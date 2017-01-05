Snow Update from Columbia County EMA

Here is the latest winter weather update from Columbia County EMA Director Pam Tucker:

·We will see rain moving into our area Friday afternoon. The rain will start to transition into snow around 4am Saturday.

·It will then turn to all snow – and at 8am, begin to lighten up. We are looking at a total of an inch or two of snowfall.

·As it tapers off late morning we could see some freezing drizzle starting around 11am that will amount to no more than 1/10”. The temperature will then pick back up and it will be all rain.

·All moisture on the roadways, bridges and overpasses will re-freeze as the temperatures drop into the low 20’s Saturday night.

·All responsible agencies are prepared and on standby for deployment.

·The EOC and the 3-1-1 Call Center will activate at 3am Saturday morning. We will initially have core staffing to monitor conditions and will ramp up should the need arise for additional staffing.

·Since this event is occurring on Saturday, there should be limited traffic on the roadways. If you don’t need to be out, stay inside.

·I remind you that this forecast can still change as we go into tomorrow, but this is the current best information.