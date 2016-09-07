The Idiot Has Spoken

A new football season is upon us! As are many people, I am thoroughly excited. Football should be one of life’s simple pleasures: Tailgating, unhealthy foods, cold brews and the excitement of the game. What’s not to like? Then some guy has to go and sit down.

In case you haven’t been paying attention, this season’s football drama has been provided by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. No, he didn’t hit and kill a pedestrian while driving drunk, that was Donte Stalworth back in 2009. No, he didn’t knock his girlfriend out cold in an elevator, that was Ray Rice, 2014. No, he didn’t bankroll a massive dogfighting ring, I think we all know who did that one. He sat down. Seems innocent enough, right? Well, he sat down during the national anthem which has gotten a lot of people very upset.

Let me go ahead and say that I don’t like Colin Kaepernick. I never have. It didn’t help that he led the 49ers to a victory over my beloved Atlanta Falcons in the 2012 NFC championship game. I’ll never forgive him for that.

So now he’s sitting during the national anthem before games and a lot of people are furious. There are video opinion pieces, blogs, social media outrage… the usual. With seeing all the coverage and all of the anger, you’d think the guy had stabbed and killed a couple of guys. He didn’t. That was Ray Lewis who, by the way, pled guilty to hiding the evidence and somehow got off with serving only two weeks in jail back in 2000. But, I digress.

Sitting during the national anthem. So that’s what really gets us our panties in a wad? I’ve never been one to fault anyone for what’s important to them. Even if I don’t agree, I’ll at least hear you out. But it seems that not many people are doing that for Kaepernick. It seems that some people can’t get past the idea that he’s disrespecting the flag and/or veterans by not standing.

Fair enough. I, too, feel like it is in poor taste. But, not so much that I won’t hear the guy out. And it pains me to hear him out. Remember, I have a strong, valid dislike of this dude. With every press conference he has, all I can see is that stupid bicep-kissing touchdown celebration, of which there were plenty during that God-forsaken game.

He’s explained that he is sitting to protest the mistreatment of African Americans by police in America. He has promised to continue to kneel during the national anthem until he feels that significant change is happening.

After listening to his press conferences, I was surprised to hear that his cause was well thought out and he seems to be quite educated on the subject. He didn’t say he feels oppressed, as many are alluding to. He denied any disrespect towards veterans; in fact, making a point to support veterans and the sacrifices they have made for his opportunity to play football and make the millions he makes, also for the right he has to protest and speak his mind. Some veterans have returned the respect by standing beside him to show their support for his cause.

Just when I was ready to say “okay, well it’s easy to kneel or sit or claim a cause just to call attention to yourself” Colin took his cause one step further: He pledged his first million dollars of the season to be donated to racial equality causes. Ouch. This now stings. As much as I hate Colin Kaepernick, I feel that racial equality is eminently important. No, throwing money at a problem does not fix it. But now we know the guy is serious and not just looking for extra press time. I don’t care how much money you make, $1,000,000 is a pretty significant hit to the wallet.

Since he’s started doing this, other players have joined him in kneeling during the national anthem. I haven’t heard of any donating money, but I hope it encourages some sort of action. You may not agree with his form of protest and, I’ll agree, the cop/pig socks were a bit much. But most people can tell that there is a problem with our system. No matter what your angle, everyone can see that cops are dying and some innocent people are getting shot and neither things are good. No, not all cops are bad. But not all suspects require excessive force, either. There are problems on both sides of the ball, so to speak.

Colin Kaepernick feels strongly enough about all this to not stand and it’s caused an uproar. If this is not an acceptable form of protest, what is? Should he be out blocking traffic? Should he join some of the violent protests around the country? Just how should one exercise their constitutional right to protest?

I never write columns like this. It’s out of my comfort zone. I also understand that it will change some people’s opinion of me. I got into a Facebook debate, another situation that I usually avoid, over this subject. I was eventually called an idiot and told that I’m probably a liberal, voting for Hillary and I get my facts from social media. Wow. That’s quite the indictment! I guess people will assume what they want.

As far as the idiot part, I earned that title long ago for far better reasons.