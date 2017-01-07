No real snow for the Augusta area

No real snow for the Augusta area
News


1/07/17 at 10:13 AM

Here is the latest Winter Weather Update from Pam Tucker, Director of Emergency Services:

“We have some light snow flurries across Columbia County this morning. We are currently at 34 degrees and will go up to 40 degrees today. We do not expect any accumulation. Again, no ice has been reported.”

