Window Shoppers

The replacement window game in Augusta is vicious. Maybe vicious isn’t the right term. Maybe it’s just competitive. Either way, I now know more about windows than I ever cared to know.

We knew when we bought our house a couple years ago that this would be something we’d have to deal with soon. Our windows are miserable. However, they have their advantages: The downstairs windows are insanely loud when you open them. This came in handy when No. 2 came crawling through them last spring after he snuck out of the house.

For reasons other than the handy “escaped teenager alarm” I have been reluctant to replace them. A friend had his whole house completely re-windowed and he said it was around $13k. Wow! You know how many other much cooler things I can buy for $13,000? However, the time is now. Summer is looming and $500 power bills are just around the corner. Hopefully some fancy new windows can alleviate that bill. You know how many other much cooler things I can buy for $500 a month?

Anyway, we set up appointments for estimates. Boy, I had no idea what we were in for! I scheduled appointments with three different companies then another one invited itself over.

Man, these people are competitive. I know this because they each told me how the other businesses weren’t to be trusted. Come to think of it, it was kind of like election season all over again. One company’s windows were gonna be yuge, better than any windows the other companies have! Believe me, so much better, I can’t even tell ya!

Most of the presentations were far too long, at least for me. Years ago, in college, I took the BOLT personality test and discovered that I’m part “Bull.” Meaning, I don’t like a bunch of explanation, just get to the point.

Are the windows efficient? Will they open and close? Will they keep out rain and birds and bugs and stuff? How about escaped teenagers? That’s pretty much all I need, that information and a price. What I got were four very long presentations about a bunch of details that I can’t remember and a few reasons why the other guys are whack.

So, yes, I essentially got to go through another election period. Aren’t you jealous?!

After all the companies came by, I did what everyone does: I asked for suggestions on Facebook to help my decision. I figure, out of the four that came by, one should stand out with my peers on Facebook, yes? Not one single person suggested any of the four companies that came by. Seriously. This stuff only happens to me.

In the end, we did our research and picked the one we felt was best suited for… okay, I’m lying, we really just picked the last guy that came by because we were exhausted by all the window talk. I feel like that’s how you’re supposed to hire people, right?

Window people, take note. Ask prospective clients to schedule your consult last. I guess we’ll find out how good our decision was in a few weeks.