Whine Line

fintago With all the Columbia County vehicles riding our roads daily, wouldn't you think that someone would look up from their cellphone long enough to call attention to the large holes in the pavement in front of Grovetown High School and other main roads that have been there for over 2 or 3 weeks? fintago In response to the last whine on the Feb. 2nd issue……I don't know (nor do I care) how many attended Trump's inauguration. But I CAN tell you how many attended Hillary's inauguration. And THAT is the only number that matters.