She Shoots, We Win

I would love to take credit for inspiring Kovedia Williams to have her pistol with her at work last weekend, but it wasn’t me. It was, in fact, her circumstances and her own common sense working in unison that inspired Ms. Williams to have her weapon at her side while being the only clerk on duty at the new Subway sandwich shop, on Gordon Highway.

There is a pretty good chance Williams would not have fired that weapon at armed robber Cornelius Harrison, but when the 22-year-old North Carolina thug decided to “go upside the head” of her 14-year-old son with a crowbar, Kovedia Williams opened fire, righteously and true.

I do not make light of what the working mother did, but I do celebrate the success of her decision. She not only defended her son, herself and her place of business, she reminded scumbags all over the two-state that good guys are shooting back these days in numbers that are eye opening and refreshing to report. In my first column of 2016, I offered a reward for the kind of legal action Ms. Williams took, and I intend to pay off on this for her, and then some.

Evil came to take from the innocent on Gordon Highway last Sunday, and evil was rebuked, defeated and destroyed.

Kovedia Williams is a courageous hero, may God bless her and bring her peace in her decision to act. May all of us behave with such grace and confidence under pressure, if we are so pushed, and in the end may the graveyard take yet another thug off the hands of society.

I share again my words from last January, with the added query, who’s next?

I have always considered the CSRA to be far more conservative than the folks in metro Atlanta, but the citizens there have lapped us several times over in recent years when it comes to the notion of taking back their neighborhoods in regard to criminal attempts to invade our homes and businesses.

Take a look at these tidbits, lifted straight from the pages of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which details several showdowns “victims” had with predators over the years, with pretty cool conclusions:

— A clerk at a Cobb County liquor store exchanged gunfire with two would-be robbers, killing one.

— A Stone Mountain barber victimized by a string of burglaries shot one of two would-be thieves, holding the robber at gunpoint until police arrived.

— The owner of West End Tattoo parlor in Atlanta faced off against three armed intruders, killing one and causing the others to flee.

— A DeKalb homeowner shot two burglars, killing one.

— Three intruders were confronted by a Decatur homeowner who heard them kicking in his back door. All three young men, one of whom had been shot in the thigh, were captured by police.

— With his two children asleep in their rooms, an Ellenwood father confronted three armed men, killing one and causing the others to flee on foot.

— A 23-year-old Georgia tech student is threatened at knife point by two men in a grocery store parking lot, he kills one assailant with a single shot to the head, the accomplice escaped on foot.

Now gang, I understand that not all people have what it takes to carry a firearm, or even think about using one when confronted with a threatening criminal, but if more people made an effort to aggressively challenge the bad guys as they attempt to steal what they won’t bother to earn, maybe the lowlifes would think twice before confronting live humans in their criminal endeavors.

While I would never condone burglarizing an empty house, shoplifting or car theft, I can understand a desperate criminal trying to make off with property in such a relatively clean and easy way. but when you make a decision to stick a weapon in someone’s face, or God forbid, forcibly invade their home while the owners are watching TV or asleep in their beds, then you deserve the hail of hot lead that I would hope would be directed at your most vital body parts.

My long-time, left-leaning nemesis Augusta Superior Court Judge Carlisle Overstreet made headlines across the country a few years ago when he showed the world how effective “trial by gunfire” can be. The judge dispatched a charging burglar post haste in the hallway of his beautiful Summerville home. As Neal Boortz used to say “DRT” (dead right there). If the notoriously soft sentencing jurist can see the logic and efficiency in such an approach, why does anyone else have to be convinced?

In an effort to promote awareness of such effective (and 100 percent legal) defense tactics, I am offering a free $10 gift certificate to any local victim who kills a felon declared by law enforcement officials to be in the act of committing a violent crime. If the response is deemed by law enforcement to be legal, we have a winner!

I know that Judge Overstreet’s deed predates this campaign, but in the interest of good will, and in the 2016 spirit, I will send him a certificate anyway. Happy New Year, judge!

Prizes and heroics, who in the world could have a problem with that?

You would be amazed.

Some folks misunderstand this prize program, and I am not sure why. The law clearly states that, in Georgia, you are more than within your rights to protect yourself and your property if you feel threatened by someone committing a criminal act against you. All I want to do is publicize the law. No harm in that.

From the Georgia State Code: 16-3-21. (a) A person is justified in threatening or using force against another when and to the extent that he or she reasonably believes that such threat or force is necessary to defend himself or herself or a third person against such other´s imminent use of unlawful force; however, except as provided in Code Section 16-3-23, a person is justified in using force which is intended or likely to cause death or great bodily harm only if he or she reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or great bodily injury to himself or herself or a third person or to prevent the commission of a forcible felony.

And in case you are wondering, the Georgia Attorney general’s office defines “forcible felony” as: “…any felony which involves the use or threat of physical force or violence against any person and further includes, without limitation, murder; felony murder; burglary; robbery; armed robbery; kidnapping; hijacking of an aircraft or motor vehicle; aggravated stalking; rape; aggravated child molestation; aggravated sexual battery; arson in the first degree; the manufacturing, transporting, distribution, or possession of explosives with intent to kill, injure, or intimidate individuals or destroy a public building; terroristic threats; or acts of treason or insurrection.”

By the way, one prize per citizen, and this prize cannot be combined with any other coupon or promotion. The winner must agree to giggle upon receipt of said award. Additional prize consideration may occur if more than one dangerous felon is dispatched in one event. So feel free to overachieve.

Kovedia Williams did!