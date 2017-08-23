Fees for Emergency Services Unfair

To the Editor:

I am a Richmond County resident, a senior and a widow on a fixed income. I just learned to great dismay that we residents, as of January 1, 2017, are no longer entitled to have a much-needed service of police, fire and ambulance in case of an emergency without having to pay a hefty fee. I am only one of many seniors in this community who live alone and need this service.

We now have to pay $400 for these services when calling 911. Unfortunately, I was in a bad car accident about two months ago from a speeding vehicle that forced me off the road and kept going. Then a couple of weeks later, an intruder broke into my house and hit my sleeping head with a brick and darted out. Naturally, 911 was called in both incidences, sending police, fire and ambulance whether I needed it or not.

I just recently received a bill from Gold Cross charging $400 for each occurrence. My insurance refused to help me with this. I refused to take an ambulance because I knew it would be an extra cost and chose to see my primary physician instead.

The personnel at Gold Cross treated me as if I was stupid and ignorant saying, “The notice was all over the news beginning January 1.” I watch our local news daily and never heard any mention of this! I have asked 30-50 people I know if they knew of this situation. All said no and were as astonished as myself.

What are we to do in an emergency, wait for someone to come and find us injured or dead?

I was told that this was decided by the City Council for Richmond County only! What are we to do? Help!

Feeling Forsaken,

S. Allison