Tips for the Manners Impaired

Can we talk about manners for a minute? I’m not gonna mention the teenage driver who honked at me and made a “you idiot” gesture at me the other day. I wanted to get out and calmly tell him I had to cross all lanes of traffic quickly to make a U-Turn, but I didn’t. I won’t complain about kids who don’t say please and thank you without prompting.

We don’t need to go on and on about children still living under an adult’s roof. We need to talk about adults, and let’s focus on the rude ones.

The problem here is the rude ones probably won’t read this. If they do, it’s likely they’ll not realize we’re talking to them. I’ve got a minute to try,

If someone lets you out in traffic, it’s polite to wave. There’s not much effort involved in offering a wave, or even a nod of acknowledgement. Likewise, how about letting people out in traffic, too? If traffic is reduced to a crawl as it is, letting one car out ahead of you isn’t going to impact your day greatly. You know it’s true, and with all the road construction going on in Augusta, it’ll take a village to get anyone anywhere on time.

If the grocery store checker person is ringing up your groceries, get off the dadgum phone. Unless you are the POTUS, it’s probably not that urgent. If you’re the POTUS, you probably have several folks who can handle it for you, too. If you’re not the POTUS, I’d guess it can wait. If it can’t wait, maybe you shouldn’t be in line at the grocery store.

If you’re in the grocery store, it’s perfectly acceptable to be a little zoned out while making purchase decisions. It happens to the best of us. I’m a little less tolerant of blatant disregard for passersby in the aisles.

If you’re on Facebook, Twitter or any other place on the internet, you don’t have to tell everyone else how wrong and dumb they are. To quote Michael Rock of Live Life Happy, “Many people don’t know this, but it’s possible to read something you don’t agree with on the internet and simply move on with your life.” I couldn’t have said it better myself and, thanks to Michael, I didn’t have to.

If you’re going through a doorway, it won’t hurt to glance behind you, real quick-like, to see if anyone is there. I know, I know. You’re in such a hurry that waiting one extra second means you’ll be late to buy that shirt, but doesn’t it suck to have a door slam in your face? The person following you in to the store thinks so, too.

If you eat out, tip your server. Nine out of 10 times, whatever problems you have aren’t the fault of the server. When problems do arise, kindly ask your server what’s going on. Kindly. If you keep things cordial you greatly increase your chances of having the problem solved. When the problem’s solved, tip your server. It pays to tip well. Trust me. If you can’t afford to tip well, you should probably avoid restaurants with table service. Tipping is a part of the cost of eating out. It’s a privilege. Treating your server like crap is not.

If you work in public, be nice to the public. Not many people love to go to work. Everyone loves nice people. If you go in public, be nice to the public. Everyone’s in such a hurry and often courtesy and manners are the first things to go. Say “thank you” when someone helps you. Help someone when they need it. Look people in the eyes and, hey, let’s smile a little. Can’t we all just get along? Please?