Riverwatch “Luxury” Cinemas opens in style?

For months, Augustans have watched with excitement the development of the 12-screen movie theater called Riverwatch Cinemas off River Watch Parkway next to Cabela’s and Costco.

This week, the developer announced it is set to open on Thursday, Dec. 17, just in time for the premier of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

It should be a huge night for the new movie theater complex that includes a full-service restaurant with alcohol on its menu and cushy contemporary seating in the cinema’s four-story auditoriums.

It sounds like the Georgia Theatre Company is working hard to meet people’s high expectations.

But there has been a running joke going on here in Augusta for the past few weeks regarding the company’s signs on the face of its new multi-million movie theater.

In small print on the wings of the cinema complex are small brown and beige signs that read “Riverwatch Luxury Cinemas.”

The letters of Riverwatch Cinemas are capitalized in bold, brown lettering, while the word “Luxury” is italicized using a completely different font and even placed diagonally on the sign.

To be honest, it looks like the kind of font that a 10th grader would pick out for a high school yearbook. And definitely not a 10th grader from Davidson Fine Arts here in Augusta, but maybe a 10th grader from Richmond County’s Alternative School.

When people saw the small signs on the side of the buildings, most assumed they were just temporary.

They had to be small signs that indicated it was the “Future Home of Riverwatch Cinemas,” right?

Nope.

Upon closer inspection, the signs are definitely part of the stucco and, therefore, permanently attached to the building.

With about a week away from the cinemas’ grand opening, many folks were still joking about the small beige signs promoting the theater’s “luxury cinemas.”

But, folks have to admit, it’s a miracle this project even came to fruition.

It’s been more than two years since Georgia Theatre Company first announced plans to build in The Village at Riverwatch near the intersection of Interstate 20 and River Watch Parkway.

However, the project hit some major snags along the way.

Initially, Ben Carter Enterprises announced plans that it would develop an 800,000-square-foot fashion complex called the Outlet Mall of Georgia at Augusta that was slated to open in spring 2016.

Ben Carter’s announcement came just a few weeks after the Georgia Theatre Company agreed to reposition its cinemas to accommodate the mall.

The Outlet Mall of Georgia at Augusta was scheduled to feature top-tier retailers, restaurants, hotels and other retail uses.

“We are attracted to Augusta and the regional trade area because it’s home to nearly 2 million people, and its location has the ability to draw visitors and shoppers from Columbia, South Carolina, to the east, and Greene County, Lake Oconee and The Ritz-Carlton Lodge, Reynolds Plantation to the west,” Ben Carter, founder of Ben Carter Enterprises, told the media. “The area is home to scores of single-family homes along the lake and golf courses and equestrian-related developments.”

At the time, Ben Carter entered into a real estate transaction with the Georgia Theatre Company that requested the Riverwatch Cinemas be built in a different location.

Then, lo and behold, by the summer of 2014, Ben Carter Enterprises canceled its plans for the Augusta outlet mall only a few short months before it was scheduled to break ground in the Garden City.

It was crushing news for those hoping to attract new retail to the Augusta market.

But the Georgia Theatre Company stood its ground and remained committed to Augusta-Richmond County.

So, while its signs for the “Riverwatch Luxury Cinemas” are less than impressive and far from luxurious, Augustans should be happy that the company didn’t back down from its promises to the community.

The movie theater complex is scheduled to open as promised and will likely have a very impressive first month.

Therefore, sit back and enjoy the movies. Just try to ignore the theater’s signage.