

More than 50 years ago, an Augusta tradition was born.

Over the years, the restaurant has become known as the place to go in Augusta for the best fried chicken, southern sides and sweet tea in town.

WifeSaver also offers bite-size shrimp, fried fish fillets, steak sandwiches and pork chops along with a variety of sides including broccoli and rice casserole, onion rings, black eyed peas, potato salad and cole slaw.

After all of that, if you still have room for dessert, WifeSaver’s menu includes Southern classics like pecan pie, hot apple turnover, red velvet cake and chocolate cream pie. And, of course, like the kid in the ad says, “Don’t forget the ‘nana puddin’!”

WifeSaver

Locations on 3316 Washington Road, 1501 North Leg, 414 Martintown Road,

5123 Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown and 1100 Furys Ferry Road.

wifesaverrestaurants.com

Metro’s Best Outdoor Dining

Metro’s Best Trivia Night

Pizza Joint

What would the CSRA be without the Pizza Joint? We know our readers wouldn’t dare think of it. The Pizza Joint started in downtown Augusta in 1996, and three other locations have sprouted up since — in Evans, Aiken and Columbia, S.C. There’s something magical about sitting outside the Pizza Joint, enjoying some slices and the wide selection of beers the PJ offers. Trivia in downtown and Evans.

Pizza Joint (downtown)

1245 Broad St.

706-774-0037

thepizzajoint.net

Metro’s Best Brunch

Metro’s Best for Vegetarian

The Bee’s Knees

When The Bee’s Knees first opened its doors in downtown Augusta on 10th Street back in 2002, it didn’t take long for the restaurant to become known for its eclectic menu of fresh and culturally diverse tapas offering incredible organic ingredients. For the past 15 years, owners Eric and Kristi Kinlaw have offered incredible dishes ranging from tuna carpaccio to shrimp and grit cakes. But vegetarian and vegans also are in love with this dining destination that showcases delicious dishes such as the coconut curry panang featuring tofu covered in a spicy Thai coconut curry sauce served on organic brown basmati rice. Or how about the tempura tacos that includes two soft corn tortillas filled with tempeh soy-cake, Asian slaw, cilantro, tomatoes and Sriracha aioli? Our readers also know that The Bee’s Knees delivers the best Sunday brunch in town. With Happy Sunday drink specials served after 12:30 p.m., brunch can fill up quickly, so it’s best to make a reservation because you’ll definitely want to visit downtown’s original upscale eatery.

The Bee’s Knees

211 10th St.

706-828-3600

beeskneestapas.com

Metro’s Best Dessert

The Boll Weevil Cafe

While The Boll Weevil is known for making cakes — really, really big and beautiful cakes often served with giant swirls of whipped cream that guests dream about at night — the restaurant also offers incredible cheesecakes and pies. Our readers rave about the blueberries and cream cheesecake and peanut butter pie. But many guests can’t leave without tasting one of Boll Weevil’s famous multi-layered cakes such as the 7th Heaven Cake. It has two layers of dark chocolate cake, creamy buttercream icing and a layer of white chocolate cheese cake topped with chocolate ganache. Or what about the Hummingbird Cake with layers of spice cake that includes bananas, pineapples and cinnamon topped with a homemade cream cheese icing? There’s nothing better than diving into the mountain that is a slice of cake at this Augusta institution.

The Boll Weevil

10 James Brown Blvd.

706-722-7772

thebollweevil.com

Metro’s Best Breakfast

Sunrise Grill

No surprise here — Sunrise Grill again has taken the honors of serving the best foods that will wake you up. People keep going back for their sweet potato pancakes, served with cinnamon cream syrup. Their menu ranges from the sweet to the savory, offering many different pancakes and French toast, to omelets and lunches. If you go on the weekend, expect to be waiting — unless you’re lucky enough to snag a spot at the first-come, first-served counter. And if you you have a morning meeting you want catered, Sunrise Grill has you covered.

Sunrise Grill

3830 Washington Road, Suite 10, in Martinez

404 E. Martintown Road in North Augusta

706-228-4883; 803-202-9898

thesunrisegrill.com

Metro’s Best Beer Selection

World of Beer

Let’s just say, World of Beer lives up to its name in that it has 50 rotating taps offer beer from, you guessed it, all over the world.

Whether you are looking for Abashiri Blue Glacier Lager from Japan or Belhaven Black Scottish Stout from Scotland, WOB has a very diverse menu that is constantly changing. But if you’re more of a fan of domestic beers, WOB still has you covered with everything from Dogfish Head Pennsylvania Tuxedo to Augusta’s own Savannah River Dynamite Brown Ale. It’s a beer lover’s dream. WOB offers a menu of all of its drafts listing each by its alcohol by volume, style, brewery, state/country of origin and tasting notes.

So, order a pint along with one of WOB’s giant Bavarian pretzel with house-made beer cheese and enjoy.

World of Beer

2819 Washington Road

706-922-0146

worldofbeer.com/locations/augusta

Metro’s Best Coffee Shop

New Moon Cafe

Since 1995, the New Moon Cafe has been serving up creative healthy food using fresh, local ingredients. In fact, New Moon Cafe proudly roasts its own coffee in small batches, bakes its own breads and pastries in house and makes its soups from scratch each and every day. Whether you are craving a cappuccino, cafe latte, espresso or an iced vanilla chai, the New Moon Cafe will not disappoint. And pair your cup of Joe with one of New Moon Cafe’s delicious meals such as the lumberjack breakfast, smoked salmon bagel or a breakfast parfait and you’ll understand why New Moon is devoted to serving genuine food and drinks in an extraordinary way.

New Moon Cafe

Locations at 936 Broad St., 116 Laurens St. in Aiken and the Heart & Vascular Center at University Hospital

newmooncafes.com

Metro’s Best Oysters

Abel Brown

When other local restaurant owners and chefs frequently say that your restaurant is one of the best in town, you must be doing something right. Well, that is the case for Abel Brown’s owner and chef Todd Schafer. Abel Brown, a Southern kitchen and oyster bar nestled in Surrey Center, has been serving a daily rotating selection of East Coast oysters since 2014. Whether guests are looking for an oyster with a firm texture and a sweet, creamy finish like the Blue Point oysters from Long Island or an oyster with mineral notes and a cucumber finish like the Savage Blondes from Prince Edward Island in Canada, Abel Brown has an incredible selection. This oyster bar and coastal restaurant named after a sea shanty has quickly become a local favorite and widely respected for its culinary flair.

Abel Brown

Surrey Center

491 Highland Ave.

706-738-6491

abelbrownaugusta.com

Metro’s Best BBQ

Southbound Smokehouse

Known as a casual barbecue joint that’s “community driven,” Southbound Smokehouse on Central Avenue is the ideal place for locals to enjoy incredible food in a fun atmosphere.

But Southbound’s barbecue is no laughing matter. It is downright delicious with everything from slow-smoked pulled pork to premium pork ribs rubbed with Southbound’s signature house blend that can be served with two sides including hash and rice or sweet potato fries.

This local barbecue joint also has a great craft beer selection and frozen drinks such as the Georgia Peach Margarita and the Umphreeze that mixes rum, strawberries and piña colada.

Southbound owners Brian Brittingham and George Claussen like the idea that their restaurant is located in Augusta’s midtown area on Central Avenue and was basically created “for the community and by the community.”

“This is a place that is really part of the community,” Claussen said. “We like people to think Southbound is as much theirs as it is ours.”

Southbound Smokehouse

1855 Central Ave.

706-733-5464

southboundsmokehouse.com

Metro’s Best Burrito

Nacho Mama’s

More than two decades ago, when Nacho Mama’s opened its doors on Broad Street in downtown Augusta, the restaurant immediately began to feed the city’s future.

At the time, the lunch crowd in downtown Augusta had only a handful of options such as Sunshine Bakery, Joe’s Underground and Hildebrandt’s.

Something new was a big to-do in this little town back then and Nacho Mama’s quickly became near and dear to many a local’s heart.

Known for serving up gigantic burritos and really strong, top-shelf margaritas in a friendly atmosphere with an eclectic vibe, Nacho Mama has been providing guests exactly what they want for more than 20 years. And, let’s face it, any place whose slogan is “We roll ‘em fat” had better win in the Best Burrito category, and Nacho Mama’s has been Metro’s Best voters’ longtime favorite for several years running.

“People support us. Our customers are very loyal,” Barry Blackston told the Metro Spirit. “We have people who come every week, some of them come twice a week, and they have been coming in here for decades.”

Nacho Mama’s

976 Broad St.

706-724-0501

nachomamasaugusta.com

Metro’s Best Pizza

Metro’s Best Restaurant to Chill on Sunday Night



Mellow Mushroom

Pizza lovers have been worshiping at Mellow Mushroom for years because its specialty pies are literally mind-blowing. Pizzas like the Funky Q. Chicken featuring barbecue chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, caramelized onions and applewood smoked bacon and finished with a barbecue sauce swirl or the Holy Shiitake Pie with mushrooms, caramelized onions, a ton of cheese, garlic aioli and black truffle oil keep patrons coming back for more each and every year. Guests can also develop their own pizzas from the many choose-your-own ingredients offered on the menu. Our readers also selected Mellow Mushroom as the best place to chill on a Sunday night. These funky, laid-back restaurants have three area locations in downtown Augusta, Evans and Aiken, all owned by local restaurateur Shawn Ledford. In fact, the Aiken location is extremely involved with the “Amp the Alley” each Thursday evening which offers a free concert series held in The Alley. Needless to say, with each and every visit, Mellow Mushroom always provides a welcoming atmosphere with exciting and delicious pizzas.

Mellow Mushroom

1167 Broad St. in downtown Augusta

4348 Washington Road in Evans

151 Bee Lane in Aiken, S.C.

mellowmushroom.com

Metro’s Best Hibachi Grill

Miyabi

Miyabi Japanese Steak & Seafood is known for bringing a haven of flavors and entertainment to its customers via its hibachi grills. Don’t forget to check out Miyabi’s incredible sushi menu that includes everything from a Samurai Roll to a Kentucky Roll featuring Japanese-marinated fried chicken with mayo.

Miyabi

1315 Augusta West Parkway

706-210-2600

Metro’s Best Full-Service Caterer

Fat Man’s Mill Cafe and Events

Anyone who has lived in Augusta for any significant amount of time knows the deep love locals have for the long legacy of Fat Man’s in the Garden City.

Back in the early 1940s, Horace “Fat Man” Usry, took over his father’s grocery store and renamed it Fat Man’s Corner.

Not long after, Horace Usry opened a restaurant called The Pit featuring classic Southern cuisine like crispy fried chicken and delicious squash casserole.

The Fat Man’s Corner, which was located along Laney-Walker Boulevard near Paine College, thrived for years and eventually produced another one of Augusta’s landmarks: Fat Man’s Forest, a seasonal store that included everything from Christmas trees to Halloween decorations and costume rentals until it closed in 2008.

But since that time, Fat Man’s food service has continued to grow and thrive in a new location, the historic Enterprise Mill.

And to the thrill of many longtime Augustans, Fat Man’s Mill Cafe & Catering is still a family affair with the father and son team of Brad and Havird Usry.

While the Usry family might be best known for their “soul good” lunches at Fat Man’s Mill Café, their emphasis on catering and hosting events at Enterprise Mill has really grown their business.

It is clear that the Usry family is dedicated to continuing its long legacy of quality food and friendly customer service here in the Augusta area.

Fat Man’s Mill Cafe and Events

450 Greene St., Suite 600

706-733-1740

fatmans.com

Metro’s Best Butcher

Lanier’s Fresh Meat Market

Motorists driving down Walton Way can’t help but notice a big cow standing on top of a brightly painted red and white building. Welcome to Lanier’s Fresh Meat Market, which has been in business since 1969 and is widely known throughout the Augusta area for its fresh products and friendly service. Lanier’s employees are knowledgeable and helpful — they even help take your bags out to your car. And when it comes to customer service, Lanier’s makes buying in bulk easy. Customers can choose from individual meat selections, or they buy a “pack” designed to suit their lifestyle. And you can’t beat the prices!

Lanier’s Fresh Meat Market

1831 Walton Way

706-733-3313

laniersmeats.com

Metro’s Best Bar (Overall)

The Indian Queen

Since opening in August 2012, The Indian Queen has become the place to hang out on the Hill. In fact, The Indian Queen owners Steven Moore, Brandon Mears and Ryan McArdle have expanded with an outdoor bar and lots of seating on the porch and deck. (Football, anyone?) With signature cocktails and sudsy brews, this neighborhood drinking hole is a go-to for Augusta. After all, who can pass up a classic mojito or a Moscow Mule that mixes vodka, lime juice, simple syrup and ginger beer together for an unbelievably refreshing cocktail? There’s no doubt about it, The Indian Queen feels like home — that is, if you lived in a legit log cabin.

The Indian Queen

2502 Wrightsboro Road

706-303-8723

theindianqueen.com

Metro’s Best Bartender

Megan at Farmhaus

If you are looking for a refreshing craft cocktail, a boozy shake or a cold draft beer, Megan at Farmhaus will happily describe what’s offered, explain the specials and quickly get you a drink, all with a huge smile on her face. Farmhaus was so thrilled that she won Metros’ Best Bartender that they celebrated with a new drink called “The Meg Collins” that included Bar Hill gin and fresh squeezed lime juice, topped with Ginger Beer. Congratulations, Megan!

Farmhaus Burger

1204 Broad St. and 466 Flowing Wells Road

706-496-8771

farmhausburger.com

Metro’s Best Local Brewery

Savannah River Brewing Company

Opened in early 2016, Savannah River Brewing Company was founded by brothers Steve and Dave Ellison, who wanted to start a craft brewery in a city that would be meaningful to their family, and they chose Augusta. Why? According to the Ellison family, they selected Augusta because it is “home to friendly people, great pride, rich history, lots of generational family businesses, and a wonderful lifestyle.”

Today, Savannah River Brewing Company is a new 30-barrel craft brewery located at 813 5th St., which houses a state-of-the-art brewhouse and a newly constructed, expansive taproom, patio and beer garden.

Savannah River Brewing Company

813 5th St.

706-426-8212

savannahriverbrew.com

Metro’s Best Karaoke

Mi Rancho

Mi Rancho has been chosen as having the best karaoke around. While you’re taking a break from singing to your heart’s content, sipping on some of their tasty margaritas is a good way to unwind. The downtown location at 2 8th St. offers karaoke at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; call 706-724-3366. The location at 3064 Washington Road also has karaoke; call 706-855-6817.

Metro’s Best Happy Hour Prices

Sonic Drive-In

It wasn’t quite what we were expecting, but readers ranked Sonic Drive-In as having the best happy hour prices. From 2 to 5 p.m., you can get half-price drinks and slushes, and specials on snacks. Visit sonicdrivein.com to find a location near you.

Metro’s Best Bathroom

“At home.” Really.

Metro’s Best Jewelry Store

Windsor Fine Jewelers

When Windsor Fine Jewelers opened in 1975, it was a small, four-counter shop in Augusta’s National Hills Shopping Center. But over the past 40-plus years, Windsor owner Donnie Thompson, whose father was also a jeweler, worked extremely hard providing excellent customer service and established an outstanding reputation as one of the best in the business.

Now customers come from all over the world to Windsor Jewelers to shop in its impressive two-story building just a few hundred feet away from Augusta National Golf Club.

These days, Windsor Jewelers’ little green box has come to represent some of the finest jewelry offered across this country.

In fact, Windsor Jewelers has become one of National Jeweler Magazine’s Top Ten Independent Jewelers in America over the past 40 years.

“We are kind of 10 jewelry stores in one,” said Shane Thompson of Windsor Jewelers. “We have one of the largest inventories in America. We have a selection of new, interesting and rare pieces of jewelry, and we like to think that we have a selection for almost every type of budget. We have thousands of pieces for our customers to choose from.”

Imagine two floors of showcases filed with the “crème de la crème” of the jewelry world, the supreme achievement of more than a thousand suppliers, including household names like John Hardy, David Yurman, Mikimoto, TAG Heuer, Rolex and many more.

Windsor is “the jewelry pride of the South.”

In addition, Windsor insists on hiring the most knowledgeable staff in the region to provide the best in customer service.

“If someone comes in and says, ‘My wife loves modern jewelry,’ the staff will take the time to find out specifically what the customer is looking for,” Shane Thompson said. “They’ll ask questions like, ‘Modern, how? European or South American?’ They know all of the different types of preferences, so our sales staff can guide you. When you have a selection the way we do, that’s very valuable.”

Windsor Fine Jewelers

2635 Washington Road

windsorfinejewelers.com

706-738-7777

Metro’s Best Gun Store

Southeastern Armory

There is no doubt about it, Southeastern Armory on Washington Road has one of the region’s largest in-store and in-stock collection of thousands of firearms.

Everything from hunting to home protection, new guns and preowned guns can be found at Southeastern Armory inside Friedman’s on Washington Road at Alexander Drive.

“I would say that Southeastern Armory is more into home defense, but they also have a huge hunting selection, too,” said Shane Thompson, whose father, Donnie Thompson, is president of Southeastern Armory and Friedman’s Jewelers. “The people who work there are quite passionate about what they do. Those guys are fans of firearms.”

The staff at Southeastern Armory are also highly respected throughout the area for their knowledge of firearms.

As soon as a customer walks through the door at Southeastern Armory, they immediately feel at ease.

The employees at Southeastern Armory also are dedicated to finding the customer the firearm they need that is within his or her budget.

Southeastern Armory is an authorized dealer of Benelli, Beretta, Browning, Bushmaster, Colt, CZ, Diamondback, FN, Glock, Henry, HK, Innovative Arms, IWI, Kimber, LMT, LWRC, Mossberg, Remington, Ruger, Savage Arms, Sig Sauer, Smith & Wesson, Springfield Armory, Walther and Winchester.

“We also have a monstrous preowned firearm section,” Shane Thompson said. “It is huge. Bigger than any other local store here. So, if you are looking for something for home defense or looking for something to carry or looking for something for hunting, we have many, many different firearms to choose from. And the hunting rifles that are pre-owned, you can buy for much less than what you would be able to buy at retail.”

Southeastern Armory also has a “jaw-dropping private collection” of World War II vintage German Lugers and literally thousands of hard-to-find firearms.

“Some people have dubbed it as museum worthy of coming to look at even if you are not necessarily buying,” Shane Thompson said. “Our collection is incredible.”

Southeastern Armory

2745 Washington Road

southeasternarmory.com

706-733-4090

Metro’s Best Bicycle Shop

Andy Jordan’s Bicycle Warehouse

This isn’t the first time our readers have proclaimed Andy Jordan’s Bicycle Warehouse the best. In fact, Andy Jordan’s has won every year! Andy sadly passed in 2015, leaving the store in the highly capable hands of son Drew and longtime staff. Andy opened the store in 1974 as but a wee lad and built a destination for bikers of all skill levels.

These guys are pros and won’t steer you wrong. And if you are new to the area, stop by and get the skinny on FATS.

Andy Jordan’s Bicycle Warehouse

527 13th St.

706-724-6777

andyjordans.com

Metro’s Best Outdoor Kitchen Sales and Installation

Fireside Outdoor Kitchens & Grills

One of the coolest trends in home design in the past decade must be the outdoor kitchen. Our weather allows practically year-round use, and the advancements are truly mind boggling. Fireside Outdoor Kitchens can help guide you through the process, with what can best be described as one of the most pleasant shopping experiences you’ll find. Readers absolutely love what Fireside Outdoor Kitchens & Grills has to offer. Besides outdoor kitchens, now is the time to check out some of the most realistic gas fireplaces you have ever seen! Take a second to visit their website. Then, take a drive downtown.

Fireside Outdoor Kitchens & Grills

1246 Broad St.

706-722-3939

firesideoutdoorkitchens.com

Metro’s Best Hunting Supplies Store

Cabela’s

When our readers are on the hunt for deer or other creatures that might be lurking out there, Cabela’s is where they like to go to get prepped. Cabela’s hunting gear and supplies include archery, decoys, tree stands and more.

Cabela’s

833 Cabela Drive

762-444-6500

cabelas.com

Metro’s Best Outdoor Recreation Supplies Store

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy Sports + Outdoors was ranked the best by our readers who need to gear up to get outdoors. They’ve got your wishlist covered, including stuff you need for camping, fishing, boating, water sports and more. Enthusiasts go to Academy to get the best brands at low prices.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

4210 Washington Road in Evans

706-210-6100

academy.com

Metro’s Best Music Equipment/Instrument Store

Portman’s Music Superstore

While Portman’s Music began in Savannah back in 1936, it has been a family tradition throughout the Peach State ever since.

The roots of the store date back to Sam Portman, the grandfather of current owner Jerry Portman, who was selling musical instruments in a store on Savannah’s Broughton Street in 1910.

But Ben Portman started in his father’s store in 1936, selling guitars and used instruments. He later went on to become one of the first Georgia dealers of Conn and Selmer Band instruments, Gibson and Martin Guitars, and introduced Fender and Gibson electric guitars in the early 1950s.

Not long after, Portman’s Music became one of the largest music store in the Southeast and, since that time, has opened stores in Brunswick, Albany and, of course, right here in the Augusta area.

Mark Alexander, the district sales manager for Portman’s Music, said he believes what sets Portman’s Music apart from the competition is the store’s inventory and the employees’ knowledge of the instruments.

“I think we just have a wide range of instruments and brands that maybe other stores don’t carry,” he said. “We have a full repair shop for band instrument repairs, and we have two certified technicians and that’s their daily job. So we provide great service to our customers.”

Portman’s Music Store

4020 Washington Road

706-738-1651

portmansmusic.com

Metro’s Best Kayak Sales

Escape Outdoors

Escape Outdoors is the largest specialty paddle-sport shop in the Augusta area. The store stocks the best brands in kayaks from Wilderness Systems, Jackson Kayak, Native Watercraft, Dagger and Perception Kayaks and offers a full line of accessories including paddles and gear. Make sure you visit Escape Outdoors before your next new adventure.

Escape Outdoors

4275 Washington Road

706-869-8080

getyouradventureon.com

Metro’s Best New Car Dealership

Gerald Jones Auto Group

Audi, Honda, Mazda, Subaru, Volvo and Volkswagen. That is a strong lineup of new cars. But wait … there’s more! Gerald Jones Auto Group now offers Ford and Lincoln. Serving the CSRA for more than 40 years, the Gerald Jones dealerships offer an incredible selection of both new and pre-owned cars, and the customer service is out of this world.

A family business where the employees are treated like family, Gerald Jones Auto Group prides itself on its generations of repeat customers.

Gerald Jones

geraldjonesautogroup.com

Metro’s Best Pre-owned Car Dealership

Milton Ruben Superstore

Milton Ruben Superstore took top honors again for best place to get a pre-owned car. As you pass by the mecca of automobiles on Washington Road, you get the idea. Any dealer selling THAT many cars must have a great selection of trades.

Milton Ruben

3512 Washington Road in Augusta

888-516-3797

miltonruben.com

Metro’s Best Grocery Store

Kroger

Kroger is the grocery store that keeps on giving! Our readers have ranked it No. 1 in the area yet again. And with the Kroger Marketplace opening up last year in Grovetown, there’s even more reason to tackle your shopping list there. Along with providing their infamous low prices on groceries, the Marketplace is more of a one-stop shop than its traditional stores already were. Kroger Marketplace offers fashion and décor, bed and bath, kitchen and small appliances, home office and toys, along with a full grocery selection. Don’t forget to download the Kroger app — it has a different Free Friday Download coupon every Friday that’s redeemable for absolutely free stuff.

Kroger Marketplace

435 Lewiston Road in Grovetown

706-619-3420

kroger.com

Metro’s Best Wine Shop

The Vineyard Wine Market

When Vineyard owner Roger Strohl says he loves everything there is about wine, he’s not lying. In fact, he and his Vineyard employees aren’t shy when they say they sit around “tasting, reading, studying and fantasizing about great wine all day long.” They are the CSRA wine experts with more than 2,200 brands of wine and beers to pick from throughout the store. If you have a question about wine, The Vineyard will have the answer.

The Vineyard Wine Market

4414 Evans to Locks Rd.

706-922-Wine

vine11.com

Metro’s Best Cigar Shop

Top Shelf

Top Shelf Cigar & Tobacco Shoppe on Columbia Road in Martinez offers customers a very comfortable, laid-back atmosphere with a huge selection as well as a 248-square-foot walk-in humidor and spacious smoking lounge.

With more than 400 cigars to choose from, every cigar smoker can find something new to try, said Russell Wilder, owner of Top Shelf Cigar & Tobacco Shoppe.

“What is on my shelves is based on me and the people who work here trying new products to decide if it is a good fit for us at the price that it’s at,” he told the Metro Spirit. “So we try to keep it current and we try to keep typically the best stuff in here.”

With such a wide selection, customers can choose from all different shapes and types of cigars. Parejos are most common, and figurados or irregular shaped cigars include torpedo, pyramid, perfecto and presidente.

“We absolutely have the best selection,” Wilder said. “We also have the best new stuff. Not just anything that’s new. But what’s new and worth having.”

And Top Shelf’s customers are amazed by his staff’s knowledge.

“We are the only cigar shop that is owned and operated by cigar smokers,” Wilder said.

That makes all the difference in the world.

Top Shelf Cigar & Tobacco Shoppe

3957 Columbia Road

706-860-8628

topshelfcigarshoppe.com

Metro’s Best Vape Shop

Victorious Vapors

Our readers who have looked for an alternative to smoking highly recommend Victorious Vapors. The chain was founded and is staffed by people who know firsthand just how hard it can be to stop smoking cigarettes. They’re a health-conscious bunch, and they even stick to carrying sugar-free vape juices, so they’re safe for diabetics. Victorious Vapors has three locations — in Augusta, Athens and Cumming.

Victorious Vapors

248 Bobby Jones Expressway, Suite G, in Augusta

706-723-1777

victoriousvapors.com

Metro’s Best Golf Cart Dealership

Club Car

Club Car boasts nearly 60 years of industry-leading innovation and design, initially focused on golf cars and then expanding to commercial utility vehicles and personal-use transportation. And guess what? They are built right here!

Club Car

4125 Washington Road

1-800-258-2227

clubcar.com

Metro’s Best Carpet Cleaning

Stanley Steemer

Readers ranked Stanley Steemer the absolute best at getting their carpets spotless. Stanley Steemer also deep-cleans tile and grout, upholstery and hardwood, and they’re certified asthma and allergy friendly. Customers say they’re professional, do a great job at cleaning and are super fast.

Stanley Steemer

4310 Wheeler Road

706-860-3774

stanleysteemer.com

Metro’s Best Thrift Store

Goodwill

Goodwill has been chosen as the best place to find a good deal on things other people have no use for. It might be because of all the locations they have to offer — there are five locations in the CSRA alone. And the location at 3179 Washington Road gives people a place to relax and eat a bite, with its Hire Grounds cafe. Diners can get gourmet coffees, smoothies, paninis, salads and fresh-baked desserts while perusing the thousands of books for sale there.

Goodwill

3179 Washington Road

706-863-3445

Find other locations at goodwillworks.org

Metro’s Best Fitness Center

The Family Y

There’s something for everyone of all ages at The Family Y’s 10 locations in the greater Augusta area. The Y is a cause-driven organization that focuses on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Y also believes that a strong community can only be achieved when the Augusta area invests in our kids, our health and our neighbors. The Y is dedicated to promoting fitness through programs designed to build healthy spirit, mind and body. The exercise programs and fitness centers are well organized and immaculate, and The Y’s programs for children — whether it be soccer leagues or summer camps — can’t be beat. Adults appreciate the laid-back atmosphere of their gym facilities and the fact that they don’t feel like they have to be a hardcore athlete to work out there. The Family Y is just a nice place to go, which explains why people keep coming back.

The Family Y

thefamilyy.org

Metro’s Best Public Golf Course

Jones Creek Golf Club

Jones Creek Golf Club provides golf enthusiasts an exceptional lifestyle centered around the passion for golf. The club’s award-winning course is not only challenging, but beautifully kept featuring dogwoods, azaleas, elevation changes and TifEagle Bermuda greens. It is designed to challenge the accomplished player, yet be enjoyable for the average golfer. There’s also superb practice greens, a driving range, well outfitted pro shop and a state-of-the-art golf center.

The club house also features fabulous dining and and an assortment of activities, not only for the golfer but the entire family. There’s a huge swimming pool, tennis courts and elegant facilities to host parties, wedding receptions, corporate outings and much more.

Jones Creek Golf Club

777 Jones Creek Drive

706-860-4228

jonescreekgolfclub.com

Metro’s Best Martial Arts School

Greubel’s Mixed Martial Arts

Since 2005, Greubel’s Mixed Martial Arts has been the Augusta area’s leader in martial arts instruction. With a world-class coaching staff that includes the head coach of Team USA Kickboxing in the 2017 World Games, a world-class Brazilian jiujitsu black belt grappling coach and world kickboxing champions, Gruebel’s is the place to get your fitness on, learn some self-defense or possibly become the next world champion. Greubel’s Mixed Martial Arts teaches Muay Thai, Brazilian jiujitsu, kickboxing, boxing, judo, wrestling and much more. Greubel’s is Augusta’s leader in MMA training and high-energy group fitness. It also offers classes and instruction for individuals of every fitness level and background. Whether you want to competitively fight, learn how to defend yourself, or just get in amazing shape, Greubel’s MMA has what need to accomplish your goals.

Greubel’s MMA

2917 Riverwest Drive, Suite 105

706-737-0911

greubelsmma.com

Metro’s Best Gymnastics Center

Gymnastics Gold

The top place for gymnastics and tumbling in the Augusta area is Gymnastics Gold. The center offers classes for preschoolers on up to adult level. If you think you might be too old to start learning gymnastics, an instructor is available for spotting and to teach gymnastics tips from 8-9 p.m. Tuesday evenings at a class for adults. And parents who put their kids in classes at Gymnastics Gold can’t stop talking about how great the staffers are with their little ones.

Gymnastics Gold

124 Cedar Lane in Martinez

706-650-2111

gymnasticsgold.com

Metro’s Best Yoga Studio

Oxygen Fitness Studio

Oxygen Fitness Studio has earned the honor of best place in Augusta to get into your downward dog. They offer hot yoga and vinyasa “power flow” yoga, with classes five days a week. They also have many other fitness classes. People who have lived in Augusta and moved away have said Oxygen is definitely what they miss most. The fitness studio is offering an intro sign-up of 30 days of unlimited classes for $50.

Oxygen Fitness Studio

Surrey Center

357 Highland Ave.

706-364-7746

oxygenfitstudio.com

Metro’s Best Dance Studio

Augusta West Dance Studio

Augusta West Dance Studio made it to the top of the list again. The studio, which has been a staple in Augusta for three decades, has produced dancers such as the famed Kathryn McCormick, who competed on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2009 and went on to have roles in films like “Fame” and “Step Up Revolution.” People who have taken their kids there over the years say they’re treated like family, and staffers are described as attentive, professional and caring. Augusta West offers dance classes of all kinds, as well as camps and day care.

Augusta West Dance Studio

262 Furys Ferry Road

706-860-0999

augustawestdance.com

Metro’s Best Place to Get a Massage

Metro’s Best Salon and Spa

Tuscany

Tuscany, A Classic Italian Spa located off Belair Road in Evans offers its customers a tranquil escape from modern life that relaxes and rejuvenates their clients’ bodies.

Whether clients are looking for a romantic couple’s massage, an invigorating scalp massage, a myofascial massage or a Swedish and deep tissue massage, Tuscany offers it all and even more.

“Here at Tuscany, I think it is the overall environment,” said Matt Keels, the co-owner of Tuscany, A Classic Italian Spa. “We built this building to be a luxury spa for this area. It is about relaxation and massages, as well as facials and nails. All of it. It is the full spa experience.”

Whether customers are looking for a relaxing massage to help ease their daily stresses or they are hoping to comfort and heal their bodies, Tuscany provides a variety of different massage styles, techniques and varying durations to suit almost any client.

“We want people to come in and be happy and enjoy the full experience of a spa,” Keels said. “And, of course, our staff is well-rounded, so if it is relaxation and an experience you want here, we are certainly capable of doing that. But if you’ve got aches and pains, they are also capable of dealing with that as well. Fortunately, we get to choose from some of the best staff in the area to work with here at Tuscany, so that is a huge benefit.”

After one visit to Tuscany, most clients never want to leave because it is a place of such incredible relaxation in a calming atmosphere.

Tuscany

608 Ponder Place

706-210-5335

tuscanyclassicspa.com

Metro’s Best Hair Salon

Studio 285

The new white brick building glowing in the sunset along Furys Ferry Road near Jones Creek that resembles a stately brick home on the Hill is in fact the new Studio 285. Owned by sisters Brittany Harrington and Amber Harrington Carraway, the custom-designed building is a labor of love in honor of Amber’s late husband. So much thought and love has gone into the building that the good vibes almost guarantee a great experience! Studio 285 is the only salon in the area that has a full line of hair extensions in stock (three, actually). That means no more trips back and forth fighting traffic … no consultations and no down payments. Come in drab, leave fab! The team at Studio 285 does amazing things with hair, nails, lashes, waxing and airbrush tanning.

Studio 285

2549 Trade Center Drive in Evans

706-945-0175

studio285inc.com

Metro’s Best Barber

Old Tyme Tattoo and Barber

In 2010, Old Tyme Tattoo and Barber joined forces to practice two crafts together under one roof. As a result, Old Tyme Tattoo and Barber has created something truly unique. Come in for a quality haircut or beard trim. Our readers say it’s barbering at its best.

Old Tyme Tattoo and Barber

4460 Washington Road, Suite 5

706-955-8646

facebook.com/oldetymetattooandbarber

Metro’s Best Wedding Reception Venue

The Barn at Sanderlin Horse Farm

The Barn at Sanderlin Horse Farm in Appling has been ranked as a beautiful setting to house wedding receptions. The barn’s fans say the setting is rustic and romantic, and lovebirds also can say their vows there, before the wedding’s after-party. The venue also books other types of parties, as well, such as a recent 20-year high school reunion.

The Barn at Sanderlin Horse Farm

5022 White Oak Road in Appling

706-836-1369

Find them on Facebook by searching The Barn at Sanderlin Horse Farm.

Metro’s Best Dental Practice

Dr. Rebecca Hobbs

Hobbs Dentistry doesn’t have a sign-in sheet for a reason. The goal is a warm, contemporary space that puts you at ease the moment you walk in. Dr. Hobbs takes advantage of the latest technology to ensure you are as comfortable as possible. Visit their website to see the great services they provide!

Dr. Rebecca Hobbs of Hobbs Dentistry

2947 Walton Way

706-955-9516

hobbsdentistry.com

Metro’s Best Dermatology Practice

Evans Dermatology

Whether you are suffering with eczema, spider veins, acne, “crow’s feet” or severely sun-damaged skin, the team at Evans Dermatology is committed to giving every one of their patients the state-of-the-art, skillful care they deserve.

At Evans Dermatology, Dr. Frances Florentino and Dr. Sarah Taylor along with the whole team offer the latest in creams, lotions, peels, lasers and injectables to help provide soft and gorgeous skin and amazing age-defying beauty to their clients.

The office even provides advanced cosmetic technology like the fat-melting Vanquish which melts stubborn, unwanted fat away and contours a patient’s body.

Dr. Florentino is a Board Certified Dermatologist with more than 15 years of experience working in three different academic facilities. She has worked most recently at the Medical College of Georgia, and prior to that was on staff for the Case Western Reserve University Dermatology Residency Program in Cleveland, Ohio.

“It is our goal to provide our patients with the tools they need to optimize the health and appearance of your skin by offering the best medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology care available,” Evans Dermatology’s website states. “We are committed to providing excellent care in a safe and friendly atmosphere. We want you to always look and feel your very best.”

Evans Dermatology

1002 Williamsburg Way

706-922-3376

evansderm.net

Metro’s Best Plastic Surgery Center

Augusta Plastic Surgery

Established in 1978, Augusta Plastic Surgery has been the leading provider of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery in the Augusta area for more than 37 years.

With highly skilled plastic surgeons like Dr. Randolph Smith, Dr. Chris Ewart and Dr. Michael Tarakji, these doctors perform both common and complex reconstructive procedures in a variety of areas such as breast reconstruction after cancer, breast reductions, skin cancer reconstruction, hand surgery and wound care. Also, as active listeners, these surgeons understand the important role communication plays in medicine. These doctors want their patients to understand the procedure before surgery, which helps remove worry, anxiety and stress from the equation.

Augusta Plastic Surgery

706-724-5611

augplastic.com

Metro’s Best Hospital

Metro’s Best Prompt Care

University Hospital

University’s devotion to patients is never ending. With more than 600 doctors and staff, they have a specialist for every condition a patient might suffer from, and you can be sure that their specialists will do everything in their power to get you the help you need.

University Hospital

1350 Walton Way

706-722-9011

universityhealth.org

Metro’s Best Closing Attorney

David Huguenin

For more than 30 years, attorney David Huguenin and his staff of real estate professionals have been the experts local residents want on their side. Huguenin represent buyers, sellers and lenders with equal proficiency and has handled closings in most Georgia and South Carolina counties, including new mortgages, refinances and construction loans.

David Huguenin

4024 Washington Road

706-855-5000

lawaugusta.com

Metro’s Best IT Company

Computer One

If you are looking for someone to trust with your computer when it comes to matters such as virus removal and prevention, screen repair, data retrieval, hard drive replacement and upgrades or memory upgrades, don’t hesitate to call the “nerds with personality” at Computer One (their words, not ours). If a virus has taken over your computer, they can fix it. If your business network isn’t working like it should, they can recommend a solution. Computer running slow? They can help you upgrade. Heck, they can even help you design your own system that they will then build for you. They’ll come out to your car for drop-off service and will even come to you to figure out what’s going on. These are some nerds you can count on.

So don’t get frustrated with your computer and toss it out the window. Instead, take it to Computer One.

Computer One

3124 Washington Road, Suite A

706-667-9009

computerone.us

Metro’s Best Credit Union

SRP FCU

Since being founded in 1960, SRP Federal Credit Union has been dedicated to its members because they are the heart of the credit union and the sole purpose for its existence. Currently serving as the financial institution for more than 100,000 members, SRP is committed to continuing to provide sound savings programs, interest-earning checking accounts, competitive loan options and a variety of other convenient services tailored to fit its members’ needs. In fact, SRP’s purpose is to help its members “enjoy a good lifestyle by providing them with a positive incentive to save and build financial stability for today and for the future.”

SRP is proud to lend its members money to help them acquire what is needed to make their dreams come true. And members can easily access their accounts and control their funds anytime of the day or night with SRP Online and SRP Mobile.

SRP has adopted and applied the “people helping people” philosophy of credit unions. When making decisions, SRP is dedicated to putting its members’ needs first. It’s just the way SRP does business.

SRP

srpfcu.org

Metro’s Best Tree Service

Big Dog Stump and Tree

Big Dog Stump and Tree is the preferred tree service provider in the Augusta area. Owner and certified arborist Brian Ligon started Big Dog Stump and Tree when he was only 22 years old with a truck and a stump grinder, but today, he has proven himself to be a hardworking and determined businessman who works closely with his crew to keep his company’s reputation intact.

In fact, Ligon has always kept in touch with his personal motto: “Don’t go to a job without the proper equipment, and always complete the job with the quality work that you would do in your own home or yard.”

Ligon wants his customers to put their trust in Big Dog Stump and Tree because they always stand behind their word and their work.

Big Dog Stump and Tree

237 Settlement Road in Martinez

706-447-8787

bigdogtree.com

Metro’s Best Lawn Care Service

Turf Pride Lawn Care

They always say, the grass is greener on the other side, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Let’s face it, nothing makes your house look prettier and welcomes you home better than a beautiful front lawn. Turf Pride Lawn Care wants your lawn to be thick and healthy. But a lush welcoming lawn requires treatments year around here in Georgia and South Carolina. The skilled professionals at Turf Pride Lawn Care provide everything from lawn fertilization and weed control to shrub care and liming.

Turf Pride Lawn Care

4688 Washington Road

706-755-2935

turfprideaugusta.com

Metro’s Best Auto Repair Shop

C&C Automotive

For more than 40 years, C&C Automotive has proudly served the CSRA as an auto repair center and tire dealer. C&C Automotive is a family-owned and operated shop that has always been focused on building strong customer relationships and providing the highest quality of workmanship in automotive repair.

Father and son John and Aaron Clements fulfilled a dream of working together and starting their own car repair and service facility back in 1977. Through the years, the Clements have grown into two shops. Aaron Clements has also hosted the C&C Automotive Show on WGAC 580 Talk Radio starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday mornings for almost two decades. This family’s love for cars clearly shines brightly.

C&C Automotive

990 Telfair St.

3954 Wrightsboro Road

ccautomotive.com

Metro’s Best Law Firm

The Hawk Firm

Jacque Hawk, the founder of The Hawk Firm, fully understands the importance of having a lawyer in your corner when tragedy strikes.

“My dad was a salesman. He was brilliant. He graduated second in his class at Richmond Academy, but he got married young and started a family,” Jacque Hawk told the Metro Spirit. “He taught us the importance of an education, about how to treat people and how to work hard.”

But when Hawk was a child, his father, Marion, was nearly killed in two separate accidents.

While at the lake one summer, Marion Hawk was hit by a boat whose propeller gashed his head, rendering him unconscious and bleeding.

The wound required hundreds of stitches and numerous surgical operations.

In another accident years later, Marion Hawk was trying to help a fellow race car driver repair his vehicle in the middle of a race and was unaware that gasoline had spilled onto the track.

Suddenly, the entire car burst into flames with Marion Hawk trapped underneath it.

As a result, Marion Hawk suffered second and third degree burns over 70 percent of his body.

Jacque Hawk clearly remembers his father’s long road to recovery. It was a process that kept his father out of work for several months while the bills began to pile up.

To this day, Jacque Hawk vividly recalls the stress and fear the family experienced during that difficult time.

“My dad was injured severely. He almost died two times,” Jacque Hawk said. “A lot of that has to do with why I am so passionate about personal injury litigation because of the impact it has on families. I understand. I truly do.”

As a result of those childhood experiences, Jacque Hawk attended Cumberland School of Law, one of the top five law schools in the nation for trial advocacy programs, in Birmingham, Ala. It took him three years to graduate law school and, immediately after, he passed the Georgia Bar Exam and started his practice in 1984.

“This law firm started in 1994,” Jacque Hawk said of The Hawk Firm. “We do trial work, primarily criminal defense and personal injury, but we also do probate law and domestic cases. I’ve also been death penalty certified since I started in 1984.”

The Hawk Firm

448 Telfair St.

706-724-8537

facebook.com/thehawkfirm

Metro’s Best Senior Living Center

Brandon Wilde

If you know anything about the 1980s television show “The Golden Girls,” let’s just say that Brandon Wilde is no Shady Pines. Thank goodness, right? In fact, if you didn’t know Brandon Wilde was a community for senior citizens, you’d think it was a resort. The community’s apartments or cottages look as if they could easily be transplanted to Hilton Head and be right at home. And right at home is how Brandon Wilde’s residents feel. Granted, it’s a very upscale home, since residents have access to things like indoor pools, a salon and spa, walking trails and green spaces galore and food so good it makes fine restaurants jealous. All this, and health care is available whenever it’s needed. It’s no big surprise that since it opened in 1990, Brandon Wilde has grown tremendously into a “family” that is made up of more 400 residents and 200 staff. Needless to say, Brandon Wilde is senior living center that residents are proud to call home.

Brandon Wilde

4275 Owens Road

1-866-239-4533

brandonwilde.com

Metro’s Best Tattoo Studio

Allegiance Ink

If you want to see some true artwork, there’s no need to go to a gallery. Head on over to Allegiance Ink and take a look at the work by Phillip Jacobs and his powerhouse team of talented tattoo artists. Allegiance Ink’s clean studio, friendly atmosphere and knowledgeable artists offer some of the best ink and piercings in town. Located in Martinez, Allegiance Ink is keen on creating the best customer experience. Whether they are going for a tattoo or a piercing, customers know they will walk into a welcoming environment — something that is very important for first-time clients, in particular. Jacobs and his team strive to reassure and educate their clients, informing them of what to expect from their tattoo or piercing, as well as how to care for it.

“It’s all about the client,” Jacobs told the Metro Spirit. “We thank them for choosing us.”

Customers can get all the information that they need from Allegiance Ink’s website, which is regularly updated with photos of the studio’s most recent work.

Allegiance Ink

4074 Washington Road

706-945-1810

allegianceinktattoo.com

Metro’s Best Hotel

The Partridge Inn

To describe The Partridge Inn on Walton Way as a local institution is an understatement. Known as “The Grand Hotel of the Classic South,” The Partridge Inn has been cherished by Augustans for more than a century.

The Partridge Inn

706-737-8888

curiocollection3.hilton.com

Metro’s Best Local Band

Ed Turner & Number 9

Ed Turner & Number 9 is known for selling out every show, clearly proving that local music lovers just can’t get enough of this band. Let’s face it, Ed Turner is a true local legend that his fellow musicians describe as a man who loves and understands music like no other in Augusta. Whether the band is performing classic tunes from the 1960s and ’70s or just jamming on stage, Ed Turner and Number 9 will create a night of memories for any audience. So, as soon as the tickets for the band’s next shows in 2018 hit the box office, fans better grab them. Otherwise, the tickets will be gone before you know it!

Metro’s Best Local Solo Artist

Ray Fulcher

Country performer Ray Fulcher is tops, according to our readers. He was born and bred in Harlem, Georgia, and now lives in Nashville. His inspiration includes artists like Luke Bryan and Corey Smith. His next show scheduled nearby is Dec. 16 at Saddle Bags in Savannah. Check out his tunes and other tour dates at rayfulchermusic.com, or find him on Facebook at facebook.com/rayfulchermusic.

Metro’s Best Nightly Live Music

Sky City

While some locals like to refer to Sky City as the Soul Bar’s younger sister, this live music venue on Broad Street in downtown Augusta is no baby. In June 2008, the Soul Bar’s owners, Coco and Jayson Rubio, teamed up with Eric Kinlaw, owner of the downtown tapas bar The Bee’s Knees on 10th Street, to purchase the 500-person capacity, live music venue at 1157 Broad St. Since opening almost 10 years ago, Sky City has showcased hundreds of local bands and attracted some big-time national acts including Drive-By Truckers, Jucifer, Fishbone, Dinosaur Jr., Cage the Elephant, Black Lips and Carolina Chocolate Drops.

If you want to hear some awesome live music in downtown Augusta, Sky City is where you’ll get your groove on.

Sky City

1157 Broad St.

706-945-1270

skycityaugusta.com

Metro’s Best Event Venue

Lady Antebellum Amphitheater

The Lady Antebellum Amphitheater — a.k.a. “Lady A” — sits in the center of Evans Towne Center Park in Evans, with a 140,000-square-foot lawn surrounding the venue. From Kid Rock to, hell, Lady Antebellum, the venue continues to bring in huge acts, festivals and dogs (to the dog park).

Lady Antebellum Amphitheater

7016 Evans Town Center Blvd.

706-650-5005

evanstownecenterpark.com

Metro’s Best Place to Dance Dance Party Party

The Country Club

Our readers who love to go out and have a rowdy time point to The Country Club as the “it” place to be. Along with bands and other performers coming through regularly to rock the house and get you moving, the Country Club offers free line dancing lessons from 7-9 p.m. most Friday and Saturday nights. The Country Club also has been branching out lately, from Snoop Masters week to T.I. just this past week.

The Country Club

2834 Washington Road

706-364-1862

augustacountry.com

Metro’s Best Arts Organization

Greater Augusta Arts Council

Founded in 1968 by the Greater Augusta Chamber of Commerce, the Junior Women’s Club and the Junior League of Augusta to serve as an umbrella organization for the arts in Augusta, the Greater Augusta Arts Council connects arts lovers to the events and programs they are passionate about.

Brenda Durant, who was recently honored for her 20th anniversary as executive director of the Arts Council, has led the highly successful Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival, which just wrapped its 37th year with more than 90,000 people flooding downtown Augusta.

That’s no small feat.

Greater Augusta Arts Council

1301 Greene St.

706-826-4702

augustaarts.com

Metro’s Best Annual Festival

Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival

The Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival snagged the top spot in our readers’ eyes, and we’re inclined to agree that it’s a great festival. The award-winning festival features fine arts and crafts, live entertainment and a Global Village with incredible food from more than 20 countries. Those dishes easily made us all gain an extra 10 pounds this past week. But, man, was it worth it! Unfortunately for you, your chance to go (again or for the first time) won’t come around for about another year, as Arts in the Heart just wrapped up its 37th season on Sept. 17. What you have to look forward to next year is booths filled with all kinds of international foods, artists from near and far displaying and selling their works, and stages jam-packed with musicians and other performers. Arts in the Heart is held every September in downtown Augusta; visit artsintheheartofaugusta.com.

Metro’s Best Local Visual Artist

Leonard “Porkchop” Zimmerman

If you don’t know Leonard “Porkchop” Zimmerman, then you don’t know downtown Augusta. An award-winning designer at Wier/Stewart by day and all-round visual talent at all other times, Zimmerman has touched the hearts of many with his paintings that often include expressive robots, teddy bears and bold and brightly-colored characters. He also has positively changed Augusta with his free-to-share HAPPY campaign.

Haven’t heard of the HAPPY campaign? You must be living under a rock.

The HAPPY campaign was created by Zimmerman to help people choose happiness, even when faced with the toughest challenges. The campaign revolves around stickers displaying a smiling robot face accompanied by the word HAPPY.

The SCAD graduate developed his HAPPY campaign as a means of sharing hope and smiles with the world, an act that has brightened many peoples’ days with its positive message. Indeed, Zimmerman’s HAPPY robot stickers, badges and murals can be found dotting the landscape of the CSRA and far beyond, including such distant exotic destinations as Japan, England, Canada, New Zealand and France.

Want to share the HAPPY? Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Porkchop at PO BOX 501, Augusta, GA 30903 and he’ll send you some stickers at no cost to you.

Pretty cool, eh? Go spread some HAPPY!

makemyporkchop.com

Metro’s Best Radio Station

Kicks99

The main reason why listeners throughout the Augusta area love Kicks 99 is because the folks on the radio are honest, live and local, said Chris O’Kelley, the program director and operations manager for Kicks 99.

Whether listeners are tuning in to hear the Kicks Wake up Krew with Mike, Jenny and Dub or driving home tuned into Jeff Reynolds’ show, O’Kelley said that fans of Kicks 99 enjoy hearing those familiar voices in the Augusta area.

In fact, when listeners hear Jenny joking with Mike in the morning, it’s because the on air personalities truly treat one another as family, he said.

“It is a genuine relationship that we have,” O’Kelley said. “This is a group of people that not only work together, but we spend time together on the weekends and after work together. So it is actually more fun than it even sounds on the air.”

For example, when Jenny from the morning show came to the Augusta market, O’Kelley warned her that Augusta would quickly become a huge part of her life. And he was absolutely right.

“The day I came to sign my contract in February 2014, Chris O’Kelley told me that Augusta would be unlike any other place I had ever lived or worked, and that it would change my life – and boy, was he right,” Jenny wrote on the Kicks 99 website. “Not only did I land my dream job on the Kicks Wake Up Krew, but in September of 2014, I also met my dream man, Chris Bender, and we were married in May of 2016.”

Kicks 99

706-396-7000

kicks99.com

Metro’s Best On Air Radio Personality

Austin Rhodes

So, here’s the truth: Love him or hate him, you can’t deny Austin Rhodes has his finger on the pulse of Augusta. A controversial radio talk show host on WGAC each afternoon starting at 3 p.m., Rhodes knows how to push people’s buttons and uses his valuable sources to get to the heart of any local news story. Whether he’s voicing his thoughts on local politics, current national events, the goings-on of Richmond County’s finest or just talking Steelers football, Rhodes is undoubtedly the master of getting this town talking. Once anointed “the most dangerous man in Augusta,” Rhodes has been a local on-air tradition for about 25 years. So get used to him. He’s not going anywhere.

The Austin Rhodes Show

706-863-5800

wgac.com/shows/austin-rhodes/

Metro’s Best TV News Personality

Barclay Bishop

So here’s an inside scoop: Barclay Bishop is known throughout this community as being just as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. And people can’t help but love her.

Bishop, who re-joined the WJBF NewsChannel 6 team in March 2016 after spending nearly three years as the morning anchor on Augusta’s NBC affiliate, is not only fun and full of energy, but she is an excellent journalist who takes her job very seriously.

Affectionately known as “BB” in the newsroom, Bishop is originally from Pittsburgh and loves the Steel City, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. (We won’t hold that against her.)

But what is really impressive is the time and energy she dedicates to helping those in the CSRA through her service organization “Barclay’s Believers.” In 2015, she also won the Community Involvement Award for her efforts as a candidate during the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Man/Woman of the Year campaign, according to WJBF.

During the campaign, she raised more than $60,000 for the LLS Augusta Chapter.

Now that’s a local journalist that everyone can be proud of!

Metro’s Best Local News Station

WJBF

Starting back in 1953, WJBF News Channel 6 signed on the air as the ABC affiliate for Augusta and the CSRA and, ever since that time, the station has been deeply committed to serving the local community.

While the station values reporting timely news, it’s biggest priority is accuracy, according to Scott Elledge, production manager at WJBF.

Local viewers have come to know WJBF as the most reliable station in town, due in large part to the commitment of its news team.

“We have a great staff of veterans, mixed with young folks with great new ideas,” Elledge said, adding that many of the journalists on staff have been a part of the news station for more than 20 years. “We believe strongly in connecting with our viewers, not only through television, but also through our social media process. So we are just very fortunate that we have a great group of journalists.”

After serving the entire CSRA for more than 60 years, Elledge said the news station has become a part of the community and locals know the faces of the news team such as anchors Jennie Montgomery, Brad Means, John Hart, Mary Morrison and Barclay Bishop. And Augustans can’t get any better than senior reporter George Eskola, reporter Renetta DuBose and, of course, everybody’s favorite chief meteorologist George Myers.

“We live here, we work here, we go to churches and to the grocery stores alongside our viewers. We are just one of the many in this town trying to get through the day just like everybody else,” Elledge said, chuckling. “And one thing that has always impressed me on a personal level about our staff is that our guys will stop and talk to our viewers and talk to folks out in public.”

Metro’s Best Morning Radio Show

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show is still going strong, even with the passing of its generous namesake four years ago — and our readers love listening. The peppy show brings listeners the latest in entertainment news and pop music and lives on through presenters J-Si, Kelly Raspberry, Jenna and Big Al. Listen in the Augusta area on HD 98.3 from 6-10 a.m. Monday-Friday, or online at kiddnation.com.

Metro’s Best Local Politician

Deke Copenhaver

When he was mayor, Deke Copenhaver was often called the Boy King. The Boy King, however, often acted more like a Boy Scout.

“I’ve never been a typical politician,” Copenhaver told the Metro Spirit shortly before leaving office in 2015. “To be able to constantly interact with the citizens I serve has been a huge blessing. If I had to be around the politics all the time, I couldn’t take it. But one thing I’ve shared with people — when you’re sitting in the steam room at the Y, you’re on equal ground with everybody.”

Copenhaver served two terms of his own and the unfinished term of former Mayor Bob Young, who left in 2005 to serve as a Housing and Urban Development regional director in the George W. Bush administration.

And even though he’s been out of politics for several years, Metro Spirit readers still consider him the area’s favorite local politician. That’s a great compliment to Copenhaver as much as it is a pointed indictment of our current elected officials.

But if locals are missing the former mayor, all they have to do is tune into his radio show called “There It Is” on WGAC every weekday morning at 9 a.m. Copenhaver has become the city’s newest local voice over the airwaves, and people are loving him!

Metro’s Best Favorite Community Advocate

Pam Tucker

Whether this area was facing tropical storms, power outages, icy roads, falling trees, school closures or even earthquakes, people in this region for decades always turned to Pam Tucker, the former director of Columbia County Emergency Management, for the latest information.

And, apparently, they still do.

Despite the fact that Tucker stunned this area earlier this year by abruptly resigning from her position as the EMA director of Columbia County after almost two decades, everyone still seems to hang onto her every word when it comes to potential weather threats.

It doesn’t matter whether people live in Augusta, Columbia County, Burke County or even Aiken County, folks still follow her Facebook messages and weather alerts as much as ever.

And why shouldn’t they? After 39 years in EMA, Tucker still has the most timely and extensive information available in the region.

We’ll soon see if that community trust helps her at the polls when she runs for chair of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners in 2018.

Next year’s election should be exciting!