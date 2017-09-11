Any questions about Tropical Storm Irma?

Here is the latest info from Augusta-Richmond County’s Alert Center:

Augusta has started to experience the effects of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Irma. Augusta has numerous power outages and downed trees and power lines. Please stay off the roads if possible. If you must drive, treat all intersections with inoperable traffic signals as four-way stops. Augusta, Georgia EMA and its partner agencies and departments are actively responding to requests for needs within the community, as well as shelters.

Shelters

Patriot’s Park (5445 Columbia Road, Grovetown, Georgia) and First Baptist Church (253 Jackson Street, Thompson, Georgia) are opened as a shelter for self-evacuees. Liberty Park (1040 Newmantown Road, Grovetown, Georgia) will be open as a shelter for self-evacuees beginning at 2pm. The Warren Road Community Center, the Henry Brigham Center, and Trinity On The Hill United Methodist Church are at capacity and cannot accept any additional evacuees at this time. Additional shelters may be opened for self-evacuees as the need arises and will be posted on the Augusta, Georgia website.

Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 103 Diamond Lakes Way, has 26 sites plus up to 100 additional spots, for self-contained campers. Check-in times are 8 am through 8 pm.

There are approximately 2,000 evacuees pursuant to the Chatham County Plan in seven shelters. The shelters prepared for the Chatham County Plan are not open to the public or self-evacuees and the Richmond County Board of Education is maintaining its media-free campus rules.

Additional information regarding sheltering can be obtained by calling 706-821-2300.

Hotel availability

The Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau is updating its room availability website daily. Please visit www.visitaugusta.com to find information on Augusta hotels and other Georgia resources.

Severe Weather Centers

Until 8pm tonight, the following facilities are available to Augusta, Georgia residents who live in mobile homes as severe weather centers:

• Hephzibah High School

• Hephzibah Middle School

• Spirit Creek Middle School

• Morgan Road Middle School.

Homeless individuals are welcome at the Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1384 Greene Street.

General donations

There is an urgent need for bath towels. They can be delivered to 2163 Central Avenue until 8pm tonight. Please do not deliver any items directly to any shelters. The distribution center is ensuring that items are equitably distributed.

Medical item donations

Any business willing to donate medical items, the following medical items are needed: insulin needles and privacy dividers. These items can be delivered to 2163 Central Avenue from 9am through 6pm Saturday.

Augusta Regional Airport Operations

All American Airlines flights for Monday, September 11 have been cancelled. All Delta regional flights for Monday, September 11 have been cancelled. Normal operations are expected to resume Tuesday, September 12.

Sand bags

Augusta, Georgia is no longer distributing sand bags to residents.

Volunteers

Volunteers are being sought to help provide general labor and assistance to help with evacuees. Please visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/IrmaVolunteer to register to help.

Augusta, Georgia Operations

Normal operations for Augusta, Georgia will be closed Monday, September 11, 2017. Department directors will initiate communications for employees needed for essential operations. Employees should check the Emergency Hotline (706-842-3000) and the Augusta website for updates related to government operations for Tuesday, September 12.

Garbage Collection

All garbage collection customers inside Augusta, Georgia will experience a one-day delay in service this week due to Hurricane Irma. Pickup service will be delayed by one day, each day, throughout this week. For example, customers who normally receive garbage pickup service on Monday will have their service on Tuesday. Customers who receive service on Friday will have their garbage pickup on Saturday. Service will return to normal pickup schedule next week.

General Information

For general information and assistance, please call 311.