If We Play It, They Will Come… Maybe

Somebody had the bright idea recently to join a softball league. I’m not pointing any fingers, but that person was me. As I have found with most of my ideas, the idea is much better than the actual execution.

I saw the invitation to join posted in the halls of Patriots Park and thought, “Oh, I’ll get some people from work together for a team!” Finding people willing to play wasn’t the problem. Many of my coworkers were excited about the idea and most of our Beasley Media radio stations will be represented: HD983 (Fenway and Yours Truly), Hot 95.5/ 93.3 (Baby J and DJ Knightmare), Kicks 99 (Mike Tyler and Jeff Reynolds) and 102.7 WGUS (Donna Jean). The Rockfather himself, 95 Rock’s Chuck Williams, even volunteered to join us on the field!

Then it came time to practice. Do you know how hard it is to get a group of 13 grown ups together at a certain time and place? Everybody has other stuff to do, whether it’s work, kids, responsibilities, etc. I now see why “beer leagues” are a thing. It’s hard getting grown folks together, unless you include the phrase “we’ll have beer in the cooler.”

The practice went about as well as planned; a few missed grounders, some dropped balls, four bad backs, some achy knees and a softball to the face. If you guessed that I was the recipient of the latter, then you know me a little too well. The black eye has come in nicely, though.

It wasn’t all bad. We have some younger guys on the team. Some might call them “ringers.” I just call them “in shape.” Actually, come to think of it, the rest of the team isn’t all bad either. I just have never been known for my supreme athletic prowess. Or any athletic prowess, actually. But I try.

I remember as a kid seeing people my parents’ age playing softball, thinking that it looked awkward. I am now that guy. A little out of shape, a little old, a little awkward. It’s the perfect combination that leads to hilarious things like taking a softball to the face.

But it’s all in fun. I’ve seen some teams that take it very seriously. You may remember seeing one of these teams. They usually have the term “Church” or “Baptist” in their team name. Nothing against church leagues, it’s just that they usually take it a lot more seriously than I do. And wouldn’t you know it, we have a “Church” and a “Baptist” in our league. Luckily, we’re not facing either of them in the double-header that kicks off our season this week.

Oh, but by the way: A friggin double-header kicks off our season this week! Break out the ice packs and fire up the heating pad!

If you’re up for a good laugh, come on out to Patriots Park Monday and Thursday nights and cheer on the Beasley Brigade. We may or may not win any games, but we’re definitely going to have some fun doing it. Remember: it’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. Then it’s hilarious!