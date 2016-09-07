Will the federal indictments change Murphy Village?

Just about everyone in the Augusta area has seen them.

A group of women with teased hair and thick makeup walking into a local restaurant with several small children by their side.

Many of the toddler girls are already wearing makeup and dancing around in extravagant dresses that could pass for outfits in a beauty pageant.

They typically ask the restaurant’s host or hostess to sit them in a cluster of two or three tables.

The minute they walk into the restaurant, many of the waiters and waitresses suddenly appear to be extremely busy with their other tables. They don’t want to be assigned to wait on these new guests.

Diners begin rolling their eyes and whispering.

The entire atmosphere in the restaurant immediately changes.

Why?

Because Irish Travelers have entered the building.

Now, some will say such attitudes are hurtful, ignorant and prejudiced against the 3,000 residents living in Murphy Village.

That’s probably true.

But, the reality is, those feelings are very real for many people in this area.

Most local residents have witnessed the way some Irish Travelers behave in public places and it makes them extremely uncomfortable.

At restaurants, food is often sent back, sometimes multiple times, because the waiters or waitresses are told it wasn’t properly prepared.

And, generally speaking, these are expensive dishes like sushi or steak that are returned.

There is also a great deal of “musical chairs” going on during a meal. The Travelers will come and go from the table.

Some return. Some don’t.

Then, the bill arrives and there is often a lengthy debate over the total. At times, the manager even has to get involved.

After all of that trouble, what is the waiter or waitress often left with?

An almost nonexistent tip. And that’s if they’re lucky.

So, when local residents learned last month that 22 people were indicted in a federal fraud cause involving local Irish Travelers living in Murphy Village in North Augusta, some people were secretly celebrating.

“It’s about time,” was the typical response about the 45-count indictment which alleges that the defendants fraudulently obtained food stamp benefits by providing the federal government with false information regarding their income and employment history.

The defendants also allegedly provided false information to the government to receive Medicaid and private health and life insurance.

These individuals are facing charges under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, and that’s no laughing matter.

RICO is a federal law designed to combat organized crime in this country and allows prosecution and civil penalties for racketeering activity performed as part of an ongoing criminal enterprise.

If found guilty, some of these Irish Travelers could be facing several decades in prison.

The federal government is already seizing vehicles, and possibly soon their homes, from some of the Irish Travelers accused of these crimes.

Now, once again, these charges are not against all of the residents living in Murphy Village.

There are only a handful of Irish Travelers accused in this federal indictment.

So, to be clear, let’s name those folks that the federal yovernment is talking about: Hannah Carroll, Rose M. Mulholland, Kim Mulholland, Caroline Sherlock, Catherine Carroll, Anthony Carroll, Johnny M. Sherlock, Mary Rita Sherlock, Leslie Ann Sherlock, Jimmy J. Carroll, Mary Costello, Mary Gorman Carroll, Jimmy Gorman, Leslie C. Gorman, Renee Carroll, Rose S. Mulholland, Susan Sherlock, Tommy Sherlock, William Carroll, Johnny Mack, Leonard New and Angela Askew.

And this was no quick investigation by the federal government. This was years in the making.

Chances are these charges will likely stick because the federal government had everyone working on this case including the FBI, the IRS’s criminal investigation division, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, as well as the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the state Department of Social Services.

So the question becomes: Will these charges against these 20 Irish Travelers forever change Murphy Village?

For years, local law enforcement has turned a blind eye to some of the Travelers’ actions, while law enforcement in other areas of South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina have kept a very close watch over their activities.

Just this year, Union County Sheriff David Taylor alerted the South Carolina media to help warn residents of scams being committed by some Irish Travelers from North Augusta.

Taylor stated Irish Travelers from Murphy Village were offering to pave residents’ driveways using the “tar and chip method,” but would charge the victims as much as $10,000 more than an average estimate.

In 2014, The Charlotte Observer did a lengthy story on the “crooked traveling day laborers” from Murphy Village.

“An itinerant handyman stops by and promises his house-painting job will be first-class, fast and cheap. But he only accepts cash,” the newspaper stated. “When the stranger clears out with the money, all is well until the first rainfall. Then a horrified homeowner watches as the fresh paint washes away.”

It was a yearly problem until North Carolina law enforcement began regularly warning local citizens, especially elderly residents, about the Irish Travelers, according to Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter.

“The elderly are prime targets, especially in home repair and burglary scams,” Carpenter said, adding that senior citizens are usually at home alone and traditionally have larger amounts of cash in the bank or in their homes.

“Older folks are more trusting and more apt to take somebody’s word,” he told The Charlotte Observer. “It’s sad. A good handshake and a good word used to mean something.”

Of course, representatives from St. Edward Catholic Church in North Augusta point out that there are two sides to every story. The church insists the Irish Travelers are, for the most part, deeply religious, but very private people.

“Irish Travelers are very much devoted and faithful Catholics,” the church’s website states. “They attend the Church regularly and consider the Church as the source of their spiritual life.”

But, for generations, Travelers have shared a distinctly suspicious view of the world, one shaped by their people’s history of persecution in Ireland, according to The Washington Post .

Basically, the Irish Travelers came to the United States in the 1840s to flee the potato famine in Ireland. Once they arrived in this country, they were often taunted as “gypsies” because of their nomadic lifestyle. As a result, many Travelers view themselves at odds with outsiders.

In fact, they frequently describe non-Travelers as “country people.”

So, now we have 20 Irish Travelers accused of some serious crimes with a bunch of “country people” pointing and laughing.

That’s not a good combination.