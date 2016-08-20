UGA’s Gunnar Bentz Faces the Criticism

For more than a week, there have been a lot of accusations and name-calling surrounding the highly controversial incident involving four U.S. Olympic swimmers at a Rio de Janeiro gas station.

The entire incident seems like it’s some bad scene from the movie, “The Hangover.”

Basically, one of swimmers, allegedly 12-time medalist Ryan Lochte, apparently damaged property at a gas station and argued with armed men that were security guards at the business. Then, it seems the swimmers were not allowed to leave the property until they paid for the damages.

But the next thing the world knew, Lochte was going on national television later that day claiming the swimmers had been robbed at gunpoint.

“We got pulled over, in the taxi, and these guys came out with a badge, a police badge, no lights, no nothing just a police badge and they pulled us over,” Lochte told NBC News on Aug. 14. “They pulled out their guns, they told the other swimmers to get down on the ground — they got down on the ground. I refused, I was like we didn’t do anything wrong, so — I’m not getting down on the ground. And then the guy pulled out his gun, he cocked it, put it to my forehead and he said, ‘Get down,’ and I put my hands up, I was like ‘whatever.’ He took our money, he took my wallet — he left my cell phone, he left my credentials.”

However, not long after Lochte’s claim, Brazilian police stated that the swimmer had fabricated the story about being robbed at gunpoint.

All of a sudden, these American superstars went from being on top of the world (literally, after their tremendous performance at the Olympics) to being called everything from a “disgrace” to a symbol of “everything the world hates about Americans.”

Needless to say, it’s been a tough week for these athletes and the U.S. Olympic Committee.

However, here in the Peach State, many residents were at least happy to see the University of Georgia’s Gunnar Bentz face the music.

Gunnar Bentz

On Friday, 20-year-old Bentz didn’t run to the national media for an exclusive interview like his teammate, 32-year-old Ryan Lochte.

Instead, he behaved like an adult and sincerely apologized for his actions at the gas station in Brazil.

“I want to offer a sincere apology to the United States Olympic Committee, USA Swimming, the extraordinary women and men of Team USA, and the University of Georgia,” Bentz said in a statement issued by UGA this week. “Being a member of the Olympic Swimming Team was an honor and a dream come true. The accomplishments of my teammates were awe-inspiring and I’m so pleased I got to see them up close. I regret this situation has drawn attention away from the Olympics, which have been hosted so incredibly well by Brazil and its citizens.”

But Bentz didn’t stop there. He went into specifics about what happened during the early morning hours at that gas station in Brazil.

“While I am anxious to put this matter behind me and rejoin my Georgia teammates in classes, practices and competitions, I feel compelled to stress several key points,” He wrote. “1. I was never a suspect in the case from the beginning (Brazilian law enforcement officials saw me only as a witness). 2. I never made a false statement to anyone at any time.”

Bentz also claimed that he was always honest with authorities in Brazil.

“What follows is consistent with the account I gave to the Brazilian authorities when I was interviewed for the first and only time on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro,” he wrote. “After attending an event with several swimmers from different nations, I left in a taxicab along with U.S. swimmers Jack Conger, Jimmy Feigen and Ryan Lochte around 6 a.m. On the way back to the Olympic Village, we pulled into a convenience store to use the restroom. There was no restroom inside, so we foolishly relieved ourselves on the backside of the building behind some bushes. There was a locked door out back and I did not witness anyone breaking it open. I am unsure why, but while we were in that area, Ryan pulled to the ground a framed metal advertisement that was loosely anchored to the brick wall. I then suggested to everyone that we needed to leave the area and we returned to the taxi.”

At that point, the swimmers were approached by the security guards at the gas station, he said.

“Two men, whom I believe to have been security guards, then instructed us to exit the vehicle,” Bentz stated. “No guns were drawn during this exchange, but we did see a gun tucked into one of the guard’s waistband. As Jimmy and Jack were walking away from the vehicle, the first security guard held up a badge to me and drew his handgun. I yelled to them to come back toward us and they complied. Then the second guard drew his weapon and both guards pointed their guns at us and yelled at us to sit on a nearby sidewalk.”

That’s when Lochte allegedly confronted the security guards, Bentz said.

“Again, I cannot speak to his actions, but Ryan stood up and began to yell at the guards,” Bentz stated. “After Jack and I both tugged at him in an attempt to get him to sit back down, Ryan and the security guards had a heated verbal exchange, but no physical contact was made.”

Ryan Lochte

Fortunately, a bilingual customer intervened to assist in the situation.

“A man that I believe to be a customer approached us and offered to help as he spoke both English and Portuguese,” Bentz stated. “Understandably, we were frightened and confused during this time. Through the interpreter, one of the guards said that we needed to pay them in order to leave. I gave them what I had in my wallet, which was a $20 bill, and Jimmy gave them 100 Reals, which is about $50 in total. They lowered the guns and I used hand gestures to ask if it was okay to leave and they said yes. We walked about a block down the street and hailed another taxi to return to the Village.”

Bentz wasn’t trying to excuse the swimmers’ behavior in the statement. He was simply trying to give his account of what happened.

“Videos of this situation have been emerging the last several days. However, I am confident that some video angles have not been shown that would further substantiate my account. I also believe some scenes have been skipped over,” Bentz stated. “Additionally, I would like to stress that our original taxi was not pulled over; the only occupants of the taxi were the four of us and the driver; and to my knowledge, there was no damage done to the door or the inside of the restroom.”

With that, Bentz again thanked his teammates for the opportunity to represent the United States at the Olympics.

“I am so thankful for the love and support of my family, my friends and my teammates during this time,” he wrote. “Without question, I am taking away a valuable life lesson from this situation. In everything I do, I am representing my family, my country and my school. I will not take that responsibility lightly.”

Now, this statement hasn’t let Bentz off the hook.

Far from it.

His public Facebook page is filled with major criticism from all around the world.

“Great job tarnishing America and everything you have worked so hard for…it is time for you to grow up,” one person wrote following the release of his statement. “The world now knows everything and it is going take a long time for Brazil to forgive you.”

Another wrote, “You’re not fit for the Olympics. You belong stocking a warehouse.”

Regardless about how the rest of the world feels about the swimmers’ actions, many people in Georgia are willing to give Bentz the benefit of the doubt because he is not looking for the spotlight, he’s not playing the victim and he’s not trying to save his image.

He’s apologizing and taking responsibility for his actions.

But more importantly, Bentz seems sincerely sorry for everything that occurred during that morning at that gas station in Brazil.

So, what more can you ask of a 20-year-old college student?

However, the same can’t be said for his 32-year-old teammate.