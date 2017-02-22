Spring Has Sprung

Do you remember three weeks ago: That pivotal day of the year when we look to a rodent for our seasonal weather forecast?

It seems that Punxatawny Phil got it wrong this year. He emerged from his manmade groundhog dwelling, inside of which he must be living like a king because each year he emerges a little fatter and a little more smug-looking. Then he said in groundhog language, “I see my shadow. We’ll have six more weeks of winter.”

Well here we are, Phil. Three weeks after your prognostication and there’s no winter to be found. In fact, there wasn’t much of a winter to begin with. Phil should have said, “I thought I was taking this year off due to winter only lasting about two and a half weeks.”

It just goes to show that Phil has no regard for humans and our need to prepare for spring with copious amounts of allergy meds, especially when the wife insists on sleeping with the window open. Truth be told, I like to have the windows open this time of year, too. But when I wake up with only one working nostril, it’s her fault.

Sure, the open window seems like a great idea when you feel the cool, crisp air during the night. But, when the morning sniffles and congestion comes it’s a different story. Kind of like the nights we sit around and polish off a bottle of wine on a weeknight. It’s all fun and games until you wake up at 6 a.m. with that headache and still have to power through the day because kids and work don’t care how you spent your Tuesday night.

I’m not mad at the spring weather. This is my favorite time of year. I just wonder if we’ll actually get a spring. With forecasts (from human meteorologists) already into the 80s, I imagine we’ll be into the 90s and summer weather by the time Phil’s predicted end of winter rolls around.

Which reminds me, I have a looooong way to go with my winter coat: I still have about 30 pounds to lose. Anyone have any ideas? I’ve tried almost everything. I mean, I could lay off of the tacos and beer but, let’s be realistic. I have needs for survival and they include, but are not limited to: beer, tacos, cheese puffs, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, French fries, sesame chicken and Chewy Sprees.

Spring weather is here. I may not exactly be ready for it, but I like it. Get out and enjoy it! There’s so much to do in this awesome city: kayaking, biking, boating, washing pollen off of your car, etc. For me, it means riding the motorcycle more often. So, keep an eye out for me and the thousands of others that will be doing the same.

Now, who’s up for some tacos and beer?