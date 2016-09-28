The Misery of Regency Mall

Long concrete barriers now block the wide and once-welcoming entrances into south Augusta’s former Regency Mall.

The more than 800,000-square-foot facility off Gordon Highway and Deans Bridge Road is now literally a shell of its former self.

The towering light poles surrounding the mall have long ago rusted.

Many of the letters from the former Montgomery Ward sign have fallen off the side of the building. The “N” and “E” are still desperately holding on, but it’s clearly a futile attempt.

After all, it has been more than 15 years since Montgomery Ward closed it doors in 2001, following the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

That was the final nail in Regency Mall’s coffin.

Regency Mall’s steady decline began back in 1993 with the sudden departure of the Upton’s department store. But soon after, the mall began suffering more serious financial blows such as the closures of Belk in 1996, which had already converted to an outlet a few years earlier, and the departures of J.B. White and Piccadilly Cafeteria in 1998.

Once the commercial retail businesses left, a small section of Regency Mall was oddly transformed into office space for a few government agencies such as the Richmond County Health Department and the Richmond County Marshal’s Office.

But in 2004, Richmond County Marshal Steve Smith was the final tenant to move out of the mall.

Even though the marshal’s office had the cheapest rent in town with a bill of $1,000 a month for 5,000 square feet of space, the conditions in the building were quickly becoming undesirable and uninhabitable for his employees.

Since that time, the doors have been shut and the vacant mall has remained dark.

These days, weeds are now poking through the mall’s asphalt parking lot and have grown up all around the shopping center’s perimeter.

The facade windows — so modern in appearance when the mall first opened — were long ago reduced to shattered glass and now stand boarded up.

For many local residents, it’s almost laughable to describe Regency Mall as once the “largest shopping mall in Georgia.”

All of that glory is ancient history.

Constructed in July 1978 by renowned developer Edward DeBartolo, Regency Mall was the former home of more than 70 retail store.

Of course, that was almost 40 years ago.

For more than a quarter of its existence, Regency Mall has sat completely empty.

As the trees grow taller around the enormous property, many newcomers to the Augusta area aren’t even aware of Regency Mall’s existence.

But for some in this community, it is the white elephant that simply won’t go away.

“Regency Mall is an eyesore. It has stymied the growth in my community for years,” said Augusta Commissioner Bill Lockett, whose district includes the defunct Regency Mall. “All we can get now in that area are title pawns, Family Dollars and liquor stores. And when you go to a city, you know when you see the title pawns, the Family Dollars and the liquor stores, you are in the poor part of town.”

The entire city has turned a blind eye to the former mall which was once an anchor in this community, Lockett said.

“Having a defunct property such as that is like having a cancer,” he said. “If you don’t take care of it right away, it is going to spread. And that is what has happened there. I mean, it is not only Regency Mall. It has spread to the adjacent residential communities and it’s gotten bad. It is mind-boggling to me. I can’t understand why something wasn’t done years ago.”

Even prior to being elected to the Augusta Commission in 2009, Lockett tried to help promote the redevelopment of the former Regency Mall site, but nothing ever materialized, he said.

“I was working with a committee way before I was elected in 2009 trying to come up with uses for Regency Mall,” he said. “There are so many big-box malls in this country. Some have been torn down, but some have been converted since that time. But we haven’t done anything.”

Lockett says he gets extremely frustrated when he sees neighboring communities capitalize on their empty storefronts and redevelop them into viable businesses.

“Aiken, S.C., had a mall and their primary store shut down, but before they could take the sign down, they had somebody else in,” Lockett said. “With that Kmart in North Augusta, that same thing happened. But, for some reason or another, we can’t emulate that in south Augusta. We have a Kroger that closed. We have a Kmart that is closing down. However, in south Augusta, it seems like the stores close and we don’t ever do anything with them except let them sit there and deteriorate.”

But no one can say local leaders haven’t tried to redevelop Regency Mall over the years, Lockett said.

For almost two decades, there have been myriad proposals for the property.

More than 10 years ago, the city considered it for the site of the future judicial center. Then, there were plans to convert the property into mixed-use residential/office space.

Those plans only got as far as the drawing board.

Finally, The Augusta Chronicle Publisher William S. Morris III proposed an $80 million sports arena, nicknamed the “Billy Barn,” to be built on the 70-acre site in 2004.

But none of those plans ever panned out.

All the while, the mall’s current owner, New York-based Cardinale Holdings LLC, has kept the property in complete limbo with an asking price that has been as high as more than $50 million.

With that kind of price tag, there will never be any potential buyers for the former mall, Lockett said.

“As far as the $50 million asking price, the owners know good and well that nobody is going to pay them three times the market value for that property,” Lockett said. “That is what they’ve been saying for years and years and years, but they haven’t done anything with it except let it sit there. The owners obviously have made no attempt whatsoever to try and sell the property or to upgrade the property.”

Lockett said the owners have used every excuse in the book not to redevelop the land.

“Each time we get a call from the owners saying that the Chinese are interested in it,” Lockett said, chuckling at that notion.

For the past several years, Lockett has suggested that the city explore all of its options regarding the property, including the possible use of eminent domain. But eminent domain would still mean the county would have to shell out millions of dollars for the vacant mall and surrounding land.

“Of course, a fair market value would have to be paid for it,” Lockett said. “But I’ve said eminent domain should be considered; however, it should be utilized as a last resort.”

Just last year, Richmond County Chief Appraiser Alveno Ross told commissioners that the former Regency Mall site consists of three different parcels: the main mall building, the former Montgomery Ward building and the former J.B. White building.

“The principal parcel that you are referring to as the mall currently has a valuation of $2.5 million,” Ross told commissioners last year, adding the former Montgomery Ward building is assessed at $800,000 and the former J.B. White building is assessed at $900,000. “The total value is $4.2 million.”

Ross explained that the tax assessor’s office did adjust the price of the Regency Mall’s main parcel to $11.3 million back in 2009, but the owners objected.

“In 2009, the ownership filed an appeal against that evaluation change,” Ross said, adding that when the appeal went before the Board of Equalization, the value was again set at $2.5 million.

As far as Augusta Commissioner Marion Williams is concerned, he doesn’t believe the city should spend a dime on the former Regency Mall building.

“We had an opportunity here to get that building years ago, but because of the conversation that we kept having week after week after week about it, somebody saw our interest and went and bought the facility,” Williams said. “They had the money to do it and now they are letting it just sit there.”

That is simply the unfortunate reality the city is facing, Williams said.

“We could have bought that building for $5 million, but we chose not to,” Williams said, explaining that the city once considered it for the site of the judicial center.

Now, the city must live with that decision, he said.

“The owners are following the guidelines,” Williams told the Augusta Commission during a recent discussion of the current state of Regency Mall. “They are doing what we asked them to do. The only issue I can see is we have an ordinance about keeping a building boarded up. I think our ordinance says a building can be boarded up for a year.”

Clearly, Regency Mall has far exceeded that timeframe, but Williams warned that the mall’s owners aren’t alone in violating that city ordinance.

“We have got some buildings, not just that building, but buildings all over this county that have been boarded up 15 to 20 years,” Williams said. “So if we are going to do something, we might need to address that issue with all of our buildings and let people know we are getting aggressive about that. But you can’t just pick on Regency Mall.”

Augusta Commissioner Ben Hasan agreed, adding there were three major problems that he sees facing the future of Regency Mall.

“Number one, we don’t own it, so there is little we can do,” Hasan said. “Number two, we are not necessarily considering, at this point, a public-private partnership. And, number three, we are not ready to probably move into the area of eminent domain. So, those three things concern me in terms of trying to have a full-blown public conversation on this.”

For years, Williams said he had also heard people suggest that the former Regency Mall location would be an ideal spot for a future outlet mall.

That myth needs to finally be put to rest, he said.

“We have not grown to the capacity that we need to have two malls,” Williams said. “Most developers don’t put major outlet stores in an area unless there is 500,000 plus people there. They don’t build an outlet mall in a city with 250,000 people because we can’t support both malls. So, an outlet mall won’t work because 80 percent of your people are going to shop at the outlet mall and that is going to put the other mall out of business.”

Commissioners were told that fact more than a decade ago by George Patty, then the executive director of the county’s planning and zoning department.

“Can you say white elephant?” Patty told the Metro Spirit back in 2003, expressing his own frustration over the quickly deteriorating Regency Mall. “It will never be a retail mall again, I can tell you that. Retail mall developers won’t look at it unless it’s on an interstate system — unless it’s just stronger than green onions, like in downtown Atlanta or something.”

Patty believed any future development of the site would have to involve tearing down the mall structure and pumping serious cash into the property.

“I would think you would have to tear that building down to do anything with it,” Patty said. “It’s going to take a big infusion of cash and some big ideas to get anything going there. Someone with some really deep pockets is going to have to step in because it was a poor location from the get-go and it hasn’t gotten any better.”

More than a decade ago, politicians from south Augusta were already seeing the writing on the wall.

“Just based on my observations, I don’t think the owners are ever going to do anything with it,” former Augusta Commissioner Andy Cheek predicted back in 2003. “It pretty much seems like the owners have just locked the doors and walked away from it, leaving Regency Mall a very sad situation.”

Ever since the mall closed its retail doors, it has been a political hot potato for almost every elected official from south Augusta.

Everyone from former Mayor Larry Sconyers to Augusta commissioners J.B. Powell, Ulmer Bridges, Moses Todd, Jimmy Smith, Bobby Hankerson, Andy Cheek, Richard Colclough and now Lockett have been unable to transform the former Regency Mall location, often referred to as “the center of the county,” into anything beneficial.

Lockett, who has about three months left in his final term on the Augusta Commission, said he can’t help but feel the deep frustration regarding the entire situation.

“That’s what gets me. It is just to the point now that I really want to throw my hands up in the air and scream,” Lockett said, adding that Regency Mall has become the symbol of a struggling south Augusta. “But, no. I refuse to quit.”

Instead, less than two months ago, he requested Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis and his office explore potential options for the redevelopment of Regency Mall.

“I think I have jumped into it already,” Davis told the commission in late July.

Meanwhile, Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias, along with state Sen. Harold Jones II and Richmond County Tax Commissioner Steven Kendrick, also asked the commission to approve creating a south Augusta development authority specifically designated to revive retail in south Augusta.

But that’s not all the recent news regarding Regency Mall.

In addition, Augusta Commissioner Sean Frantom said that The Augusta Film Office was also talking to potential investors about possibly turning the former mall into studio space.

“The Augusta Film Office has had direct conversations with the owners and possible investors about having production companies using that facility,” Frantom told the commission a few months ago. “So there have been discussions about that facility.”

While such efforts may sound good, Williams is still extremely skeptical about any future development of the Regency Mall property. He insists that he’s heard it all before.

“Now, that is a huge facility,” Williams said of Regency Mall. “If the film industry can come in here and use it, so be it. I think that would be great. I don’t know if that would work or not, but if they’ve got some people that they are talking to who are willing to invest and get with the owners and rent, buy, sell or whatever, I’m all for that.”

But when it comes to the Regency Mall property, Williams said he will believe it when he sees it.

“Sure. Something needs to be done with it, but I haven’t seen anything yet,” Williams said, adding that he hasn’t heard any updates regarding the property from the mayor’s office. “Anybody can do it. If the mayor can do it, that’s good. But I think he would have done it by now though if he could have done it.”

Williams also knows whenever the spotlight is on the mall, the price tag always changes.

“I know one thing for sure: the more conversation we have, the more the price goes up,” Williams said. “It is as simple as that.”