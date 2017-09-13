The Victims of DUI

When people get on the road each day, they don’t realize the dangers they could be facing. Dangers that are easily preventable if other drivers would simply stop and think. Here in Georgia, almost 25 percent of all traffic accidents in the state of Georgia include drunken-driving fatalities.

Over the past five years, an average of more than 300 impaired-driving deaths occurred each year in the Peach State, according to the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

That’s about 1,500 people killed in a drunken driving-related accident in the past five years.

Each one of those lives matter.

Jordan White’s life mattered.

She was a beautiful, silly, absolutely one-of-a-kind 19-year-old who was excited to be attending Augusta University after graduating from Evans High School.

But five years ago this week, Jordan was killed by a drunk driver on Washington Road in Evans. Her death has left a permanent hole in the hearts of her family and friends.

Jordan and the 1,500 other Georgians killed by drunk drivers in the past five years could still be here today.

They could be laughing, loving and making this world a little brighter.

It’s up to you.

Each day in this country, approximately 28 people die as a result of drunken-driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

That’s one person every 53 minutes.

It doesn’t have to be that way.

An average drunk driver has driven intoxicated more than 80 times before his or her first arrest, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

There are more than 300,000 incidents of drinking and driving each day in this country, but only about 3,200 of those drunk drivers are caught and arrested, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Drunk drivers are out there, and the results are deadly.

Please stop drinking and driving.

You never know who will be the next victim.

Jordan is the daughter of Metro Spirit Publisher Joe White. Her mother is Jackie Rhodes White and her stepmom is Ashley Landrum White.