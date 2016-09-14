They Grow Up So Fast

My daughter did something this week that I hoped she would never do. She turned 12.

Not that I hoped she wouldn’t make it to 12. I guess that sounds bad. No, I, like many parents, wish she would stay my sweet little innocent baby girl.

I met No. 3 when she had just turned 2. The youngest of my stepchildren, she instantly became my little buddy. She loved me to death and the feeling was mutual. While not much has changed about that part, recently I woke up to discover that my sweet little girl had suddenly become a beautiful young woman.

What. The. Hell.

It doesn’t stop there. My oldest son, No. 2, one day, all of a sudden, became as tall as me. Now, he’s maybe even taller. He’ll be driving in a little over a year. Which means he’ll be getting his learner’s permit and driving me around after his next birthday in December.

Wait a minute, what?! That’s only three months away! How is all this happening? I’m not supposed to have children this old! I’m only 20… 30… uhh, never mind.

These two are growing up and they are embracing all of it, much like I did at their age. Now, the reason my mother started clinging to my youth when I was this age is coming more into focus. I didn’t understand it at the time, but I do now. But it still doesn’t excuse her from calling me ‘Krissy” during my teenage years. Yes, “Krissy.” Mom, really? You’re calling a teenage boy “Krissy.” I believe that can be filed under “cruel and unusual.” But I digress. I, at least, haven’t resorted to calling either of them any new overly effeminate nicknames. When you’re done laughing at me, you can move on to the rest of this column.

To make matters worse, No.s 2 and 3 have moved into this realm of being constantly embarrassed by their parents. Not that we try to embarrass them, it’s like they’re just embarrassed that they even have parents. This stings a little.

As many parents do, we feel like we’re pretty cool parents, much cooler than my parents were. I mean, we have cool jobs, we dress decidedly not parenty… well, other than my shoes that have been dubbed as “Dad Shoes” by more than one person. Also, I guess I can see that my ’93 Astro van isn’t the coolest vehicle from which to be dropped off. And I am always getting on to them about things that they think are ridiculous.

Wait a minute, I am my parents! I can’t believe it! How did this happen? I’m not sure I can handle it. Is this one of those mid-life crisis things? Make it stop!

With all this adolescence going on in the house, there is still hope: No. 4. He just turned 8 and recently told me that he doesn’t want to grow up. Who says youth is lost on the young? He still loves for us to visit him at school for lunch, he explodes with excitement when we come home from work, still thinks of me as his hero and wants to do everything Daddy does. I cherish every moment of it because I know that he, too, will one day be embarrassed by my mere existence.