What could be better than two fun-filled days of incredible live music, down-home barbecue cookin’, a fabulous beer garden, pig races, pony rides and a cook-off, all in one family friendly atmosphere?

Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que & Music Festival is the definition of springtime fun.

Ever since Cathy Varnadore came up with the idea of Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que & Music Festival several years ago to honor the legacy of her late father, Joe Pond, it has been a huge success each and every year.

Varnadore and her dedicated team at A.B. Beverage Company have created a festival that not only showcases her dad’s love of live bluegrass music and barbecue, but, most importantly, the love of family.

This year, Banjo-B-Que is proud to welcome back as the festival’s headliner The Avett Brothers.

While The Avett Brothers might be from Concord, N.C., the band has long been a local favorite ever since their earliest days playing at Stillwater Taproom in downtown Augusta.

The Avett Brothers are known for high-energy shows and playing intense gigs featuring sibling musicians Scott and Seth Avett.

Other bands featured in this year’s festival include Greensky Bluegrass, Banditos, The Defibulators, Natchez Tracers, Cicada Rhythm, Hog Slop String Band, Harvest Thieves, Niles Foley, Kyshona Armstrong, Little Roy & Lizzie, Sailing to Denver, The Mason Jars, The Ramblin’ Fevers, Delta Cane, Royal Johnson, The High Divers, Laney Jones & the Spirits, Villain Family, Porter Oaks and West King String Band.

All proceeds raised at Banjo-B-Que benefit the Joseph R. Pond Memorial Foundation. Papa Joe’s wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Pond, manages the endowment with the CSRA Community Foundation.

Her goal is to help fund charitable organizations in the CSRA with a special focus on cancer-related organizations.

Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que & Music Festival provides guests with an unbelievable amount of fun and for such a good cause, it simply can’t be missed.

Still not sure if you want to go? Then just take a look at these pictures from last year. After doing so, you won’t be able to resist buying your tickets.

Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que & Music Festival

Evans Towne Center Park

Friday, May 26, 4-11 p.m.

Saturday, May 27, 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

Friday: $35, general, and $100, VIP

Saturday: $45, general, and $200, VIP

Two-day pass: $70, general; $250, VIP

banjobque.com