Tough Customer

Like most people, I value good customer service.

I was reminded of this the other night. I was buying tape for my daughter. Duct tape, to be exact. My daughter has this way of going, “Hey I need XYZ for a school project. Yes, I do need it by tomorrow.”

Anyway, I’m in one of those stores with “Dollar” in the name. I quickly find the tape and notice a “25 percent discount — taken at register” sticker by the price. Score!

But, when I mentioned it at the register, the guy behind the register called over the manager, telling her about the discount. As she rounded the counter, I heard her say, “that’s highly unlikely.” I didn’t just happen to hear this. She said it loud enough that I would hear it. I offered to show her the sticker if she didn’t believe me.

In my head, I could see myself telling them that they could keep their tape or, better yet, where they could stick that tape and that I was taking my money elsewhere. But, this place was super close to my house and I was far too lazy to drive anywhere else. She did apply the discount, after all. I was just really surprised to hear the comment.

I’m not one of those “customers are always right” kind of people. Some people tend to take advantage of that. In fact, if the manager had told me that I misunderstood the discount or whatever, I’d gladly have accepted that. But I do think that if you don’t like dealing with customers, you shouldn’t be in customer service. There are plenty of jobs where you don’t have to deal with the general public.

Trust me, I get it. I deal with the public every day. I have to sound happy every day of my life, no matter what my mood may be: grouchy, depressed, mad, sad or whatever. I still have to sound like I’m really excited to be hearing Justin Bieber for the sixth time today. There are plenty of days where I feel like not turning the mic on at all.

But since I’m on the subject of customer service, I wanted to take a chance to say “thank you” to the staff at Zaxby’s on Columbia Road. It’s a delayed thank you, but a thank you nonetheless.

Months ago, I stopped in with my kids after my son’s basketball game to get a late dinner on the way home. It wasn’t until after we ordered that I noticed that we walked in just a minute or two before they closed. For food service industry workers: we were “those” people. I apologized profusely to no avail. They assured me that we were fine and they were more than happy to serve us, even cheerily chatting us up as they swept and mopped, never once trying to rush us out so they could close and get home. My kids still talk about how nice they were.

When we left that night, I told myself that I’d write their manager and tell them how great their staff was to us that night. I never did, so this is my sort of open letter… unless I get “Whine-Lined” and “Zaxby’s” turns into “(name redacted).”