My Weakness Is My Weekness

Last week was a bad week.

That’s actually an understatement. It was a terrible week, kicked off by the historic Super Bowl meltdown that could only come by the hands of a team from the state of Georgia. I’m still bitter, in case you couldn’t tell, and my friends know it. They like to twist the knife every couple of days.

After the Atlanta Falcons pulled an Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl, the week got progressively worse. Personal things went wrong combined with a rough week at work. Then, it peaked on Thursday, the day that our softball team was to begin our season with a double-header. I looked forward to the games because they would be a fun distraction from my week and because, y’know, softball.

Then my mom called with bad news. What other news could she call with, really? My grandfather was in the hospital with what she was thinking was a stroke. It turns out it wasn’t a stroke and he has improved and should be leaving the hospital soon.

But, this column isn’t about putting a perspective on my bad week. It’s not to say, “things always get better” or anything cheesy like that. The thing is, I already know all these things. I know things will get better (and they have). I know other people have bigger problems. I know it can always be worse. I know I’m alive and should be thankful (and I am).

But, sometimes, I just want to wallow in my own misery. It’s probably unhealthy. It’s in no way constructive and it’s completely out of my character… well, as far as I let on, anyway.

Truth is, I’m very moody.

I try to stay upbeat and positive. But, every now and then I get in a funk and, dammit, just leave me there. The more people come to me with, “Well at least you have a great job and family” the more I want to punch them in the face.

A little extreme? Yes. Would I actually punch someone in the face for trying to cheer me up? No. Well, it hasn’t happened yet, anyway.

I can’t be the only one who feels this way. I know this because my wife is the same way. We just get in moods. We don’t want to be cheered up. Just let us dwell in our pissy mood and act like a bratty child for a little while. We’ll work through it on our own.

It’s one of the reasons we are good together. Our kids and most of our friends can recognize when we need our space. And of course we recognize it ourselves. In fact, it usually makes it worse. That part makes me laugh because it’s actually hilarious: Sometimes we’re mad for no reason. Then we get angrier because we’re mad for no reason. I’m sure some therapist could have a field day with that.

For the record: My week got better. My grandfather has improved, I finally made it to a softball game and it’s almost spring! I’ve snapped out of my funk and there’s much to be happy about.

However, the Atlanta Hawks still have time to make it to the playoffs and implode. Then, all bets are off.