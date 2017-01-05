RCSO deputies injured in two traffic accidents

Two Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies crashed their vehicles and were injured in two separate accidents on the same street.

According to a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s press release, two patrol units were responding to a deputy needing assistance call when both were involved in two separate accidents on the 3400-block of Morgan Rd.

After receiving the deputy needs assistance call, Richmond County Deputy Megan Weddle and Deputy Reginald Ward were both traveling in the northbound lane and turned on their emergency lights and sirens.

As Weddle entered the center turn lane on Morgan Road to pass a vehicle, she lost control of her vehicle due to sand in the roadway and struck a tree with the right rear of her vehicle, according to the press release issued by Sgt. Glen Rahn.

As Weddle’s patrol car continued northbound and struck a mailbox post, Ward’s patrol was behind her negotiating the same curve and also lost control of his vehicle in the sand. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the driver’s side of his patrol vehicle.

Ward, who has been employed with the sheriff’s office since September 2011, was transported to Augusta University Medical College and he was in a medical induced coma and intubated to control his treatment. He is in critical, but stable condition and does not appear to have life-threatening injuries, according to the press release.

Weddle, who had been employed with the sheriff’s office since August 2015, was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. She has since been released from the hospital.