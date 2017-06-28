Time To Outlaw Municipal Buttholery

Our District Attorney was eager to explain her dilemma, unfortunately, it was an explanation I saw coming a mile down the road.

I took a screen shot of the call log, you see it smack dab in the middle of this page. 27 minutes. I called her the instant I signed off the air Tuesday night, and there is your proof right there. 27 minutes. Hand to Heaven, it was pure frustration and aggravation I heard in the detailed explanation from our newly minted Augusta Judicial Circuit DA, Natalie Paine.

“I know it stinks, I know it is ridiculous, but there was no way our Grand Jury could find that the behavior (involved with “Tractorgate”) violated the law….” she said.

The willful misuse of municipal resources, and publicly salaried employees, is apparently *NOT* specifically illegal in the State of Georgia.

Who knew?

Whatever happened was reason enough to terminate incredibly popular Landfill Director Mark Johnson, and put the reputations and behaviors of about a half dozen other public employees in a very bad light. And rightfully so. Apparently, taxpayer owned heavy equipment and resources are routinely farmed out for all types of unofficial work, and the construction inventories of private contractors and the city government are traded off and passed around so often that there is often confusion as to who owns what, who is using what, and for what, at any given time.

But hey, everyone is buddy-buddy, so if a friend needs thousands of dollars of work done on his private property 3 counties down the road, who cares if a salaried county employee signs up to do it during work hours? If the dude falls off the tractor 50 miles outside the city and his legs are squished, what possible concern should officials have about who picks up the Medi-Vac helicopter ride and 100 thousand dollars worth of reattachment surgery and workman’s comp?

It is stupid. It is sloppy. It is ill-advised. And yes, it looks crooked as all mighty Hell, but guess what, it ain’t illegal in Georgia.

Try performing barber duties in Georgia without a license, and you are guilty of a misdemeanor. Perform dental work on a 17 year old girl without parental approval, prison time. Be found in possession of eagle feathers…we may never see you again.

But “borrow” a piece of taxpayer owned heavy equipment and the publicly salaried employee who operates it for a full day, no worries.

We gotta fix this.

Cops figured out a long, long time ago that some improper public behavior just defies routine explanation or tolerance. They needed a law to throw at “buttholes” who publicly display acts of “buttholery.” A statute that allowed them to use common sense to arrest and charge a citizen who was acting like a damn fool, but whose specific behavior was impossible to predict or prohibit by statute. And thus the “disorderly conduct” charge was invented.

It has been called the “bastard law of the municipal code” because it is often so hideously vague that you could be prosecuted under the charge for a rowdy game of checkers, sneezing in someone’s face, or even a cafeteria foodfight.

One legal website describes the “catch-all” statutes like this: “Disorderly conduct laws are very broadly written, to describe any conduct that disturbs the peace or “endangers the morals, health, or safety of a community”.

What exactly determines disorderly conduct varies from one jurisdiction to another. Most state disorderly conduct laws specifically state that misconduct is what constitutes the offense. Acts such as the use of vulgar and obscene language in a public place, loitering, inciting violence, and harassment of passengers on public transportation, have all been regarded as disorderly conduct in a court of law in varying states.”

Bottom line, if a cop doesn’t like what you are doing, and can make a reasonable case that your behavior is unreasonable, he can charge you with “disorderly conduct.” Beating the wrap in court depends on a number of factors, but generally speaking, if the “butthole” factor in your behavior is high, you will likely be convicted.

After this week’s findings from the Grand Jury that the ridiculously well documented and indefensible decisions and actions of about half a dozen city employees did NOT constitute a violation of existing law, we obviously need a catch-all “butthole disorderly conduct” statute drawn up for government employees and officials TOOT SWEET!

It should go like this: “Any municipal employee or elected official misusing or misdirecting public funds, equipment, or salaried employees in such a manner that defies normal practice, or offends the sensibilities of reasonably intelligent and mature persons, contrary to normal and accepted business and/or legal procedures, may be charged with DISORDERLY CONDUCT BY A PUBLIC EMPLOYEE.”

BOOM. There you have it. Problem solved!

If Natalie Paine had this statute in hand, there would have been several indictments handed down this week instead of none, and no sound of the audible chuckles of the “good old boys” who got away with yet another scheme in good old Augusta.

Indictments or not, the “buttholery” factor in this mess was extremely high.