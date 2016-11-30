Trump Driving the Left Nuts, and We Love It!

The election of Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving!

Just when I think he can’t top the things he has already publicly said and done to confound pundits, career bureaucrats and the media elite, I’ll be damned if he doesn’t step right up and knock another one over the fence. He is the Babe Ruth of “politically incorrect” one liners. Actually, he is Babe Ruth on steroids. So technically that makes him the Barry Bonds of “politically incorrect” one liners. I stand corrected.

So Tuesday, when asked about citizens who burn the American flag, President-Elect Trump released this on Twitter:

“Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag — if they do, there must be consequences — perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!”

Makes sense to me. Of course, the Left lost their collective minds.

Like this:

No, VOX, there is no attempt to “silence dissent.” As a matter of fact, there is no attempt to even draft legislation limiting flag burning. All Trump’s statement represented was his opinion about flag burning. An opinion with which the vast and overwhelming majority of Americans agree.

The Left with their communal bitching and moaning just can’t accept that Captain Hair-Do whipped their ass, using their own rules (the Electoral College) and did so spending a fraction of the money they spent attempting to force-feed us eight years of Cruella DeVil and her intern-schtupping predator of a husband.

Get the Hell over it, and in the meantime, Lighten Up Snapperheads!

I would advise those on the Right who take themselves way too damn seriously to join the aforementioned Libs on the Reality Train, and understand this new president ain’t gonna play by their PC rules, and for better or for worse, manners are not ultra-high on his priority list, either.

Trump’s statement on flag burners reminds me of my stand on convicted, serial child molesters: We should first de-ball them, let them spend a few sexless weeks in pain, contemplating their sick existence, and finally, feed them alive to a pack of feral razorbacks.

A “wish” that is completely unconstitutional in America, but still a pretty good solution to putting those monsters out of our misery forever, and not “rewarding” them like we did Richard Speck, with a lifetime of free meals, medical care, and masturbation.

But I digress…

Yes, we are all aware that in 1989 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that “flag burning” is Constitutionally protected free speech, under the First Amendment. But where were all these liberal crybabies in 2005 when then Senators Hillary Clinton, Barbara Boxer and others, attempted to push the Flag Protection Act of 2005?

The Reader’s Digest summation of the bill was one year in prison and 100k in fines if you burned an American flag while attempting to incite violence or actively demonstrating in a provocative fashion. They also added the caveat that if you burned a flag you snatched off a pole at your local post office or public high school, the penalties doubled.

As Wikipedia reminds us, “flag burning” is and has long been a widely despised form of protest. A few years ago, at the Congressional level, there was strong bi-partisan support to criminalize it.

All this was brought to you by the same crowd that defends the need for hate crimes legislation, which has convinced the world that getting punched in the nose because someone hates you is worse than getting punched in the nose because someone wants to steal from you. (All in all, if I am going to get punched I think I would rather suffer the injury with money in my pocket, the “hate” doesn’t make the swelling any more painful, I promise.)

The hypocrisy of this crowd is as regular and constant as Old Faithful, which is also coincidentally an explosive combination of hot air and all wet.

It is a never ending source of delight for many of us that even when Trump as the non-stop chorus of woe has continued, one constant assertion made before the election by then candidate Trump has, despite the claims of the left, been pretty much proven to be as solid as a rock. When Trump claimed the election process was rigged, he was absolutely right. Perhaps by accident, but nonetheless, his accusation was accurate.

The leadership of the Democratic National Committee was run out of town on a rail because of their confession that they were in the bag for Hillary Clinton during the primary process. It was rigged.

And how about all those polls, you know, the ones that suggested Donald Trump was going to lose the election in record numbers and in embarrassing fashion? Come to find out, those pollsters were either some of the most inept professionals to ever have a place in the national spotlight or outright liars and con artists. Either way, the system seemed to be tainted in a way that discouraged conservatives, and may have put a damper on the actual number of pro-Trump voters that showed up November 8. Why bother if your guy doesn’t have a chance?

So yes, it is not a stretch there to also make the claim, that the polling process was rigged.

This effete outrage is nowhere close to ending, and I have ordered five metric tons of popcorn to munch while I sit back and enjoy every minute of it for the next four years.

The next group mattress soak will occur when Congress convenes in January to vote once more on the repeal of Obamacare, as we have come to know and loathe it. They tried to do it 62 times in all, all unsuccessfully, but I have the strange feeling the 63rd time is going to be the charm! Congrats to Georgia Congressman Tom Price, by the way, which as the Secretary-Designate of the Department of Health and Human Services, will be the likely captain of that ship. Already the whining has begun from the likes of Democrat Chuck Schumer and, as a result, so has my giggling.

Now that I consider the road ahead, I am going to need more popcorn.