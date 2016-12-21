The Curse of the Haunted Pillar Continues

Sometimes it is truly amazing what Augusta residents hold near and dear to their hearts.

But shortly after Augusta’s famous Haunted Pillar was hit by a car and knocked over this weekend, photos of the demolished pillar immediately hit social media and people were upset.

Very upset.

“History demolished!” one woman posted. “One of my favorite stories about Augusta, Ga. is now gone.”

“Wasn’t it haunted?” another woman wrote. “Someone is going to have really bad luck.”

Not only had the beloved pillar been reduced to a pile of rubble late Saturday night, no one had claimed responsibility for the accident and the city didn’t even bother to haul away the pieces until midday Monday, more than 24 hours after the historic pillar was destroyed.

By then, people had already further dismantled the pillar and were stealing its pieces.

Many locals called the events “heartbreaking” and “tragic,” insisting that those stealing pieces of the rubble would be cursed.

So, for the handful of people left in Augusta who are not familiar with the tale of the Haunted Pillar of the Lower Market, the story goes that a fire destroyed an early structure in the lower market in 1829. Following the fire, the city rebuilt the market, which was the center of agricultural and livestock trade.

Then, a “freakish cyclone blasted the structure” in 1878 and local citizens moved the only column left standing to the location at Fifth and Broad streets.

According to local tradition, “a wandering ‘exhorter’ predicted that anyone who pulled down the pillar would be struck dead by lightning.”

Since then, it has been known as Augusta’s “Haunted Pillar.”

Now, there are several different versions of this tale, including some references to slave trading that may have occurred in the lower market, which could have also caused the area to be cursed.

Whatever version of the story Augustans want to believe, the fact remains that the column is historic and dates back to the 1800s.

So, now the question is: Should it be restored? Or, more importantly, can it even be properly restored at this point?

Well, following the accident, the city appeared confused on how to proceed.

Many citizens were left speechless after Jim Beasley, spokesman for the city administrator’s office, told The Augusta Chronicle that the city would require “a structural engineer to do a restoration plan, with approximate costs and a timeline.”

Now, this isn’t the first time the pillar has been hit and damaged. Apparently, it has been restored at least two other times.

Does the city really need a structural engineer to come in with a restoration plan?

And, if so, how much is that going to cost the city?

Well, never fear, the Augusta Convention & Visitors Bureau has decided to step up with a plan. This week, it launched a Go Fund Me page to save the Haunted Pillar.

“One of Augusta’s most unique and historical attractions, the Haunted Pillar, was destroyed this weekend in a car crash. The Augusta Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) has heard from many in the community of their concern for the pillar and has started a Go Fund Me page to allow people passionate about the pillar to contribute to its restoration,” the CVB announced in a press release this week. “In addition to the Go Fund Me account, pillar supporters can buy a Haunted Pillar T-shirt at the Augusta Visitor Center. For every T-shirt purchased, the Augusta CVB will donate $2 toward the rebuilding of the Haunted Pillar.”

But that’s not all.

“You can also purchase a Killer Pillar T-shirt and Land of Thee will donate $2 for every T-shirt sold to the Haunted Pillar rebuilding fund,” the CVB’s press release stated. “Additionally, you can buy a tour ticket from the Augusta Ghost Trolley and a portion of ticket sales will be donated toward the repairs of the pillar.”

It is ironic that such efforts are being made to save the Haunted Pillar while other extremely important historical structures have been mainly ignored throughout the city in recent months.

Just last week, The Insider wrote about how the historic Trinity CME Church in downtown Augusta could be facing a wrecking ball.

Earlier this year, the Goodale House, which was built in 1799, was demolished.

Months before that, the Richmond County Board of Education tore down the historic Cauley-Wheeler Memorial Building on the Lucy C. Laney High School campus.

It’s been a rough couple of years for historic structures in Augusta.

But it appears the Haunted Pillar might just be saved.

“The Haunted Pillar is part of urban legend and has been a valued tourism asset for many years,” Barry White, president/CEO of the Augusta CVB, stated in the press release. “It is very unique to Augusta.”

And we all know that Augusta is very unique, as well.

Whatever, folks.

Long live Augusta’s Haunted Pillar.

For more information about the Go Fund Me account, visit gofundme.com/rebuild-the-haunted-pillar.