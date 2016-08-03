Sentinel Stabs Richmond County in the Back

The old saying clearly holds true: If you lie down with dogs, you will get up with fleas.

This week, Sentinel Offender Services — the private probation company that has been hit by more than a dozen lawsuits filed in both Richmond and Columbia counties — turned the tables on Richmond County officials.

Attorneys for the private probation company are now pointing fingers at the Richmond County State Court judges, county officials and the sheriff in an attempt to deflect major damage from these lawsuits against Sentinel.

Is it surprising that a for-profit, private probation company is doing everything it can to avoid paying out any settlements regarding accusations from people claiming they were improperly arrested and sent to jail due to an invalid probation violation warrant?

No, it’s not.

But what is surprising is the fact that attorneys for Sentinel have the nerve to attack officials from the one county that was crazy enough to stand by the private company despite the criticism against it.

For years, Chief State Court Judge Richard Slaby went before the Augusta Commission trying to convince the city to renew its contract with Sentinel Offender Services, even though the lawsuits filed against the company were mounting each and every year.

Whenever any of the commissioners had direct concerns about some of the court cases against Sentinel, Slaby said he really could not comment on the accusations against the company.

For instance, one commissioner asked the judge the following pointed question during a meeting to consider renewing Sentinel’s contract:

“The Legislature passed laws this past year to stop predatory lending where poor people were targeted with high interest rates where the interest became more than the amount that was borrowed. Certainly, that applies in this particular case that Sentinel has done where the fine is one thing and it turns out they owe more in probation and supervision fees than the original fine,” the commissioner said. “I don’t see any difference between predatory lending and what Sentinel has done, do you?”

Slaby said he couldn’t answer the commissioner’s question.

“I don’t know what they’ve done,” Slaby told the commissioner during the debate. “I don’t know what you are talking about.”

Those words came out of the judge’s mouth even though he knew there were growing concerns around the state about private probation.

That same year the Southern Center for Human Rights — a nonprofit, public interest law firm dedicated to challenging human rights violations — had found that, under the leadership of the private probation industry, Georgia had the highest rate of people on probation of any state in the country.

The Peach State reported 514,000 felony and misdemeanor probation cases in 2013. The majority — more than 300,000 — were misdemeanor cases.

“In courts around Georgia, people who are charged with misdemeanors and cannot pay their fines that day in court are placed on probation, most under the supervision of for-profit companies until they pay their fines,” stated Sarah Geraghty, the senior attorney for the SCHR. “On probation, they must pay these companies substantial monthly ‘supervision fees’ that may double the amount that a person of means would pay for the same offense.”

Not long after Richmond County renewed its contract with Sentinel last year, a report released by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics was extremely critical of probation in the Peach State.

“Georgia’s probation population at the end of last year was 471,067, according to statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics,” the AJC reported last year. “In spite of a 9 percent decline over the previous year, Georgia’s number was still the highest in the nation — by far. Georgia also topped the charts for its probation rate, which was quadruple the national rate and more than double the rate posted by any other state.”

The numbers include both felony and misdemeanor cases.

The number of people on probation in Georgia per 100,000 adult residents in 2014 was 6,161 people, according to the AJC.

In comparison, the number of people on probation in the United States per 100,000 adult residents in 2014 was 1,568 people.

Those numbers were beyond troubling.

It was clearly time for a change.

Finally, this year, Richmond County officials began to listen to the widespread concerns about Sentinel and ultimately decided to establish a public probation department in Augusta.

While the county knew it would be an expensive endeavor to properly establish public probation, officials knew it needed to be done.

So, what happens one month after Sentinel’s contract with Richmond County ended?

Attorneys for Sentinel are now attempting to blame the county for violating these defendants’ rights in the lawsuits filed against the private probation company.

These are the same lawyers who sat next to the attorneys representing the county, the State Court judges and the sheriff in court for the past several years, litigating these lawsuits against them.

It just goes to show you that Sentinel has always been, and will always be, just about the money.

So what do you think of Sentinel now, Judge Slaby?