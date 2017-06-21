Pot… Meet Kettle

Is anyone else bothered by the fact that Republican Congressman Mark Sanford of South Carolina seems to be jumping at every opportunity to claim that President Donald Trump’s behavior is “bizarre?”

Now, there are plenty of people in Congress and across the country that might agree with Sanford, but considering the South Carolina congressman’s own truly bizarre behavior over the past several years, he may want to just sit down and shut his mouth.

Last week, shortly after the horrifying shooting at the GOP member baseball practice that wounded four people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Sanford was seen on several national news networks pointing fingers at President Trump.

Sanford claimed that the president is “partially to blame” for the severe divide in politics currently plaguing the nation.

“I would argue that the President is at least in partially — again not in any way totally, but partially to blame for demons that have been unleashed,” Sanford told MSNBC last week.

Sanford described the events as “surreal” and claimed that the “polarization now seen in Congress is the most extreme it has been in the roughly 20 years” that he has been in politics.

The Republican from South Carolina went on to tell MSNBC that he observed these “demons” while attending a constituent senior center, where residents “freely exchanged expletives when arguing over political issues,” he reportedly said.

At the very least, Sanford said Congress “ought to call” Trump’s behavior “bizarre.”

Isn’t that a bit ironic?

Now, clearly, Sanford has every right to comment on the president’s behavior, but he might want to think about his own history before pointing too many fingers.

Most South Carolinians will remember back in 2009 when Sanford was at the center of one of the state’s biggest embarrassments to come out of the Governor’s Mansion.

While governor of South Carolina, Sanford actually snuck off to Argentina for a secret romantic escapade with his mistress while his befuddled aides told the national press that the governor was privately hiking the Appalachian Trail.

After it was discovered that he ran off to Argentina, lied to the public and cheated on his wife, the disgraced governor decided to confess his sins in the State House rotunda by declaring the woman in Argentina, María Belén Chapur, was his “soul mate.”

Sanford should have just resigned right there, but he didn’t.

He did not think of his family… again. He did not think of the state’s welfare… again. He was simply selfish… again.

By the end of 2009, Sanford seemed to finally accept his political career was finished.

“I am dead politically,” Sanford reportedly the Columbia, S.C.-based WVOC radio station. “I am not running for another office.”

But Sanford didn’t keep that promise either. While he was a complete embarrassment in office, Sanford lucked out and was never charged with a crime.

S.C. Attorney General Henry McMaster announced in 2009 that he would not criminally prosecute Sanford for any of his travel to South America to meet his mistress, his use of state aircraft or his use of campaign money that resulted in the largest ethics fine in state history.

It was a five-month investigation of the scandal that resulted in more than 35 civil charges against Sanford.

South Carolinians should have forced Sanford say, “Adios” to the Palmetto State, but apparently Georgia’s neighbors to the east are pretty forgiving voters when they head to the polls.

Despite Sanford’s ridiculous behavior, the disgraced ex-South Carolina governor somehow managed to win a seat in the U.S. House in 2013.

If Sanford knew what was good for him, he’d sit down and stop calling other people’s actions “bizarre.”

After all, his closet is packed to the brim with skeletons of his own.