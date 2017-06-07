Respect Downtown II

Well, it happened again. We put on a huge First Friday event in downtown Augusta and no one got shot. Actually, that’s not entirely true. What really happened was we had three downtown events, back to back, and no one got shot. Last Thursday, Friends With Benefits hosted Umphrey’s McGee to a very sizable crowd. Friday night, HD 98.3 presented six bands for free in the Augusta Common: Jax Jones, Moses, Erick Nathan, AJR, Max and Jaycie & The Beards. Saturday wrapped up the trifecta with Mudbugabeaux featuring country artists LoCash. All three events went off without any major issues and, more importantly, without any gunplay.I’m proud of you, Augusta.

Slowly, more and more people are starting to take advantage of these events. We even had some fans from out of state come to enjoy our First Friday offerings. I met fans from Greenville, Charleston and more who had nothing but great things to say about our city and our events. They are even planning to come back later in the month for Beats on Broad featuring Bebe Rexha and next First Friday when we present Chord Overstreet, Symon and Hey Violet. We had lots of families of many different demographics scattered throughout the Augusta Common. Kids had fun, adults had fun and it didn’t stop there. Saturday after Mudbugabeaux, I did a bit of bar-hopping with my brother and cousins. I was very happy to see that a lot of people are enjoying downtown’s nightlife responsibly.

Sure, there are always improvements to be made: To the mid twenty-something white guys who smashed a beer bottle on the sidewalk late in the night just because, and to the group who knocked over the Mudbugabeaux fencing in the early morning hours on Sunday because they thought no one was around, you’re part of the problem.

You obviously enjoy our beautiful downtown area. In the spirit of people enjoying themselves and feeling safe downtown, a little common sense goes a long way. After all, you wouldn’t smash a beer bottle in your own driveway, would you? Why do it in the very area where you like to spend your Saturday nights?Outside of those couple of instances, it was a great weekend. And my Uber ride home (all the way to Belair Road) was only $14.

If you haven’t been downtown in a while, once again I invite you to see what you’ve been missing. I promise, it’s not like a scene from “Tombstone,” “Boyz n the Hood” or “Back to the Future II.”

Come see for yourself. You might just gain a little optimism about our city and enjoy yourself in the process.