Sexual assault allegations against a Savannah politician

Things are getting pretty ugly down in Savannah this week for one city councilman with local ties to the area, and the Insider is definitely not referring to Julian Miller, the former president of The Augusta Chronicle.

However, the Insider is talking about one of Miller’s colleagues on the Savannah City Council: Alderman Tony Thomas.

Earlier this year, the Insider informed local readers that a Savannah-based advertising firm called Renaissance Marketing, LLC has been under contract by the city of Augusta to handle the advertising on the outside of Augusta Public Transit buses for the past eight years.

The marketing company also manages the advertisements on buses in Savannah, Columbus and Hinesville, Ga.

While that seems uneventful, the president of Renaissance Marketing, LLC, who also happens to be a Savannah city councilman who has served four terms as the city’s District 6 alderman, is facing some serious allegations these days.

Even though Savannah voters have continuously elected Thomas to office since 1999, he has earned quite a reputation for bar hopping, heavy drinking and frequently being in the companionship of teen boys, according to an investigative story by WTOC-TV in Savannah.

However, those rumors have taken an even uglier turn this past year.

A Chatham County grand jury this week has begun hearing evidence of alleged sexual abuse of teenagers by Thomas, according to the Savannah Morning News.

According to the Chatham District Attorney Meg Heap, the grand jury called for a “civil investigation” of Thomas that was conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The grand jury is now receiving the results of that investigation this week and will determine if Heap will “proceed before another grand jury on criminal charges or determine that there is insufficient evidence to merit her pursing the case,” according to the Savannah Morning News.

While Thomas has long denied the allegations against him, there have been some very public claims against him on the internet which were quickly followed by the thorough investigation by WTOC-TV in Savannah.

The news station revealed that Thomas allegedly took more than a dozen out-of-town trips, many on official city business, with several young teens.

These were taxpayer-financed conferences where other aldermen claim Thomas shared hotel rooms with these boys and young men, WTOC-TV reported earlier this year.

“Everyone was looking around saying, what’s he bringing this kid with him for,” former city Alderman Ellis Cook told the Savannah news station. “At the end of the conference the majority of the people on council went to then city manager, Michael Brown, and said, ‘Look, tell him he can’t bring young boys to these functions with him anymore.’”

For the past several years, there has been growing allegations against Thomas, including accusations of child sexual assault and providing drugs and alcohol to underage boys.

Over the past few months, more alleged victims have come forward claiming Thomas sexually assaulted them as minors.

WTOC spoke with several of the alleged victims including Chris Haupt, who told the news station that he met Thomas when he was just 14 years old, as an eighth grader at Savannah County Day School.

Haupt was looking for a summer job when he says Thomas approached him at a local movie theater and they began talking.

Thomas offered to take the teen to a mall and he bought the boy some new shoes.

A few weeks later, Haupt told the news station that Thomas asked him to do some yard work for him. Afterwards, Thomas invited the teen to take a shower to clean up at his house.

“I took my shower, I’m drying off, I went in to get my clothes and put my clothes back on,” Haupt told WTOC. “And then I was forced to the bed and he forced himself on me and started performing oral sex on me.”

For months, Haupt said Thomas pursued him to the point that he never knew when the alderman was going to pressure him for “sexual payback” or what Thomas allegedly liked to called “sugar.”

“It’s ruined every relationship I’ve ever had,” Haupt told the Savannah news station. “It drives you nuts. At that time, you don’t know how to handle it. Every day, you’re ashamed, all right. You don’t want to tell anybody.”

With each alleged victim, WTOC was able to find dozens of pictures of these teens at several different functions with Thomas.

What was the source of these photos?

Thomas’ own Facebook page.

Over the years, Thomas posted hundreds of picture of these young men in bars, hotel rooms and trips, many on official city business.

Several of the photos show these teen boys with their shirts off and sometimes in their underwear in hotel rooms.

Another alleged victim, Joey Foley, now 23, told WTOC that he met Thomas when he was 16 years old.

“He went and took me and bought me a bunch of clothes. Took me to get my hair cut. Took me to get a massage,” Foley said. “That same night, he took me to Ruth’s Chris and I got super wasted. I don’t remember anything. Like I literally got to Ruth’s Chris and woke up in Tony’s bed.”

Needless to say, things aren’t looking good for Thomas.

But somehow Thomas is still acting as if these allegations against him are all a big joke.

On his public Facebook page, Thomas has posted a variety of messages such as, “That moment when they think they won but you know you did, they’re just too stupid to realize.”

Thomas also posted a photo of Fred Sanford, the fictional character portrayed by comedian Redd Foxx in the NBC sitcom “Sanford and Son” with the message, “That look you get when karma is about to tear up a dummy.”

Thomas may not want to joke too much about karma because, as we all know, karma doesn’t play games.

It might be time for Thomas to tone down the rhetoric and face the music.

As for Augusta, commissioners need to start looking into bids from other companies to manage the city’s bus advertising program because it looks like Thomas’ bus is about to leave the station.