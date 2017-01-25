The Stone Family Stands Proud

Georgia Sen. Jesse Stone, a Republican from Waynesboro, has a lot to be proud of this month.

He was recently appointed to serve as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee for the 2017 Legislative Session by the Senate Committee on Assignments.

That’s nothing to sneeze at, for sure.

“I am privileged to have the opportunity to serve as Chairman for the Judiciary Committee,” Stone recently stated in a press release. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate to further improve and refine Georgia’s legal framework.”

Fellow Republicans were thrilled with the appointment.

“Sen. Stone has distinguished himself as a leader in the Senate, someone who is committed to advancing the interests of every Georgia citizen,” Lt. Governor Casey Cagle also stated. “I look forward to his work as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and am confident Sen. Stone will bring a great deal of insight to the legislation that comes before his committee.”

The compliments didn’t end there.

“The Georgia Senate is composed of individuals with a breadth of talent and experience,” President Pro Tem David Shafer (R-Duluth) also stated in the press release. “I believe our new committee chairs and members have the right expertise to address critical issues. I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure that Georgia’s priorities are the Senate’s priorities.”

Stone was soaring this past week until someone decided to unfairly attack his wife, Amanda Stone.

A Tea Party supporter and grassroots activist Debbie Dooley decided to admonish Jesse Stone because his wife, Amanda, and his daughter participated in the Augusta Solidarity March this past Saturday.

“As a grassroots leader that worked hard to elect Donald Trump and supported him from the beginning, it is disappointing to see the family (wife, daughter) of Republican state senator and Judiciary Chairman Jesse Stone being such a big part of today’s march against President Trump,” Dooley wrote. “The march contained such vile displays of anti-Americanism and even terrorist language from people like Madonna. Stone is supposed to be the leader of a Committee that oversees legislation dealing with criminal activity, something contained in the marchers’ verbal attacks and the violence against Inauguration goers. Shame on them, and shame on any Republican leader that does not strongly condemn this. He needs to step down from his Judiciary Committee chairmanship.”

Well, let’s just say, Amanda Stone didn’t take that political threat against her husband lying down.

Amanda Stone quickly went to Facebook to set the record straight.

“I understand that many women did not feel that the Women’s March represented them but I encourage you to read the Mission and Vision Statement of the Women’s March so that you will at least understand why so many women worldwide marched yesterday,” she posted. “There were so many various reasons why people marched yesterday, I am almost certain that you could have found some common ground with the marchers. And, let me say again….Love Thy Neighbor.”

While some people continued to attack her decision to march in Augusta with her daughter, Amanda Stone took the high ground.

“It never occurred to me not to march…I have always been a person who stands up for the voiceless,” Amanda Stone wrote over the weekend. “I am not going to apologize to anyone for doing what my heart and soul feels is right! #LoveThyNeighbor.”

She went on to post another positive message this week.

“I am so THANKFUL that I live in a country where I am FREE to march, protest, or not!” Amanda Stone posted. “So grateful to those who made that possible! I really think that if nothing else, we, in the USA, should all be able to agree with this! #LOVETHYNEIGHBOR.”

Stand proud, Amanda Stone.

Love thy neighbor, folks.