Fees for Emergency Services Unfair

written by Metro Spirit August 23, 2017

To the Editor:

I am a Richmond County resident, a senior and a widow on a fixed income. I just learned to great dismay that we residents, as of January 1, 2017, are no longer entitled to have a much-needed service of police, fire and ambulance in case of an emergency without having to pay a hefty fee. I am only one of many seniors in this community who live alone and need this service.

We now have to pay $400 for these services when calling 911. Unfortunately, I was in a bad car accident about two months ago from a speeding vehicle that forced me off the road and kept going. Then a couple of weeks later, an intruder broke into my house and hit my sleeping head with a brick and darted out. Naturally, 911 was called in both incidences, sending police, fire and ambulance whether I needed it or not.

I just recently received a bill from Gold Cross charging $400 for each occurrence. My insurance refused to help me with this. I refused to take an ambulance because I knew it would be an extra cost and chose to see my primary physician instead.

The personnel at Gold Cross treated me as if I was stupid and ignorant saying, “The notice was all over the news beginning January 1.” I watch our local news daily and never heard any mention of this! I have asked 30-50 people I know if they knew of this situation. All said no and were as astonished as myself.

What are we to do in an emergency, wait for someone to come and find us injured or dead?

I was told that this was decided by the City Council for Richmond County only! What are we to do? Help!

Feeling Forsaken,
S. Allison

  • RUNutz

    I remember it being in the news about how RC & Gold Cross could not reach a contract pricing agreement. Not aware of being charged for PD & FD calls after all I thought our tax dollars are already being used to provide us with those services. I spoke with a senior in RC about this same problem and it was my understanding if it was medically necessary you just have to file the Gold Cross bill with your insurance provider to be paid. If it wasn’t medically necessary you pay out of pocket for that high dollar ride.

    • J. Wilson

      Yes, it was on WRDW news website on 1.3.2017, updated 1.4.17 titled “Cost for Ambulance services in Augusta to rise after no decision reached on contract”. 5 commissioners voted yes, 5 voted no, and Mayor Hardie Davis broke the tie with a no. What some in Augusta did not know was that the Fire dept was getting this type of extra fees on top of the standard budget. Gold Cross was apparently getting 900,000 to run the contract for Augusta’s 911. Like Commissioner Grady Smith argued, ” I don’t know any business man alive that could go over without looking at someone else’s books and say we’re going to take over $700,000 out of your budget.” Some commissioners, to include W. Guilfoyle, M. Williams, & G. Smith argued there had never been a real negotiation on the city’s end. I dont know much about politics, but I understand with the price of everything going up, that taking a big cut in the budget like that would mean that there may be possible layoffs, and no money to upgrade any new life saving technologies they may have been in the original budget for Gold Cross, but now are not a possibilty with this massive cut in budget. I believe the article is also saying that along with budget cuts they are wanting Gold Cross to upgrade some technology out of their own pocket and take a big cut in budget. If this were my contract I would not agree to this either. I dont like it, cant afford it, but I now see why Gold Cross is charging these new rates. I think this is just a mess for the citizens of Augusta. But this was on the news and on the web. It is a sad incident and i get it, but this was out there for people to see.