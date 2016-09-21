Mr. Trump: Follow My Advice and Win Big

If Donald Trump wants to get the attention of conservatives and middle of the road voters all over the country, here are 10 solid issues that he should guarantee action on in his first 30 days in office. Assuming he has the current Republican majorities in both the House and Senate, he should ask the leadership to suspend “super majority” rules (in the Senate of course) and allow these mandates to pass without delay. There is not a losing proposition in this group, unless you are a liberal.

1. Concealed Carry in All 50 States

Conservatives believe all Americans have a right to own a gun. Most conservatives believe that qualified individuals who desire to carry a personal firearm with them should be allowed to do so on every city street in America. I can tell you I certainly do. That we have four members of current Supreme Court who believe local municipal governments have the right to virtually eliminate that right completely is appalling. Let’s settle this once and for all! Under this new law, states could keep their individual regulations in place if they want; however, a new federal carry permit would be made available to those who qualify, and that qualification can be as rigorous as common sense allows. The federal concealed carry permit is good all over the country, and carrying it trumps state and local restrictions. Those who choose not to take the federal tests, and undergo the heightened scrutiny that would come with the permit, and adhere to their own existing state regulations.

2. Ramp Up the Federal Death Penalty for Terrorists and Cop Killers

As we have seen in recent days, domestic terrorism is sadly alive and well in America. On the rare occasion where these homegrown killers survive their rampages, they need to face the federal death penalty, and that is regardless of whether or not their attacks successfully killed innocent people. The idiot who set the Chelsea bombs last week is a great example. Clearly he wanted to kill people, but because of his own ineptitude, and pure dumb luck, no civilians were killed. Not only did he screw that up, but he was a bad enough marksman that he only injured, and did not kill, the police officers who arrived to take him into custody. That man, and others like him, do not need to be spared the death penalty because they suck as assassins. While we are tinkering with the death penalty at the national level, we should also make the premeditated homicide of any law enforcement officer as an attack against our nation as a whole, and summarily execute all convicted of such attacks. Have high level federal judges hear the cases, with well paid public defenders furnished to those who need them, so that when a conviction occurs, we can get on with the executions in a timely manner. Local prosecutions are far too uneven in quality and form, and virtually all the cases are subject to federal review at some point, so with this, we eliminate the middle man.

3. Mandatory Biometric ID for All Citizens, Period

We should have done this years ago. Mandate that every American citizen be issued free of charge a biometric national ID that would be mandated for all governmental business, and yes, that would include all banking transactions. Use that ID for voting, school registration, etc. etc. etc. Ask any cop how many problems this would solve. It won’t be a small number.

4. A Path to Citizenship for All Well-Behaved Illegals

Trump will still get to build his wall, but as a compromise, all non-criminal illegal aliens (I know, that is a contradiction, bear with me) must register with the government and begin their 15 year path to citizenship. If they commit no serious crimes in 15 years, only then will they be granted full citizenship, and only then, will they be given the right to vote. The wall still needs to go up, and any new illegals have to be dealt with harshly. Also wrapped up in this proposal is the repeal of the “anchor baby” provision of the U.S Constitution. A quaint throwback to the frontier days, in modern times it is a hideous anachronism that illegals who conspire to cross a forbidden border to have a child should be rewarded with citizenship for that infant. This also should have been done years ago.

5. Superfund Crime Labs Nationwide

You know this is my mission in life! Every single crime lab in the United States should directly receive federal funding to operate efficiently and in a timely manner for all. For uniformity’s sake, base all operations out of each state’s medical college complex. This is one of the few problems in America that can be fixed immediately with money, and money we got, so just do it!

6. Decriminalize Marijuana at the National Level

Just like gambling and prostitution, the Feds should allow the states to handle the legalization of marijuana as they see fit. Period.

7. Tax Simplification, Pronto

Begin the process to dismantle the IRS, with a hard and fast timetable. Consumption tax, flat tax, anything is better than what we have now. And Trump ought to know it.

8. Healthcare Sanity

We don’t have it now, and we need it. Repeal what doesn’t work in Obamacare, and keep what does. Above everything else, know what we are voting on and considering before it becomes the law of the land. That was not done before, and see what we got as a result.

9. FDA Reform, Both Administrative and Legal

The red tape and bureaucracy associated with getting prescription medication on the American market is hideous. Allow a blue ribbon committee made up of physicians and scientists to explain what needs to stay and what needs to go in the overly complicated process. Remove financial incentives for lawsuits against drug companies for anything other than intentional criminal fraud or premeditated misbehavior. In other words, clean up the morass that has become the “medical-legal” circus.

10. National Adoption Standards and Tax Breaks

If you want to provide a good home to any number of unwanted children all over the nation and world, do away with the 50 sets of rules that are different in every state when it comes to adopting children. Grant tax credits for all expenses related to the adoption; the legal and medical costs associated with adoption often make it an option only for the very wealthy. In today’s world, there is no reason for the process to be cost prohibitive for good people who want to open their home to a parentless child.