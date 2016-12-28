The Power of Rev. William Barber II

When the Rev. Dr. William Barber II stepped onto the stage at the Democratic National Convention this summer, he made a call to action that brought the audience to its feet.
He warned that people cannot continue to ignore the nation’s mounting problems regarding issues such as gun violence, immigration and the racial tension between the police and minority communities.
There are forces, he said, that are intent to “stop the heart of our democracy.”
“We are being called like our forefathers and foremothers to be the moral defibrillators of our time,” Barber told the audience at the Democratic National Convention. “We will shock this nation and fight for justice for all.”
Barber, the pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, N.C., and the president of the North Carolina NAACP, will be the keynote speaker at the 10th Annual Interfaith Celebration presented by the Progressive Religious Coalition on Thursday, January 5, at Tabernacle Baptist Church.
“I think having Rev. Barber speak here is probably serendipitous because of the way people are feeling about the results of the election this year,” said the Rev. Dr. Gaye Ortiz of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Augusta, who is also a member of the Progressive Religious Coalition. “But it is not so much the election. It is the things that have been unleashed by it: All the tendencies towards closed-mindedness and intolerance.”
When Barber speaks, he exposes the roots of these problems and inspires people to address these issues instead of ignoring them, Ortiz said.
“He has got tremendous energy and a sense of urgency that we need,” she said. “Because a lot of us feel like we should just crawl back under the covers for the next four years and that is not going to happen.”
Turning your back on these issues will only make them worse, Ortiz said.
“I think Augusta has a lot of energy that is not really being engaged,” she said. “So that is why I am hoping he will come here and just galvanize everyone and we’ll talk about the issues that really need to be worked on in a progressive way.”
