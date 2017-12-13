Rapping about Wrapping

I love hearing people say they don’t have time to wrap presents. If you’re working long hours and have small children, I understand. Time comes at a premium. Life gets in the way, too, with unexpected circumstances filling our already precious holiday time. There are your disclaimers.

If you don’t have time to wrap, I wonder if you bought too much. I don’t love wrapping presents, but akin to vacuuming, I thoroughly enjoy the end result. A fresh vacuum mark on carpet is a thing of beauty. Vacuuming is not. Wrapped presents, especially in coordinating paper with pretty bows, make my tree look even better. When they were tiny, our kids loved hunting their names on the glittery tags.

Don’t get me wrong. I get a big kick out of shopping for my people. Anticipating the excitement is part of the thrill. I’m thankful Santa hasn’t ever wrapped presents at our house. Our kids open one present on Christmas Eve, and it’s always the same thing: PJs for Christmas morning. On Christmas Day, Santa brings whatever he brings, and we wrap a couple of things from Mama and Daddy. Believe you me, there is no shortage of happiness, even with that little pile of presents.

It’s a good thing Santa doesn’t wrap presents at our house. It’s not easy getting enough paper to completely cover a bike. It’s only a matter of assembly, but that’s not to say assembly is the easy route. The trampoline of 2014 involved a lot of bourbon and a bonfire for warmth. Santa was in the backyard until about 6:30 on Christmas morning putting that thing together.

Aside from the true, and most important, reason for the season, Christmas is partly about the gift giving. Our kids usually get their biggest gifts of the year for Christmas, but we’ve never gone crazy. Santa had spending limits when they were tiny, usually around $100, because they got so many gifts from family members. For many years, they were the only two grandchildren. They didn’t want for much. Electronics weren’t even a thing. One year, Santa spent $150 on a Barbie house for The Girl, because she wanted it so badly. That seemed really extravagant. I still have the video of her Santa list.

As they grow, so do the price tags on their gifts. Bikes are bigger and cost more. They want new phones, laptops, and God knows what else The Boy has in my Amazon shopping cart. Never fear, One Click ordering has been disabled. Santa brings one main, big gift, and a few little things to even out the piles. Does Santa do that at all houses? Does he make sure the piles are somewhat even?

Back to the wrapping thing. If you don’t have time to wrap, are you particular about it, and therefore taking a lot of time per gift, or do you have too many things? I’m not judging. I’m curious. Can kids keep up with that many gifts? Think about it, though. Would they be just as happy with less? Here’s to hoping. And if any of it requires assembly, you can bet your sweet behind (and a bottle of bourbon) Santa hopes so, too.