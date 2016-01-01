The Whine Line

Ron Cross is the mean, crotchety, racist grandpa no one wants at the dinner table, but whom they tolerate anyway, because they’re waiting on their inheritance. But he’s also the kind who’ll die and leave everything to his dogs, because they can’t see who he really is.

Frankly, I like Deke. Is it possible he can take over 3pm to 7pm too and class that slot up for the listeners?

The recent article on prostitution presents the tip of the iceberg, highlighting two local ‘Asian Massage Parlors’ that only recently got busted. One of them is still open for business! It seems our police have better things to do than bother with this issue. A follow-up inquiry on the escort and body rub postings on BackPage and Craigslist is warranted.

Interesting that the commenter chooses South Africa of all the African countries to tout. What makes it superior to the others?

Did I hear the news correctly that Grovetown did not want to fine that dog owner for the death of those goats? Is that owner going to at least pay for the goats?

I listened to Deke during his new morning talk radio program the other day for about ten minutes. It’s more fun to watch paint dry.

This is my whine about the employee at the checkout lane of the Wrightsboro road [name redacted]. Honey, if you find yourself refusing to perform your job duties because your finger nails are extending beyond your finger tip and could become damaged or fall off if you have to lift a box, it’s time to find a different job, or lose the fake nails, please. You read the details of the position when you completed the job application (or at least you should have), so as a customer we don’t want to hear you as an employee say “I can’t do that.”

Where is Josh Ruffin? Without him, ya’ll are just a weekly Augusta Chronical/Comical.

Part of me hopes the extremist GOP gets everything on its Christmas wish list, so people will finally see how toxic the party is. Go ahead. Yank health care. Destroy labor unions. Abolish the EPA, the FDA, and the DOE. Roll back the freedoms guaranteed to women and minorities (because apparently rights are only absolute when referring to gun ownership). The GOP-backed corporate robber-barons and politicians will keep amassing wealth and you will see none of it, you damn fools.

I am wondering what will happen if Trump doesn’t follow through with the campaign promises and doesn’t satisfy the hopes of his more militant followers. I believe he is riding a savage tiger and should be afraid to dismount. The election is over (except for the Electoral College decision) but the more dangerous and unhinged Trump followers are still attacking the Democrats with words and, as in the Comet Ping Pong bizarre episode) are willing to bring out the big guns. I’ve never seen an election like this or a president-elect like this one. America has a dangerous four years ahead. I hope this term does not include violence and we should try to remain calm and not encourage any fighting over politics. If provoked, do not respond except with calmness and kindness. Try to unite and reject hatred.

So Trump believes, as stated several times in his campaign rants while expressing his deep affection for Vlad De Pootin, in relaxing NATO sanctions on Russia, whose leader continues to invade neighboring countries, murder opposition politicians, have radioactive isotopes slipped into the food of a very outspoken journalist (cooking him from the inside out in 2 weeks), encourage the murder of gays and lesbians in Russia, as well as jailing the female band Pussy Riot for their anti-Putin songs. These same NATO sanctions killed a 500 billion deal between Tillerson’s Exxon Mobil with the state-owned Rosneft drilling company in Russia to drill in the Arctic (state-owned simply meaning Putin would be the greatest financial beneficiary). It doesn’t take a genius to see the 500 billion reasons Putin was desperate to keep Hillary out of the White House at all costs, especially when Trump was working so furiously to normalize Russia’s behavior on the world stage. Where are your tax returns Trump? How much of your revenue stream comes from some seriously nasty anti-American governments and/or individuals? Hillary released 30 years of tax returns, so, again, where are your returns?