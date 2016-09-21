Tough Road Ahead for Paine College

Emotions have run extremely high across Paine College’s campus this week.

Students have gone from learning over the weekend that Augusta’s historically African-American college had lost its accreditation through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to suddenly having that decision reversed, at least for the time being, less than two days later.

Late in the day on Monday, September 19, U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash Jr. entered a preliminary injunction reinstating Paine College as a member of SACSCOC and restoring its accreditation.

The injunction was issued at the request of Paine College after it filed a federal lawsuit seeking declaratory, monetary and injunctive relief from SACSCOC’s actions.

As a result of the judge’s decision, Paine College will remain accredited “until further notice,” and enrolled students will be allowed to continue to receive financial aid.

However, the university is still on probation.

To say that this has been a tough few days for Dr. Samuel Sullivan, president of Paine College, is putting it mildly.

“We get knocked down many times in our lifetime, but we always get up and we always stand up and stand for something,” Sullivan said. “And that is what we are about here at Paine: Standing for something.”

During a two-hour public meeting at the Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel on Paine College’s campus on September 19 prior to the judge’s ruling, Sullivan didn’t sugarcoat the tremendous challenges facing the almost 135-year-old university.

“I’m here to answer any questions you have,” Sullivan told the audience filled with former and current students, as well as more than 100 concerned citizens. “No question is out of bounds. I will let you know what I know. I won’t try to sugarcoat anything. I just want you to know that we are here to continue to be as open as we can, be as transparent as we can and to be as honest as we can about our fight.”

While the SACSCOC voted to remove Paine College from its membership back in June because it claimed the college failed to meet three financial standards after being on probation since 2014, Sullivan said the university wasn’t allowed to present this year’s audited financial statements during its recent hearing before the commission.

Those 2016 audited statements are proof of the college’s tremendous financial growth over the past year, Sullivan said.

In a 90-page federal lawsuit, Paine College clearly spelled out its “unfair treatment” by the commission and the “viciousness of this process,” Sullivan said.

“This is a messy situation. There is no doubt about it,” Sullivan said. “And nobody should be fooled that this isn’t going to be a messy fight. We expect that, but we are prepared to do whatever we have to do.”

And while calling the process as “vicious” may seem harsh, Sullivan said there is no other way to clearly describe the manner in which Paine College was treated by the SACSCOC.

“I don’t say that with any sense of joy or any sense of pride,” Sullivan said. “But I am telling you that we believe the way that this has gone so far is a matter that needs to be discussed, if it comes to that, in a court of law.”

In addition, Sullivan believes Paine College is not alone in the poor manner in which it’s been treated by the commission. He told the audience at the Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel that he thought many of the historic black colleges were also being treated unfairly.

“It would appear that there is a concerted effort by many involved in the Southern Association to remove all of us from membership and we’ve got to do something about that,” Sullivan said, as the audience applauded. “It’s about fairness and we just have to make sure that we do everything we can to bring that about. It is not so much about easiness, it’s about fairness.”

While Sullivan admitted that Paine College has lost “a lot of support” from the community over the past couple of months, he insisted that the majority of Augustans still stand behind the university and its future.

“When I took this job a little bit more than a year ago, we were facing 10 sanctions,” Sullivan told the audience. “They now have removed all but three of those sanctions.”

That is significant improvement over the past 12 months, Sullivan insisted, adding that he was not going to give up until Paine College is not only accredited, but also off probation.

“I believe in my heart that this was a calling,” Sullivan said. “I believe in my heart that over the now 50 plus years that I’ve been in higher education that the Lord has prepared me for this particular challenge. And I believe deeply that the Lord will not leave me. The Lord will be with me as we continue to struggle.”

But while many members of the audience appreciated Sullivan’s dedication and commitment to the college, they wanted to know exactly how much money it would take to make Paine College financially stable in the eyes of the SACSCOC.

“How much money is enough?” one man asked from the back of the chapel.

Sullivan said the SACSCOC doesn’t provide an exact number; however, the commission wants a university to take in more money than it spends, which has been a challenge for Paine considering the sizable debt the university was facing when it was first placed on probation.

“When I took the job, we had accounts receivable of $2.3 million. That means students owed us $2.3 million in tuition money from previous years,” Sullivan said. “And you may ask, ‘How do you allow that kind of growth in student receivables?’ This school has always been sympathetic to the fact that many of our students come without family resources or personal resources. Many of them come and the light goes on while they are here.”

But after the school was placed on probation and its financial status was reviewed, Sullivan said Paine College had to “draw a line in the sand” and tell students that they needed to either pay the amount they owed or leave the university.

“Many students could not afford to come back to Paine,” Sullivan said. “We were left with a sizable amount of accounts receivables and some of it we had to write off.”

In the past, the school also borrowed a lot of money from a line of credit to assist with its operational needs, Sullivan said.

“We owe a lot of people a lot of money,” Sullivan admitted. “We find ourselves in a lot of debt.”

While Sullivan did not provide an exact figure, he did say the university purchased several apartment buildings a few years ago that the college is now attempting to sell to help pay off some of the money it owes.

“We now know that we cannot afford to keep them,” Sullivan said of the apartment buildings. “So, we are trying to revert those properties into cash.”

The university also began a football program a few years ago, but abandoned the team in 2015 because it cost the college approximately $1 million a year.

Paine College’s previous board of trustees revived the football program in 2012 after a 50-year hiatus. The college played a limited football schedule in 2013 before starting its full program during the 2014 fall semester. Paine ended the 2014 season with a 2-8 record and an enormous amount of debt.

Despite such financial setbacks, Sullivan said he was extremely proud of the fact that the university had raised more than $4.1 million over the past year, but, in the eyes of the the SACSCOC, “one point on a graph a trend does not make,” he said.

It is Paine College’s job to prove to the commission that the university has “turned the corner,” he said.

“We are saying, ‘Give us a break. Give us a chance. Let us continue to show that this community supports this school to the extent that we would have money year after year,’” Sullivan said. “This past year was the greatest fundraising year that this institution has ever had. That’s what I’m told. We raised more than $4 million to support Paine College, but we are not finished.”

It is time for the Augusta community to realize that Paine College has a $25 million economic impact on this city, he said.

“It would be a shame to lose it,” Sullivan said.

He then opened up the floor to questions from the audience for more than an hour.

“I will stay here and answer questions as long as you want,” he said. “I am not going to leave here until the last question is answered.”

There was a flood of both supporters of Paine College and concerned students who approached the microphone to get their questions answered.

One of the main questions was whether Paine College had any alternative plans other than pursuing the SACSCOC for its accreditation.

Sullivan said Paine College is considering applying for accreditation with the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools, which is also recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, because of its affiliation with the Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church and the United Methodist Church.

“The criteria is very similar except for TRACS there needs to be a clearly defined mission that reflects the Christian values of the institution,” Sullivan said.

However, Sullivan was honest with many of the students from Paine College who were sitting in the audience.

He said if the college does not receive accreditation from either organizations, that means no students would be allowed to receive federal financial aid.

“If all else fails, in terms of accreditation, then it would be likely that Paine would close,” he said, adding it would be an “unfortunate decision,” but the university wouldn’t have much choice. “It would be very likely that this school would shut down.”

A former Paine College student, Taylor Young, said she was extremely upset by the fact that many of the university’s financial problems began under the leadership of the college’s former president, Dr. George Bradley.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think one of the main questions that a lot of people have in here is that the problems with Paine College’s financial deficit started under the previous president,” Young said. “So, why wasn’t there ever any criminal charges pressed against him?”

The audience enthusiastically applauded Young’s question.

It was under Bradley’s leadership that Paine College was first placed on probation by the SACSCOC more than two years ago because the university was found to be in violation of several standards including fiscal stability, control of finances and the handling of federal student financial aid programs.

While Bradley eventually resigned in the summer of 2014, claiming he wished to “spend more time with his family,” the former president had been under fire from dissatisfied Paine College alumni, staff, faculty and students.

In fact, a website called The Paine Project was created in early 2014 that demanded Bradley step down as president.

The website, thepaineproject.net, claimed Bradley brought “unprecedented mismanagement to the college’s financial and fiscal affairs, and intimidation and threats to faculty, staff, and students.”

When Sullivan was asked about Bradley and the former administration’s actions, he insisted that he had no reason to believe that the previous administration had anything but “good intentions” during its leadership of the college.

“It is unfortunate that those good intentions didn’t turn out the way they were intended,” Sullivan said.

However, Sullivan said the university and the former president had an “agreement” in place that would “prohibit the institution from pressing any kinds of charges.”

A few minutes later, Young returned to the microphone for a follow-up question.

“You said before there was a contract signed and that no criminal charges would be pressed against him?” Young asked. “Now, I have a hard time understanding that because how can a contract be given to someone when they break the law?”

The crowd again applauded Young’s question.

Sullivan simply explained that sometimes agreements are put in place where a university’s board of trustees and a president agree to certain conditions prior to an employee’s departure.

However, Sullivan said he could not specifically comment on any such arrangement.

“I am not trying to pass judgment,” Sullivan said. “I don’t know.”

Near the end of the two-hour discussion, former Paine College professor Dr. Mallory Millender approached the microphone to address the crowd.

He told the faculty and students that he was disheartened by the fact that only one of the Augusta commissioners had attended the meeting at Paine College that morning.

Only Commissioner Dennis Williams was present in the audience. The other nine commissioners and Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis weren’t in attendance.

“I tried not to say this, but I have to say this,” Millender said. “I am not satisfied with the city and its support.”

At the beginning of this year, Sullivan and representatives from Paine College met with City Administrator Janice Allen Jackson to discuss the fact that the university needed to raise about $3 million to help get its finances in order.

However, the issue has deeply divided members of the Augusta Commission.

Some commissioners, such as former Paine College alum Bill Fennoy, strongly support helping out the university financially, while other commissioners view Paine College as a private institution that needs to stand on its own feet.

Millender said he knows every single one of the commissioners, as well as the mayor, and he was highly disappointed that they haven’t taken a more vocal stand on the future of Paine College.

“It takes six votes to do anything in Augusta,” Millender said. “We have six black commissioners. They can do anything they want to do. I have said this before, they can save Paine College or they can allow Paine to die.”

It is time for the city to take a stand, he said.

The Augusta Commission needs to support Paine College, Millender told the audience.

“That’s our money,” Millender said, looking around the chapel. “We need our money.”

Following the two-hour meeting with the public, Sullivan said he is confident that Paine College will continue to stand for another 135 years.

“We don’t expect to lose,” Sullivan said, adding that he and the university’s board of trustees take their fiduciary responsibility very seriously. “I’m not going to squander one nickel of your money. I can promise you that.”

For anyone interested in helping to support Paine College, visit paine.edu/supportpainecollege.aspx