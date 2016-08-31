So Long, Rockfather

I first met Chuck Williams in the ‘90s the same way most everyone in Augusta did — he was a familiar voice on the radio. For a hip-hop kid who seldom listened to rock radio, that should pretty much explain the instant connection he made with people. You hear his voice and you feel like you’ve known him for years: THAT kind of familiar.

When you meet him, it’s a thousand times that. He’s the type of guy that will do anything for anybody. He’s the first to step up and help raise awareness, raise funds, kick-off a can drive, donate, you name it. He’s my dad’s age, yet would run circles around me whenever we found ourselves at the gym at the same time. He’s one hell of a radio programmer, one hell of a friend and just a genuine fan of rock music.

If this is reading like an obituary, it’s because I feel like a part of me has died. I’ve had the honor of working with Chuck for nearly 12 years. Last Monday, that run came to an end. I can’t lie, I feel extremely honored and lucky to call him not only a coworker, but a friend. And not only a friend, but a close friend. So, while Augusta has to move on without this voice on the radio and force in the community, I do still get to hang out and have beers with him regularly. I’ll forever brag about this, just as much as Austin brags about his connection with James.

Never in a million years would I have told you as a teenager in Butler High School that I would consider this voice on the radio one of my closest friends. After all, I was a teen making my way through high school and he was the guy on the radio doing what I, at the time, could only dream of doing.

Fast forward to the late ‘90s and the first time I weaseled my way onto a radio station. I once again encountered his familiar voice on a competing station. I had just gotten my start on 96X, he had just kicked off 95 Rock. I vaguely remember hanging out with him and the staff of 95 Rock at a Goo Goo Dolls concert on the eve of 96X’s last broadcast on Easter Sunday, 1999. Shortly after, I embarked on my radio career down in Florida while he stomped his foot on the accelerator of 95 Rock. By the time I had made my way back to Augusta, 95 Rock had become a force to be reckoned with and I had become unemployed.

Sometime in 2005, Chuck gave me a Saturday night spot on 95 Rock. I had never met the guy, he hired me on the good faith of Jordan Zeh — let THAT sink in for a second! I learned more about radio in those few months under Chuck’s example than I had learned my entire career. In fact, most of the things I do on my station are based on ideas and philosophies that I learned from Chuck.

Long before I ever had any urge to program a radio station, I learned from Chuck how to treat the people that carry your brand. He had a way of making everyone feel like you worked with him, not for him. But, he also made us all want to be the best at what we did. He also has a way of connecting with people, as I said before, to make you feel like you’ve known the guy for years.

I’m fully aware that, while I say that I consider him one of my closest friends, there are countless people around town that feel the same way. If you’ve seen the outpouring of support on Facebook, you already know. And if you’re one of the hundreds who have reached out to him, he has definitely noticed and he is overwhelmed with gratitude. For all the wonderful things people say about him, he’s the humblest dude I’ve ever met. He’s the kind of guy that everyone knows or wants to know. But he’s also the first to go toe to toe with you to stand up for something or someone he believes in.

No, Chuck’s not dead, he’s far too badass for that. But he will be a bit harder to find nowadays. As of Monday, August 29, 2016, he’s no longer at the helm of 93.9 Bob FM and Augusta radio is without one of it’s most recognizable and significant voices for the past few decades. But something tells me he won’t be down for long. He brought 95 Rock back to life twice, a feat unheard of in radio. In true Chuck fashion, he hasn’t skipped a beat. He’s headed to the beach to relax with his beautiful wife and contemplate life’s next chapter, optimistic about what may be in store. Maybe that next chapter includes radio, maybe it doesn’t.

But if you see him around town, be sure to buy him a cold one and thank him for three decades of doing radio in Augusta like it’s supposed to be done.