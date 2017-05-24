Radical Muslims Must Be Defeated by Peaceful Muslims

Another maniac with a martyr fantasy, another butcher’s bill for the world to mourn.

The scene this week was a pop concert in Manchester, but, unfortunately, it is a tragedy that seems to play out the same way no matter where it manifests for the moment.

New York, Boston, San Bernardino, Orlando, Fort Hood, Paris and, sadly, many others.

Aside from the twisted perversions of the “peaceful religion” that most American Muslims claim to embrace, the radical terrorists who carried out those attacks almost all share another characteristic that is sadly underreported and almost never emphasized. In almost every instance there are a collection of “good Muslims” who either had direct knowledge that the radicals were planning to violently strike, or at least strong suspicions that the individuals were contemplating violent behavior of some kind.

I am a white, middle-aged, Southern Baptist living in the Metro Augusta area. I don’t know any Muslims, or at least I don’t know any personally. I have met a few around town, I have interviewed a few on the radio show, but I could not call any of them friends. Not that I am opposed to that. I have friends who are Jewish, Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, agnostic and atheist, but none that are Muslim.

I make this admission in the course of pointing out that where I have no insight, I have no influence.

If there were violent radicals among the congregation at my church, I would hope and expect that their existence would be reported to the police. If I were aware of such a threat, I would drop that dime in a heartbeat, without hesitation. I would also expect that if any of my fellow worshippers believed I was planning illegal violence in the name of the church, they would similarly respond.

But how hard do we push these expectations and and civic responsibilities when it comes to speaking to the “peaceful” Muslims that represent the vast majority of America’s Muslim population?

President Donald Trump aggressively pushed the point last week in Saudi Arabia, as he spoke to Muslim heads of state from the region, demanding that they engage the violent extremists who kill in the name of their native religion.

“Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities. Drive them out of your holy land. And drive them out of this earth.”

It is a message and a moral that should echo in all ways of life and in all lands.

This is not a problem that can be solved by suburban Catholics in London or urban Jews in New York. It is a problem that is born in the Muslim faith and can only be defeated within the Muslim faith.

America should lead the way in providing financial incentives and political asylum to Muslims who report terrorist plans and movements that threaten the western world. Tell us where the savages are gathering to attack, and we can take it from there, but it has to start with the insider knowledge that is virtually impossible to access without Muslim sources.

In a letter I just received, an American serviceman named Matt offers his professional assessment in full agreement. I yield my remaining space to him, as his voice in the matter is one we should all appreciate and respect:

Austin,

I’ve been serving in the armed forces since 2003. I’ve known nothing but the war on terrorism my entire career and most of my adult life. Having said that, and considering everything I’ve seen during deployments, what we’re doing against radicalism isn’t working. This is going from “the war of our generation” to “the war that will last a generation.”

The only way I see this trend changing course and making REAL progress is getting the leaders of Islam to shame and denounce these pockets of radical Islam. They should be on TV, radio, and rooftops shouting to the world that these groups are not Muslims and they are destroying what Muslims stand for. We need to reverse this tide.

Thanks,

A Tired Soldier