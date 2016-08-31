Welcome to Augusta

Imagine this. My mother-in-law (MIL) is talking to our cousin about family happenings. There’s a baptism, school started back, we recently had a funeral, soccer season has begun and my husband is in Oklahoma. The conversation went something like this.

“Yeah, he’s in Oklahoma alone!”

Cousin replied, “What’s he doing?”

MIL explained, “Well, he’s either gonna be a farmer or a cowboy. He’s already got the boots, and he’s always wanted to be a cowboy, so that’s how it’ll probably work out.”

Y’all, he is in Oklahoma. My kids are not. I am not, either, but many of our friends are. It’s the Augusta Players season opening production of “Oklahoma.”

I’ve never been to the state, and neither has he. I’m not opposed to visiting, but for now it’ll be “Oklahoma” at the Imperial Theatre, downtown Augusta, September 23, 24 and 25. The Rodgers and Hammerstein version. If you’d like to go to “Oklahoma,” too, tickets are on sale now.

That same weekend is the 70.3 Ironman, also downtown Augusta. Athletes come from all over the world to compete in what is the most popular 70.3 in the Ironman franchise. If you’re unfamiliar with the Ironman race, it’s a triathlon. Still not sure? That’s swimming, biking and running. It’s a great day to be downtown Augusta, and the athletes love spectators. Pack chairs and a cooler. Normally, I’m watching my husband cross the finish line. Did I mention he’s in Oklahoma?

The weekend before the race, Arts in the Heart of Augusta takes over downtown. What’s that, you ask? It’s a 36-year-old festival that brings 80,000 people to Broad Street.

There’s a Fine Arts and Crafts Market, a children’s activity area, five stages with packed entertainment schedules, and a Global Village with food offerings from around the world. The crowds are worth braving for both the food and the art. It’s one of my favorite weekends of the year. There might even be an artist from Oklahoma.

You can get tickets for Arts in the Heart, in advance, on their website. They’re only $5. Watching the Ironman is free. Going to Oklahoma might be a little more, but it’ll be worth every penny.

If you sat through my bad Oklahoma jokes and you’re still here, you’re in luck! It’s lecture time. There’s so much to do in Augusta. Y’all hear this from me every year. The three things I’ve mentioned are just a start. The symphony is kicking off its season, too. Greek Fest is in October, and Border Bash and Westobou are right around the corner.

With the weather cooling off, Phinizy Swamp will be better than ever. You can kayak the river or canal with the whole family. If you’re in to hiking/trail riding, check out the Forks Area Trail System, or FATS.

Not really in to any specific activities? Check out Art on Broad downtown. While you’re at it, eat somewhere down there. Pizza, pasta, burgers, Mexican… you name it. It’s all there. Food, theatre, sports, music, hiking, shopping, walking, not complaining, getting in a little boat, spending time with your friends and family. See?

Get out and look, folks. Augusta ain’t that bad. In fact, It’s pretty great. I’ve made it easy for you. All this, laid out plainly, all while my husband is in Oklahoma being a cowboy.