The Future of Project Jackson

Ever since Project Jackson was proposed along the Savannah River in North Augusta back in 2012, there has been a great deal of interest in the future of the multi-use development next to the Hammond’s Ferry neighborhood.

Project Jackson is far from just the future home of the Augusta GreenJackets.

The estimated $180 million project is expected to include not only a baseball park, but a proposed hotel and conference center, restaurants, retail shops, luxury residential units and an office building.

While there has been a lot of excitement over the future project, there has also been some criticism regarding the slow progress of its construction.

But North Augusta Mayor Lark Jones insists that Project Jackson will be built once all of the financial pieces of the puzzles come together.

“The project was announced in December 2012 and, from the outset, this was a very, very ambitious project for the City of North Augusta,” Jones said. “It’s unlike anything that has ever been done here before. And we said the only way it could happen would be to have enough private development to pay for the project.”

No matter how long it takes, North Augusta is committed to sticking to that financial plan, Jones said.

“That sounds too good to be true to some folks, but most of the opponents that talk about stadiums and minor league teams that are not working, those have projects that they built the stadium and hoped other things would come,” Jones said. “That is not what this project is. This is, we build it together. And part of the latest delay has been on making sure all the pieces to the puzzle fit and the numbers work.”

The City of North Augusta is determined to build the project, but to do it correctly, he said.

“It is sort of like if I gave you a box and said, ‘This box is a 500-piece puzzle of the Statue of Liberty.’ Well, you know what the Statue of Liberty looks like, but there is not the picture of the puzzle on the box,” Jones said. “So you don’t know if it is taken from a plane looking down, from the ground up, from the left side, from the right side, how far away, whether there is a skyline of Manhattan in the background or what. But you do know it is the Statue of Liberty. That is kind of where we’ve been.”

Jones is the first to admit that the planning and development of Project Jackson hasn’t been an easy road.

“We had a long process of getting the county and the school board to agree to the TIF (Tax Increment Financing) for the project,” Jones said, explaining that the city voted to amend the TIF district, which was created back in 1996, to repay the bonds it plans to issue for Project Jackson. “To be honest with you, the school board had concerns about whether the project was going to create a lot of school children and they would have to build a new school, but not get the tax revenue to pay for the school. And that was a very legitimate question.”

If Project Jackson had been an enormous residential development, Jones said the school board would have had every reason to oppose it. But Project Jackson has only a small residential element that will likely not bring a huge influx of children into Aiken County.

“For instance, the number of children coming out of Hammond’s Ferry and The River (Golf) Club in public schools are very few because most of the people who buy houses in there, their children are grown,” Jones said. “Or, if they have children, most of them are putting them in private schools, to be honest with you.”

Even though North Augusta officials were able to successfully convinced both Aiken County and the school board to support the TIF plan, the city still had to deal with almost two years of litigation.

In 2013, North Augusta resident and River Club homeowner Stephen Donohue sued the city, claiming the development area did not include “blighted” property as required to amend a TIF district.

Donohue also argued that the North Augusta City Council violated open-meetings laws by failing to announce the specific purpose of closed-door meetings to discuss Project Jackson.

It wasn’t until June of last year that the South Carolina Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of the City of North Augusta, allowing the riverfront project to move forward.

“Fortunately, the court was very instrumental in moving the case through the system as quickly as it possibly could,” Jones said. “Under normal circumstances, we would still be waiting to have the hearing probably before the Supreme Court, but they recognized the importance of it. So it has been over a year since we were found to be able to go forward.”

But the lawsuit was definitely a setback, Jones said, because many of the private parties interested in the project were reluctant to official sign onto the development with pending litigation.

“There are a lot of components in this project. There is an apartment component, there is baseball team component, there is a stadium component, there are restaurant components and there are retail components,” Jones said. “There are about six or seven components. And from Greenstone Properties’ perspective, as the developer, it is very, very hard to get people interested when you are waiting on the outcome of a court case. The fact is, people are not going to invest time, effort and money into a project until they know the go-ahead is underway.”

But over the past year, Jones said North Augusta officials have been diligently working to make sure the project will be a success.

“So while this project has been going on for a number of years, it has only been a little over a year since we’ve had green flags from the court that we are ready to go,” Jones said. “And now we are looking at a project with a cost that, I would say, will range between $150 million to $200 million. Obviously, that’s a big, broad range and we want to make sure it works.”

While Jones understands some local residents are anxious to see the development built, he insists the city will not rush the project.

“The project will not happen unless all the numbers work and that’s why we are taking our time and making sure it works,” he said. “Let’s just say, I’m not a wine drinker, but they tell me aged wine is better than quickly made wine. The same is true here. We are being very careful and very cautious because this is important.”

Of course, when a project takes longer than expected, some citizens are quick to criticize either its progress or the entire development, Jones said.

“All of the opponents are saying things like, ‘It is going to raise taxes,’ or ‘It is going to cost each person in North Augusta thousands of dollars,’ none of which is true,” Jones said. “The way the thing is set up is that the tax revenues from the improvements, the hospitality taxes from the restaurants, the rental fee that the team pays for the stadium and the accommodation taxes from the hotel, as well as the parking revenues from the parking deck, provide about five or six sources of revenue.”

With all of those sources of revenue, Jones said the North Augusta City Council has tried to design the project with a “20 percent cushion” regarding the projected cost of the development versus the generated revenue.

“So if we are off a little bit, we will still have the money to pay for it,” Jones said. “And if the project does really good or even better than projected, we will have money that we can do other things within the city.”

But Jones said there are still those throughout the community asking the obvious question: What if Project Jackson fails to generate the necessary revenue to support the development?

“We have gotten a financial advisor and he said, ‘Look. You might be a little bit short on parking revenues one year, but you will make it up in the hospitality tax,’” Jones said. “But, of course, it is all dependent on everybody building all the things that they are supposed to do to support the project. That’s why there has been a little bit of a delay. We are concentrating on getting all of those pieces together.”

Developers must not only commit to the project, but they also have to understand that each component involved impacts the development’s success, he said.

“For instance, if the hotel has to be X amount of dollars in the model, we can’t have a hotelier say, ‘Gee, I want to make it $5 million less than X dollars.’ That just doesn’t work for us,” Jones said. “And that’s where we’ve been as far as working to get all of those pieces together. We have been very, very close at times, but I think we are in the process now of hopefully, within the next month or two, making an announcement and being able to move forward.”

When construction on the multi-use development finally begins, Jones hopes the entire area will embrace Project Jackson.

“Two things have become evident to me in the last couple years of this process,” Jones said. “One, if North Augusta’s biggest controversy is whether or not we do a $160 million to $180 million economic development project on the river, then we are doing pretty good,” Jones said, chuckling. “And the second thing is that these types of projects are a lot more complicated and take a lot more time than you would think.”

But no matter how careful the City of North Augusta is about financing Project Jackson, Jones said he expects criticism from some local residents regarding the public-private partnership.

“All I can say is, the people who are opposed to this project should look at everything else North Augusta has done,” Jones said pointing to projects such as the North Augusta Greeneway and the Municipal Center. “North Augusta has got a track record that I think is pretty good. If we had police who didn’t come when you called, if you couldn’t drink our water, if we didn’t have parks and we were trying to do this, then, yeah, I would say you have got a good reason to question whether we could pull this off. But look at the track record of the City of North Augusta and look at the balanced budgets we’ve had for as long as I can remember. I think we’re doing pretty good.”

As for the GreenJackets, Jones said the team have been anxiously awaiting its move to North Augusta for several years now.

Originally, the team had hoped to call North Augusta home by the 2015 season.

However, due to the setbacks, the North Augusta ballpark will likely not be ready until the 2018 season, Jones said.

“The stadium is going to be a 15 to 18-month project,” Jones said. “And it doesn’t make a lot of sense to start in the middle of the year. Also, out of fairness to Augusta, they want to rent their facility a year at a time, so I would think the 2018 season would be realistic.”

From the very beginning, Jeff Eiseman, an owner in the GreenJackets along with Chris Schoen, has been a great partner in the project, Jones said.

But Jones said he was always mindful of the fact that he didn’t want to step on Augusta’s toes while negotiating the new ballpark.

“When I was first approached by Jeff Eiseman and someone asked, ‘Would North Augusta be willing to consider this?’ The team was still talking about the stadium being built at the former location of Augusta’s Golf and Gardens,” Jones said. “And I told Jeff, ‘I am not going to talk with you or negotiate with you until Deke Copenhaver lets me know things have changed for the city or you’ve let Augusta know that you have changed your mind.’”

The two cities are good neighbors and Jones says he never wants to hurt that relationship.

“I’m not going to go behind Augusta’s back and stab them in the back. That is not the kind of neighbor North Augusta wants to be,” Jones said. “We want downtown Augusta, which is several hundred yards away from North Augusta, to be very successful. And people from North Augusta frequent downtown Augusta quite regularly. I ate over there on Friday night, as a matter of fact. We want both cities to succeed. So I wouldn’t talk about the ballpark in North Augusta until I knew the negotiations had ended in Augusta.”

Originally, the ballpark was proposed on land located near Exit 5 off Interstate 20 in North Augusta, but that location did not properly support the other elements needed to construct Project Jackson, Jones said.

“It would have been a good location for a stadium, but it was not a prime location for the other things like the restaurants, the apartments and hotels,” Jones said. “Without those elements, then the project couldn’t pay for itself, so that location did not work for us.”

That is when the discussion turned to the riverfront property between Hammond’s Ferry and The River Club, Jones said.

Building Project Jackson along the Savannah River was clearly the more ideal location, Jones said.

“With a restaurant that overlooks the ballpark on one side and the river on the other that includes some outside dining, I think that is going to be something pretty special,” Jones said. “We can also have concerts at the ballpark like the ones they have at the Lady A in Columbia County. We can have all sorts of different things down there.”

If Project Jackson is successful, the development is expected to positively feed into downtown North Augusta, Jones said.

“And, hopefully, downtown North Augusta will get some more restaurants and retail. After all, that’s what happened in Greenville, S.C.,” Jones said. “So, we are hoping to have a venue where someone in this area — not just in North Augusta, but in this entire area — on a Friday or Saturday night might say, ‘What do you want to do?’ And someone else says, ‘Why don’t we ride over to North Augusta and see what is happening down on the riverfront.’”

The next thing you know, there will be more visitors dining, shopping and taking a nice stroll along the river in North Augusta, Jones said.

“We just don’t have that right now,” Jones said. “We have a wonderful river, but we don’t have a riverfront with restaurants and retail. And with the Riverwalk in Augusta, it doesn’t work that way because of the levee on the river. The levee blocks everything. So this will be a great new addition along the Savannah River that I think will help promote both cities.”