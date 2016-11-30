Will Bob Young be part of the Trump administration?

There has been a rumor floating around town the past few days that former Augusta Mayor Bob Young may soon be rewarded for his hard work in helping to get President-elect Donald Trump into the White House.

Not too shabby, Bob.

Most people will remember back in 2005 when Young left his role as mayor of Augusta to serve as a Housing and Urban Development regional director in the George W. Bush administration.

He had served Bush well during his campaign and was heavily rewarded a few years later.

It was a big deal at the time.

In 2005, Young was appointed the director of the Atlanta Region of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He served as liaison to mayors, city managers, state and local officials, Congressional delegations, stakeholders and customers in several southern states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Back then, Young’s job was to oversee the delivery of HUD programs and services to communities and evaluate their efficiency and effectiveness.

He was responsible for all federally funded and insured housing programs, including FHA Mortgage Insurance, Community Planning and Development, Public Housing Programs and Fair Housing Programs.

It sounds like a lot of responsibility, doesn’t it?

Well, the rumor is that Young has played his cards right once again and will receive a “major position” within the Trump administration.

For about a year, Young has been very outspoken in his support of Trump and, as the world has seen, Trump isn’t shy about giving back to those who have worked hard to support him during his campaign.

This would be a major career move for Young.

Just last year, Young was speculating that he would seek the Georgia House District 123 seat that was held by retiring Republican state Rep. Barbara Sims.

At the time, Young said his platform would be centered around introducing legislation to change the name of Georgia Regents University to the University of Augusta and he wanted to eliminate the state income tax.

But, all of a sudden, once the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia unanimously voted to officially change Georgia Regents University’s name to Augusta University, he didn’t seem interested in the state legislative seat anymore and he backed out of the race.

That was probably a pretty smart move considering he may now be appointed to a federal or regional position under the Trump administration.

Not bad, Bob. Not bad, at all.

Please don’t forget about Augusta when you take your new role under Trump’s wing.